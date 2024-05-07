Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Night Open Thread: (Democratic) Men for Abortion Rights

by

This post is in: , ,

When I was a young feminist firebrand, I'd have given this panel the hairy eyeball. But after fifty years and the Repubs' Roe v Wade repeal, I've learned that we need everybody on our side. Especially since we're all gradually coming to understand that rights (and restrictions) for one group affect all of us, for good or evil:


… Do I want too much?
Am I going overboard to want that touch?
I shout it out to the night
Give me what I deserve ’cause it’s my right
Shouldn’t I have this? (shouldn’t I?)
Shouldn’t I have this? (shouldn’t I?)
Shouldn’t I have all of this, and

Passionate kisses
Passionate kisses, whoa-oh-oh
Passionate kisses from you?…

    7Comments

    1. 1.

      Mousebumples

      Yup!

      I am fighting for my daughter’s rights, and I’ll take all the allies at my side, no matter their gender.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jackie

      Men need to, and do support women’s reproductive health care. It not only supports the women they love, it also helps protect their sons/grandsons – who in a moment of raging hormonal influenced compulsiveness, could find themselves obligated to the next 18+ years of child support plus health insurance  – that impacts their lives, along with the woman involuntarily impregnated.

      Super happy the Second Gentleman is advocating and supporting abortion healthcare for ALL.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Martin

      California’s abortion rights situation was pushed pretty hard by the last several male governors. Even the last Republican male governor signed legislation expanding abortion rights. I mean, Ronald fucking Reagan signed the legislation that legalized abortion in CA five years before RvW.

      And of course, women weren’t allowed anywhere near USSC when RvW was decided.

      There’s always been men supporting women here. Not enough, obviously, but we’re working hard. I provided support for CA requiring UC and CSU to provide abortion services to students through student health. I’m annoyed this is happening with that requirement since I’m no longer in a position to address it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Scout211

      Doug Emhoff is working with an abortion rights group, Men4Choice.  I had not heard of that group before reading about the panel that Emhoff will be a part of.

      From the NBC article link :

      The panel will be held in collaboration with Men4Choice, a group that organizes and trains men to fight for abortion access and mobilizes them to encourage other men to support their cause, the sources said. Men4Choice has also organized engagements with the second gentleman across the country, including in Florida, Arizona and North Carolina.

      https://www.men4choice.org/

      Men4Choice Who we are 

      Our mission is to unconditionally support the women and impacted individuals leading this movement by activating, educating, and mobilizing male allies into the fight to protect and expand reproductive freedom.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jackie

      @Scout211: I just read about/learned about Men4Choice very recently, and it was primarily about Doug Emhoff‘s involvement.

      We have an awesome MVP/Second Gentleman team!♥️

      Reply
    6. 6.

      SpaceUnit

      Not looking to pick any fights here, but this post seems to suggest that Roe is mostly a men vs women issue when it’s really a weirdo, crazy, zealot thing versus reasonable people.  That’s why the forced-birth agenda fares so badly in elections.

      ETA:  There are plenty of anti-choice women.  Just saying it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Juju

      That Spock logic thing is good, but apparently a fetus or blastula doesn’t even have to be in a uterus to outrank women, it can also be in a freezer.

      Reply

