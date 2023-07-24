Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’re not going back!

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

I’d hate to be the candidate who lost to this guy.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

The words do not have to be perfect.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Innocent people don’t delay justice.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Republicans do not pay their debts.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

… pundit janitors mopping up after the GOP

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / Full Feral (Open Thread)

Full Feral (Open Thread)

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: , ,

As I’ve noted in this space before, I have the keen political instincts of a concussed garden snail. So when I read about Repubs doing something that seems stupidly self-destructive on its face, my second impulse (after “haha, please proceed, morons!”) is to wonder if it’s a double-reverse trap or if maybe there’s an angle my lib blinders prevent me from seeing.

But with the Dobbs backlash manifesting even in red states and the meatball-face of anti-woke floundering even among Repub primary voters, it looks like the House GOP is going to double-down on the full feral agenda, with an extra shot of mean-spiritedness. They’re tacking unpopular austerity cuts, anti-woman, anti-LGBTQ, etc., riders to House spending bills, perhaps setting the stage for a government shutdown later this year led by Freedom Caucus loons. From Politico:

Even the GOP’s two less-divisive funding bills coming to the floor this week have proven difficult for many House Republicans to swallow. Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.), for example, said he’s opposed to the fiscal 2024 funding bill for the Department of Agriculture and FDA because it would nix mail-order access to medication abortion and cut federal nutrition programs.

Teeing up partisan spending bills this summer will also challenge nearly every House Republican to vote for controversial social policies like denying abortion access to veterans, stripping funding from organizations that serve LGBTQ people and barring young immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from filling federal government jobs.

Another hill McCarthy and the House GOP may die on: a pointless vote to “expunge” Trump’s two impeachments, which almost certainly isn’t a thing that is even possible; it’s on his Permanent Record!™️ And even if it were possible, the attempt might embarrassingly fail to gather enough votes if it’s brought forward anyway. Pelosi commented about it on one of the Sunday shows (via Rolling Stone):

“Kevin is, you know, playing politics. It’s not even clear if he constitutionally can expunge those things. If he wants to put his members on the spot, his members in difficult races on the spot, that’s a decision he has to make… As I have said before, Donald Trump is the puppeteer, and what does he do all the time but shine the light on the strings. These people look pathetic.”

I think the puppeteer action in this scenario is more a hand-up-the-ass than strings-from-above, but apart from that quibble, Pelosi is right — Repubs do look pathetic, and no one more so than McCarthy.

Meanwhile, Politico claims the spirit of bipartisanship is stronger in the Senate than it has been in recent memory as the 100 Club watches the clown show in the House. Jon Tester was blunt about it:

“Hopefully we can avoid a government shutdown and all the craziness that those crazy bastards are going to do over there,” Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), who oversees defense funding in the upper chamber, said of House Republicans.

I’ve learned to never say never. Maybe doubling down on all the unpopular things and showcasing the most feral party members going into an election year will redound to the party’s benefit. Or not. Looks like we’re gonna find out.

Open thread!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • Alison Rose
  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bill Arnold
  • dmsilev
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Geminid
  • gwangung
  • Jeffro
  • Ken B
  • MattF
  • Mike Molloy
  • NeenerNeener
  • NotMax
  • RepubAnon
  • rikyrah
  • Roger Moore
  • scav
  • schrodingers_cat
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    2. 2.

      Sister Golden Bear

      Meanwhile TX’s governor declares he has “sovereign authority” to use wrecking ball-sized buoys on the Rio Grande, string razor wire across private property without permission, prohibiting state troopers from giving water to immigrants in 100-degree heat, and ordering them to push toddler and infants back into the river.

      Along with Alabama’s fuck you to the SCOTUS on redistricting, it seems like these mooks are itching for the War of Treason in Defensive of Slavery Part II.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MattF

      One thing to bear in mind in the Senate— all the RW pundits are moaning about Tuberville’s one-man boycott of military promotions, but McConnell could stop that with a word if he wanted to.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ken B

      Would there be a shutdown?

      I thought one of the points of the deal to  increase the debt limit was that it includes a provision to just trundle along with a 1 percent cut if there’s no budget or CR.

      Am I understanding/remembering wrong?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Roger Moore

      We’ve been predicting the Republicans would go this way for a while.  I suspect we’re going to see a gradual decay in Republican support from the normies rather than a sudden mass rejection, but every little bit helps.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Barbara

      Even the GOP’s two less-divisive funding bills coming to the floor this week have proven difficult for many House Republicans to swallow.

      Difficult, but somehow never impossible.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      schrodingers_cat

      OT: Oppenheimer has upset the feral children of Twitter from tankies to bhakts. Can’t wait to see it tomorrow. I wonder how much physics is covered in the movie. My guess, not much.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Jeffro

      Unfortunately, the GQP knows that almost no matter what crazy-ass “platform” they put out there

      1. Their voters will vote for anyone, no matter how vile, if he/she has an ‘R’ next to their name.
      2. Their voters won’t vote for a Dem, no matter how moderate or sensible they are.

      All of the things they do (gerrymandering, carpet-bombing elections with billionaire bucks, SCOTUS letting them walk all over folks’ voting rights) help them keep elections close, and that keeps their base fired up – they’re SO CLOSE to winning almost all the time, right?  So why not go ahead with their crazy agenda?  In their minds, being center-right didn’t get them the fascist utopia they wanted, so why not go all in?

