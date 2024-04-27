Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

Stop using mental illness to avoid talking about armed white supremacy.

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

The line between political reporting and fan fiction continues to blur.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

The gop is a fucking disgrace.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

This year has been the longest three days of putin’s life.

There are some who say that there are too many strawmen arguments on this blog.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Come on, man.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL.

I really should read my own blog.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Saturday Night Open Thread

Saturday Night Open Thread

by | 41 Comments

This post is in: 

I’ve been super busy with end of the semester stuff, so I fortunately have not had the time to pay too much attention to politics. What I have seen, though, is rather grim.

The wingnuts on the Supreme Court were on especially bad behavior this week, confirming that EVERYTHING we ever said about them was exactly true. On one hand, it’s terrifying that they think these things and have the power they do, but on the other hand, it’s nice having them be unable to pretend they are principled jurists who just have a “textual” or “originalist” approach. They’re just political hacks and opportunistic scumbags, every one of them.

***

The other big news is all the protests occurring all over the country regarding the War in Gaza. I’ve been saying this for years, but I’ll say it again. There is fundamentally NO DIFFERENCE between the majority of college and university administrations and every corporate hack out there. None. That’s one of the dirty secrets about colleges that Republicans, in their 60 year war on the academy, don’t want anyone to know. There may be faculty and students with liberal sensibilities, and a smattering of actual radicals, but the majority of administrators could just as easily be lying to congress about whether tobacco is addictive or that climate change is a hoax. The only real difference is that university admins are versed in the language of liberalism, but only enough so that they can brandish it at as a weapon against their enemies, which is usually faculty and staff and students.

So am I surprised that the gut instinct of all of these assholes is to immediately call the cops on students? Not even remotely. All they care about is that the donor cash keeps coming in and their record is not blemished with the people who matter- their corporate donors, fellow administrators, and Republican politicians. Are there some bad actors who have said inexcusable things and peddled anti-Semitic tropes? Of course. Are they the majority? No. Not even close. I’ll just leave it to you to parse why the most ardent critics of trigger warnings and safe spaces are now cheering on… the arrest and violence inflicted on them in the process of those with whom they disagree.

***

Today is Breyana’s 15th birthday, and her parents are both at work, so we went out for a late lunch/early dinner at a Mexican place in Wheeling:

Saturday Night Open Thread 8

We both had delicious cokes and burritos. It was good and fun, and she’s just always a delight to be around.

On the way there and back, I kept looking at all the signs for local elections, and realized just how disengaged I am from WV politics. Don’t get me wrong, I’m going to go enthusiastically vote for the Democrats I like, but I’m not devoting any time and energy to any candidacies. I know that sounds awful, but none of them have a snowball’s chance in hell. It’s MAGA maniacs as far as the eye can see running around here- a confirmed christofascist, a certified lunatic, and all the rest of them are just as bad. WV is going to be deep red and stupid for the rest of my life, and there’s just no point trying to fight it.

If there was a chance we cold even go a light shade of purple here, I would feel differently. But we won’t- in fact I would be surprised if the current makeup of the house of delegates becomes even more Republican and crazy- currently there are 89 Republicans and 11 Democrats. The Senate is the same, with 31 Republicans and 3 (THREE) Democrats. We’re a failed state and will be for quite some time, and if the Biden campaign spends a fucking dollar here they are insane.

***

In some good news, it finally broke seventy today, and man is it pretty. At multiple points on the drive the fragrance from the flowers and honeysuckle was so strong as to be almost cloying. This really is a magical time of the year, with everything coming to life. I love having my windows open and hearing all the birds and just watching as things get greener and greener.

So there is that. Joelle is well and sends her regards, as well as this picture of Thurston, whose diet is going well:

Saturday Night Open Thread 9

He’s still an irritating barky asshole, but now he is thinner and will live longer. So yay, I guess. Regardless, I would still never take him to the gravel pit and shoot him, because I’m not a fucking sociopath.

Hope you all are well. I just gotta make it through the next week at work without losing my mind, and will be back more regularly.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anne Laurie
  • Another Scott
  • Baud
  • Chacal Charles Calthrop
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • dr. bloor
  • HumboldtBlue
  • in the hills
  • JoyceH
  • lee
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Martin
  • MomSense
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • Quinerly
  • scav
  • Spanky
  • SuzieC
  • Tom Levenson
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    41Comments

    3. 3.

