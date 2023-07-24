As I’ve noted in this space before, I have the keen political instincts of a concussed garden snail. So when I read about Repubs doing something that seems stupidly self-destructive on its face, my second impulse (after “haha, please proceed, morons!”) is to wonder if it’s a double-reverse trap or if maybe there’s an angle my lib blinders prevent me from seeing.

But with the Dobbs backlash manifesting even in red states and the meatball-face of anti-woke floundering even among Repub primary voters, it looks like the House GOP is going to double-down on the full feral agenda, with an extra shot of mean-spiritedness. They’re tacking unpopular austerity cuts, anti-woman, anti-LGBTQ, etc., riders to House spending bills, perhaps setting the stage for a government shutdown later this year led by Freedom Caucus loons. From Politico:

Even the GOP’s two less-divisive funding bills coming to the floor this week have proven difficult for many House Republicans to swallow. Rep. Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.), for example, said he’s opposed to the fiscal 2024 funding bill for the Department of Agriculture and FDA because it would nix mail-order access to medication abortion and cut federal nutrition programs. Teeing up partisan spending bills this summer will also challenge nearly every House Republican to vote for controversial social policies like denying abortion access to veterans, stripping funding from organizations that serve LGBTQ people and barring young immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from filling federal government jobs.

Another hill McCarthy and the House GOP may die on: a pointless vote to “expunge” Trump’s two impeachments, which almost certainly isn’t a thing that is even possible; it’s on his Permanent Record!™️ And even if it were possible, the attempt might embarrassingly fail to gather enough votes if it’s brought forward anyway. Pelosi commented about it on one of the Sunday shows (via Rolling Stone):

“Kevin is, you know, playing politics. It’s not even clear if he constitutionally can expunge those things. If he wants to put his members on the spot, his members in difficult races on the spot, that’s a decision he has to make… As I have said before, Donald Trump is the puppeteer, and what does he do all the time but shine the light on the strings. These people look pathetic.”

I think the puppeteer action in this scenario is more a hand-up-the-ass than strings-from-above, but apart from that quibble, Pelosi is right — Repubs do look pathetic, and no one more so than McCarthy.

Meanwhile, Politico claims the spirit of bipartisanship is stronger in the Senate than it has been in recent memory as the 100 Club watches the clown show in the House. Jon Tester was blunt about it:

“Hopefully we can avoid a government shutdown and all the craziness that those crazy bastards are going to do over there,” Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), who oversees defense funding in the upper chamber, said of House Republicans.

I’ve learned to never say never. Maybe doubling down on all the unpopular things and showcasing the most feral party members going into an election year will redound to the party’s benefit. Or not. Looks like we’re gonna find out.

