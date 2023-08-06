Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Venalilty Open Thread: Bill ‘Ever Lower’ Barr Is No Innocent

by | 42 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Bill Barr, Also Guilty - STOCKPILE

(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)

 
More in sorrow than anger…

Look at that stern expression! You know it’s over when the GOP’s lifetime consigliere switches from ‘Perhaps some unfortunate assumptions may have been made’ to ‘Throw that miscreant under the jail… ‘

Barr, who was appointed by Trump, responded “of course” when asked on CBS’s “Face the Nation” if he would be willing to appear as a witness in Trump’s trial over federal charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He declined to answer whether he was interviewed by the special counsel in connection to the federal investigation.

Barr has been a staunch critic of the former president since he resigned from his post shortly after the 2020 election. He noted that the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith was a “challenging” one, but that he does not think it “runs afoul of the First Amendment.”

When asked about his interactions with Trump and how he told the former president there was no evidence of election fraud, Barr said that his investigations into the fraud “satisfied” the conclusions…

First rule of GOP Legal Fight Club: When your client is obviously sunk, cut your own losses:

Speaking of miscreants, Kaitlan Collins is making a strong bid to replace Maggie Haberman in this new ‘Downfall’ era of TFG’s career…

    42Comments

    1. 1.

      piratedan

      ty MSM for another stirring episode of the Bill Barr redemption tour, if there was only one available to your producers….

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      I think that after Trump, I loathe Barr the most.  He was the fucking Attorney General of the United States, filled with hubris, with not one bit of integrity, sabotaging the democracy that he was there to protect.

      Fuck Barr and his lies about the Mueller report and ALL THE WAYS that he supported Donald Trump.

      I like to think that if he was standing in the middle of the road that I would not swerve to hit him, and I know I wouldn’t, but damn, what a horrible man.  The call was coming from inside the house.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Jeffro

      I’m searching for a metaphor here…is Barr agreeing to testify about J6, ironically enough, the equivalent of Jim Baker agreeing to testify about what happened w/ Bush Sr’s Iran-Contra pardons?

      No?

      It’s just Party-Over-Country-ALWAYS Barr trying to nuke trump before trump can drag the party down to a historic defeat?  He’d better hurry – even the not-very-astute Ross Douthat noted that the GOP is running out of time to take trump out, electorally speaking.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Steeplejack

      It killed me that so many pundits forgot that Bill Barr was manning the turnstile when all of those Iran/​Contra dicks got off scot free. A lot of them were like “Oh, he’s an honorable man, he’ll keep Trump in check.” As if. The Lawfare guy was particularly clueless/​sanctimonious.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      piratedan

      @Jeffro: he still believes that there’s something to salvage, its as if he’s not been watching or listening to many Republicans as of late.

      Granted, if he wants to throw Trump an anvil, I’m okay with it, would prefer it if the chain was wrapped around his ankle tho, because I sure don’t care to have him in the boat.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      different-church-lady

      Bill Barr says he’s willing to testify against Trump at Jan. 6 trial

      I guess Bill better hope he’s hired good private security.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jeffro

      btw trumpov’s latest tweet about needing a federal takeover of horrible, filthy DC…kind of obvious why he’s pounding that particular table, right?  He even put it IN the tweet:

      “THE FEDERAL TAKEOVER [that I am proposing, right here in this here tweet] IS VERY UNPOPULAR WITH POTENTIAL AREA JURORS, BUT VERY NECESSARY FOR SAFETY, GREATNESS, AND ALL THE WORLD TO SEE!”

      “I tainted my own juror pool with my made-up shit, how about them apples!”

      I look forward to the Judge’s response here…maybe she should just put it on the record that one Donald J. trump’s EXTREMELY TIMELY requests for a federal takeover of DC started once he was INDICTED in DC, and therefore…tough shit…the trial stays here, and any further animosity or bias he stokes amongst DC jurors is entirely on his ass.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      JPL

      @Baud: Last time they did, he said yes.

      Dana Bash asked Pence and he was adament that trump would not be on the ballot.   She also mentioned that Pence could have come forward sooner, and trump would have been impeached and he would not be allowed to run.  He hemmed and hawed and said something about the constitution.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      cmorenc

      Let’s take Barr as a useful frenemy, if he helps to any significant extent in bringing Trump down.  Eyes on the prize….taking Trump down is first priority over obsessing with Barr’s many humongous sins.

      After all, who among us has never been a co-conspirator in covering up Russian corruption of an American presidential race by collaborating with one of the major-party candidaes.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      hitchhiker

      @Steeplejack:

      The Lawfare guy was particularly clueless/​sanctimonious.

