Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff will convene a panel in Atlanta on Tuesday focused on the role men can play in advocating for more access to abortion rights, according to sources familiar with the plans. https://t.co/FqbeZ3MzoB — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) May 5, 2024

When I was a young feminist firebrand, I’d have given this panel the hairy eyeball. But after fifty years and the Repubs’ Roe v Wade repeal, I’ve learned that we need everybody on our side. Especially since we’re all gradually coming to understand that rights (and restrictions) for one group affect all of us, for good or evil:

Mark Kelly is one of the most moderate Democratic Senators. For him to plainly answer the filibuster question with a "yes" means if we go into 2024 with a trifecta, it will happen. We will codify Roe v. Wade into law. You can't pretend like you don't understand the stakes. https://t.co/9pA0fgd3y6 — That Well-Adjusted Biden Guy (@What46HasDone) May 6, 2024





Lots of stuff looks bleak, but this is just simple math: if we hold our senate incumbents and pick up just Gallego in Arizona, we’ve got the votes to reform the filibuster, pass democracy reform, and codify reproductive rights next year. https://t.co/MwiEZh2aO0 — Ezra Levin (@ezralevin) May 6, 2024

Reproductive freedom has won in every election where it was on the ballot since Roe v. Wade was overturned. pic.twitter.com/KKyHOGy6VP — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) May 6, 2024