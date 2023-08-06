

More in sorrow than anger…

Bill Barr on CBS: "You have to remember — a conspiracy crime is completed at the time it's agreed to and the first steps are taken. That's when the crime is complete." pic.twitter.com/IVQ5T3x2Yh — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 6, 2023

And galavanted around the globe with his supposedly independent special counsel, finding nothing, and stomping all over his dick meeting with criminals and spies who’d, in prior years, taken runs at corrupting the Trump campaign and Trump allies. https://t.co/KBL7fNTo3g — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) August 6, 2023

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said he is willing to testify against former President Trump at his Jan. 6 trial. https://t.co/jQmFbzHORr — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 6, 2023

Look at that stern expression! You know it’s over when the GOP’s lifetime consigliere switches from ‘Perhaps some unfortunate assumptions may have been made’ to ‘Throw that miscreant under the jail… ‘

… Barr, who was appointed by Trump, responded “of course” when asked on CBS’s “Face the Nation” if he would be willing to appear as a witness in Trump’s trial over federal charges related to alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election. He declined to answer whether he was interviewed by the special counsel in connection to the federal investigation. Barr has been a staunch critic of the former president since he resigned from his post shortly after the 2020 election. He noted that the case brought by special counsel Jack Smith was a “challenging” one, but that he does not think it “runs afoul of the First Amendment.” When asked about his interactions with Trump and how he told the former president there was no evidence of election fraud, Barr said that his investigations into the fraud “satisfied” the conclusions…

First rule of GOP Legal Fight Club: When your client is obviously sunk, cut your own losses:

Bill Barr: 'Would not come out very well' for Trump on the stand https://t.co/eO1tpD6aLE — POLITICO (@politico) August 3, 2023

Once Trump lost power Bill Barr saw the light. I’m glad he has. But recall that Judge Walton (rightly) concluded that Barr put forward such “misleading” and “distorted” accounts of the Mueller report that it called into question his credibility. That matters, too. @AWeissmann_ https://t.co/TDql7vnNj0 — Peter Wehner (@Peter_Wehner) August 5, 2023

Speaking of miscreants, Kaitlan Collins is making a strong bid to replace Maggie Haberman in this new ‘Downfall’ era of TFG’s career…

Bill Barr on CNN: “As the indictment says, they’re not attacking his First Amendment right. He can say whatever he wants. He can even lie. He can tell people that the election was stolen when he knew better. But that does not protect you from entering into a conspiracy.” pic.twitter.com/YqK1g4alaK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 3, 2023

Collins: You think jack Smith has more? Barr: Oh, yes. I would believe he has a lot more, pic.twitter.com/zyDoPNgICG — Acyn (@Acyn) August 3, 2023

Bill Barr makes interesting point on CNN: if Trump wants to argue he was simply following the advice of counsel, he would have to take the stand. (Which he almost certainly would not do.) — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 3, 2023

This is my favorite clip in a long time. pic.twitter.com/FQVA76cHbW — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) August 3, 2023