      Ben Wittes? He really was. We could trust Barr, because Wittes knew Barr and knew that he was an institutionalist.

      Lol. I guess, to his credit, he did own that colossal mistake, in the pages of the Atlantic.

      https://www.theatlantic.com/ideas/archive/2019/05/bill-barrs-performance-was-catastrophic/588574/

      I was willing to give Bill Barr a chance. Consider me burned.

      Actually, Ben, consider us all burned.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      Look at that stern expression! You know it’s over when the GOP’s lifetime consigliere switches from ‘Perhaps some unfortunate assumptions may have been made’ to ‘Throw that miscreant under the jail… ‘

      Google Translate says that ‘throw under a bus’ in German is untereinenbuswerfen. Just for future reference.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      @cmorenc: I’m good with taking Barr as a frenemy, but…why are clods like him and trumpov NOT having the heart attacks that they look like they’re well overdue for?

      Is there no justice in this artery-clogged world?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Steeplejack

      @hitchhiker:

      Yes, Ben Wittes—what a maroon. He should have had his pundit card revoked. The utter, utter cluelessness. Just because you occasionally share a drink at the Criterion Club and your wives were together in the Junior League does not make him a good guy, Ben. Actually, it doesn’t make you a good guy either.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Redshift

      @Jeffro: I skimmed Wikipedia, and boy has he always been a scumbag. Early proponent of mass incarceration (did you know that more people being locked up would actually be good for Black people?), including a cherry-picked report that “proved” a negative correlation between incarceration rates and crime rates (critics showed if he has used rates every five years instead of ever ten, there would have been no correlation. Instituting mass surveillance of innocent Americans’ communications, and more

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Nelle

      @dmsilev: I still think of the person who was next up on a heart transplant list when Dick Cheney shoved his way in and grabbed a heart.  I would  have been so pissed if I was a donor and my heart went into Cheney’s body.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Anyone who served in an appointed position in the PAB malassstration is of questionable loyalty to the Constitution of the United States.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @WaterGirl:

      I think that after Trump, I loathe Barr the most.

      Hard to decide who was the worst of the Trump-enablers. Mitch McConnell is right up there. We see Rudy now as comic relief, but he has a strong claim. Then there’s John Eastman.

      So many to choose from.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jeffro

      @dmsilev: Oh thanks, that’s comforting.

      20+ more years of this insanity, even if he’s just barking from deep inside ADX Florence.

      Side note: I was relating to Mrs. Fro this morning that either the Times or Post had up a piece about how (gasp) (horrors) difficult it would be to imprison a former prez, what with his Secret Service detail and all.

      I was pleasantly surprised when she popped off, “fuck it…we’ll cross that bridge when we get there”

      MY GIRL!   =)

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Alison Rose

      @Villago Delenda Est: It’s amazing how his groupies insist he’s a big tough guy when he was practically crying and wetting himself over being called a scared puppy. He’s the biggest manbaby on Earth, but he and they will continue to portray him as macho personified.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Mike in NC

      One of the books on the Trump Error details how he would often ask Bill Barr why more people didn’t love him. (Said with tears in his eyes, no doubt.) Barr always responded, “The people think you’re a fucking asshole”.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Jackie

      TIFG blames Biden for the USA’s loss in the WC. No surprise there, but his disgusting insult to Megan Rapinoe; not unexpected, made me more than pissed off. I truly hate that man.

      “Donald Trump blamed President Biden on Truth Social for today’s loss suffered by the U.S. women’s soccer team, saying their early exit from the World Cup was “fully emblematic of what is happening to the our once great nation under Crooked Joe Biden.”

      “He added: “Many of our players were openly hostile to America – No other country behaved in such a manner, or even close. WOKE EQUALS FAILURE. Nice shot Megan, the USA is going to Hell!!!””

      He’s still sulking over their refusal to kiss his ass at the WH when they declined his invite four years ago.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Redshift

      @Redshift: Oh, and he wrote an OLC opinion saying “rendition” is okay, refused to let Congress see it but gave them a summary, and when they subpoenaed it it turned out the summary was misleading. The guy definitely has a few ugly patterns he sticks to.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ken

      @Jeffro: why are clods like him and trumpov NOT having the heart attacks that they look like they’re well overdue for?

      Applying the “every accusation is a confession” theory of Republican behavior, I would guess that they regularly visit a pizza restaurant in New York City where in a secret basement lab they are transfused with blood and hormones extracted from kidnapped and murdered teenagers.

      Reply