      Tom Levenson

      It’s sad to note that “I am not a fucking psychopath” would both rank you ahead of almost every GOP candidate out there–and would disqualify you for way too many of our fellow citizens.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      Happy Birthday, Breyana!!

      You must not be spending enough time with John because he hasn’t called me from the car lately when you guys are hanging out.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      dr. bloor

      There is fundamentally NO DIFFERENCE between the majority of college and university administrations and every corporate hack out there.

      Why would you hire an academic to oversee an enterprise devoted to real estate development and managing an enormous portfolio to maximize growth?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Another Scott

      Thanks for the update. Best of luck for the end-of-classes sprint.

      The WHCD dinner is tonight. AlJazeera is reporting that attendees are being jeered by some (critical of them being there at a fancy party with Biden while many of their compatriots have died covering Gaza).

      Dunno if I’m going to watch. Colin Jost is the MC. His humor is Ok, but… I expect Biden to be fine.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Spanky

      Good grief! Miss B is looking adulter and adulter. Please do your best to keep her a kid as long as possible.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      dr. bloor

      AlJazeera is reporting that attendees are being jeered by some (critical of them being there at a fancy party with Biden while many of their compatriots have died covering Gaza).

      I’ve missed out on the best way out there to spend a Saturday night.  Some things never change.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      O. Felix Culpa

      Breyana is becoming a lovely young woman.  At 15, she still has more time to think about college plans,  but I hope she opts to go somewhere out of state.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MomSense

      I just need to get through the next few days.  All the furniture is out of the house and it’s just the whatever the heck the stuff is that doesn’t actually pack or seem to fit or go anywhere.  Tomorrow we will move the rest of the ugh stuff out and then I need to clean the house.  I thought my house was super neat but it feels so dirty now.
      The kids didn’t want me to stay but my best hours are now between 6am and 1pm so it just makes more sense for me to crash on a sleeping bag so I can start when I’m fresh.

      Hopefully this time tomorrow I’ll be on the couch looking at the lake and listening to loons.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      scav

      I wonder if the biting off the head of a live chicken to prove political incorrectness qualification will precede or follow the swimsuit parade.  I’m assuming the judges will award more points for even more innovative sacrifices demonstrating fierce anti-wokeness (endangered species bonus points?).  Style points for doing it on 5th Avenue or demerits for plagiarizing the god-king? Sarah Palin, although a trail-blazer, clearly failed this basic task of VP adequacy by having someone else do the on-camera slaughter behind her.  Cheney went big with his choice of target, muffed the execution but regained points with having the victim apologize.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JoyceH

      I had training sessions today for each dog individually. Had to crate the dog not being trained. I’ve learned that when both dogs are loose, if I’m trying to train one dog, the other one tries to muscle them aside and take their place. But I need to remember, next time, do Whimsy first. This time I started with Jazzy, the old pro with years of classes, and remembered what a heel is SUPPOSED to look like, then later I was started to get exasperated with Whimsy and had to remind myself that she’s just starting. Once I remembered that, she did quite well for where she is. And I was rather delighted to discover that Jazzy, who I’ve started to think of as elderly and a bit mobility-challenged, can still do a roll-over.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @MomSense: Good luck with your move! We went through that horror last year,  so you have my full sympathies.  There will be an end,  though,  and a new home.  Just don’t overdo it and hurt yourself in the process (ask me how I know).

      ETA: Looking at the lake and listening to the loons sounds a perfect end to your labors.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Anne Laurie

      Glad to hear you’re doing well enough, Cole.

      And that Joelle is working miracles with Thurston, as she did with you!

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Quinerly

      @in the hills:

      Check out the Lincoln Project YouTube PSA.

      “Dog owners know our furry friends can be a lot to keep up with. But when those tough moments come, you have options. Shooting your dog in the face should not be one of them. And if you do happen to shoot your dog in the face, please, don’t write about it in your autobiography.”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      trollhattan

      @Baud: ​
      We’ll be learning “Just how much shit can one teen girl accumulate in four years?” next month, when we move her out of the apartment after graduation.