       

      Side note: there is nothing in the Constitution about expunging impeachments so I wish that everyone on our side would stop hedging about it (a la Pelosi’s “it’s not clear”).  It is clear, and the impeachments will stand for all of history.  Let’s not pretend like this is even remotely a thing.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      NotMax

      Kind of surprised DeSantis hasn’t yet announced a war on fluoridation.

      “They’re shoving woke water down our throats!”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Alison Rose

      Wait, this is confusing me:

      Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.), for example, said he’s opposed to the fiscal 2024 funding bill for the Department of Agriculture and FDA because it would nix mail-order access to medication abortion and cut federal nutrition programs.

      So, he’s in favor of mail-order abortions meds and fully-funded nutrition programs? I don’t know anything about this dude, is he one of those mythical “moderate Republicans”?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      The GOP passed a bunch of crazy budgets before McCarthy cut his deal with Biden.  Don’t expect normies to pay attention.

      You can get detailed information about the GOP’s actions on appropriations here.

      https://cleanbudget.org/

      Reply
    18. 18.

      RepubAnon

      @Jeffro:  Republicans care less about getting more people to vote Republican than they do about making it impossible to vote against them.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      rikyrah

      Peanut was among those who did Barbie and Oppenheimer this weekend. She enjoyed both.  I have to accept that she’s growing up. A year ago, she wouldn’t have gone near a movie like Oppenheimer with a 10 foot pole. Time flies and they grow up so fast.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      trollhattan

      This needs parking in front of their vile noses from now ’til November ’24. Along with all the other convictions yet to come. They are jailing teenagers. A year ago there would be no crime.

      An 18-year-old north-eastern Nebraska woman was sentenced on Thursday to 90 days in jail and two years of probation for burning and burying a fetus she aborted with her mother’s help in a case watched by advocates as a slew of states move to restrict abortion access.
      Celeste Burgess, of Norfolk, was sentenced in Madison county after pleading guilty earlier this year to concealing or abandoning a dead body. Two other misdemeanor charges of false reporting and concealing the death of another person were dropped, in an agreement with prosecutors.
      “The court specifically finds that while probation is appropriate, confinement is necessary because without this confinement, it would depreciate the seriousness of the crime or promote disrespect for the law,” the judge’s order read.
      Burgess and her mother, 42-year-old Jessica Burgess of Norfolk, are accused of working together to end the pregnancy. The abortion, well into her third trimester, violated Nebraska law at the time that banned abortion after 20 weeks of gestation. Officials have said Jessica Burgess ordered abortion pills online, which she gave to her then 17-year-old daughter in the spring of 2022.
      Jessica Burgess pleaded guilty earlier this month to providing an illegal abortion, false reporting and tampering with human skeletal remains. In exchange for her plea, charges of concealing the death of another person and abortion by someone other than a licensed physician were dismissed. She faces sentencing on 22 September.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      scav

      Have I said this before? I’ve certainly thought it for a while.  Team R seems determined to out-Trump Trump by proving how many (even of their own) they can kill (and not just by shooting) before they’d lose a voter. Oddly enough, some of the richest egomaniacs and companies also seem to competing using body-counts as proof of success at not shortchanging their holy shareholders (Tesla and OceanGate are the easy ones, although meatpackers can’t be far behind).

      Reply
    25. 25.

      rikyrah

      I didn’t realize how serious the UPS possible strike is.. I mean, in theory I did. But, in actuality…it’s a big phucking deal. And, if the pilots keep to their word and go out on strike too.. Shyt will hit the fan in this country. The full-timers are basically standing up for the part-timers….respect.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Mike Molloy

      with … the meatball-face of anti-woke floundering even among Repub primary voters

      The pudding-stained meatball face…

      Reply
    27. 27.

      dmsilev

      @schrodingers_cat:

      OT: Oppenheimer has upset the feral children of Twitter from tankies to bhakts. Can’t wait to see it tomorrow. I wonder how much physics is covered in the movie. My guess, not much.

      No, not much. By your and my standards, anyway.

      Enjoy the show tomorrow!

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Roger Moore

      @Jeffro:

      Their voters will vote for anyone, no matter how vile, if he/she has an ‘R’ next to their name.

      This is true but incomplete.  There are certainly a lot of voters who will vote for anyone with an (R) next to their name, but they aren’t enough.  The Republicans also depend on some people who aren’t committed Republicans but who will vote for them at least some of the time.  If they drive those people away, they’re in serious long-term trouble.  If they just discourage them so they stop voting, they aren’t in as bad trouble, but they’re still likely to lose the election.

      The Republicans’ big, long-term problem is the things they do to keep the rapid, vote for Republicans no matter what voters energized are likely to discourage the weakly attached voters.  They have long worked around this problem by dog whistling, but Trump blew that strategy up.  Now the hard-core base want loud and proud Trumpism rather than dog whistles.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      NeenerNeener

      According to an online gossip site Bob Iger and Nelson Peltz are going out of their way to discourage other billionaires from contributing to DeSantis. Never piss off the Mouse House.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Geminid

      @Alison Rose: Molinaro isn’t a “Moderate Republican” because there aren’t any left in the House, just so many moderate conservatives. He is a “Purple District Republican,” though. There are 20 or 30 of them.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      schrodingers_cat

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Tankies hate the US. And arguably Manhattan project is one of the biggest technological and scientific triumphs of the US. It was in no small measure one of the things responsible for making the 20th century the American century.

      I have read complaints about the lack of Japanese voices. Evil white men doing evil white men things. etc. etc.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published.

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.