      The house, she has no capacity for storing the overload. I’m a-skeert.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      lowtechcyclist

      @MomSense:

      Hopefully this time tomorrow I’ll be on the couch looking at the lake and listening to loons.

      Plenty of loons to listen to right here, what do you need a lake for?

      I kid, I kid! Hope your move goes smoothly.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Quinerly

      @Baud:

      It is horrific. But I am hoping the story is mainstreamed and blasted daily for awhile. I wasn’t going to bring it up but Cole referenced it.

      The Lincoln Project video is very good. My favorite meme so far was just posted by a Navajo friend on FB. Cute doggie riding in the passenger seat giving the driver the side eye. Captioned “Every dog with Republican owners today.”

      To me, probably the bigger story is she told it on herself. And the ghostwriter, publisher, her advisors thought it was OK to be told. We need to start accepting that these people….these Trump disciples, the mainstream GOP are truly different. Wired differently. I know we talk about it….but it should really start sinking in we are dealing with sociopaths.

      Folks have done horrible things to animals since the beginning of time. But these folks don’t go around bragging about their cruel deeds in order to get tapped for a job. To me the entire event also shows a lack of self control. She lost her temper with an untrained puppy and a male goat and grabs a gun and shoots them. Somehow she thinks telling this story gives her “credentials.” That this is acceptable behavior. It’s more than an animal cruelty story. A lot more.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      “fuck your feelings” only applies to sympathy or empathy for the poor or the brown.  The second a conservative feels a tremor of disrespect, it’s time to call the cops.

      All this insane over-reaction to a few protests is going to do nothing but expand them.  Watching friends getting arrested and expelled is going to engage a lot of students who otherwise wouldn’t care.

      I went to a protest Tuesday night that was structured like a seder, complete with seder plate (but with more speeches) and there are a lot of kids who’ve sat through a lot of boring Seders who had unpleasant things to say about their parents’ complicity in genocide.  I didn’t stay until the end, but the ones who did got arrested, loaded onto an NYPD bus, only for the NYPD to discover that none of their officers knew how to drive a bus: https://hellgatenyc.com/nypd-officer-learns-how-to-drive-mta-bus-transporting-arrested-jvp-protesters

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Baud

      @Chacal Charles Calthrop:

      All this insane over-reaction to a few protests is going to do nothing but expand them.  Watching friends getting arrested and expelled is going to engage a lot of students who otherwise wouldn’t care.

       

      That could very well be the goal.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Martin

      @dr. bloor: In fairness that’s only some universities. We never had any ability to do either – that was some other enterprise entirely and I don’t think they were even versed in the language of liberalism.

      But those are generally just things in service of institutional reputation which is the real driver whether it manifests as chasing donor money, grants, or Supreme Court justices. It doesn’t matter how big your endowment is as long as it’s bigger than everyone elses so you can move up a slot on the list. Or research expenditures. Or number of members of the National Academy or Nobel Prizes. The real game is the ‘list’, because the ‘list’ influences your career, it influences how seriously your grant application is, whether you can fill your enrollment.

      The thing worth noting is that none of it depends on what the students learn. There’s a minimal standard there to meet, and you get a lot of individualistic attention from faculty that are willing to invest in that, but at least at research universities that’s not the job faculty are there to do. Their job is to raise that reputation, and use their spare time to make sure educational quality doesn’t fall too far. If you didn’t know that when you were hired, you’ll know it before you get tenure. They could have gone to a teaching university, but they too wanted the reputation. Everyone is complicit in this system.

      Note, to Johns point, there are VERY few protest problems at teaching universities. Humbolt is the only one that comes to mind and that’s a bit of a trap because recently the campus cracked down on students living in their cars in campus parking and kicked them out (there’s not enough housing in that area), so they were already primed to protest. Our protest camps always got a bit of a population boost from the homeless students that may or may not have cared about the cause, but got a housing opportunity that was better than a Corolla.

      Maybe I was one of those administrators that Cole is speaking to, but I certainly tried to not be. I think the fact that my career got increasingly difficult is probably a sign I was doing at least something right.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      lee

      Since it is an open thread I want to give a quick endorsement of BlueSky.

       

      It is coming along nicely. In the past couple weeks there seems to be an increase in the number of Journalists posting.

       

      Lots and lots of cat pics

       

      Nature photography seems to be dominated by birds.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.