Medium Cool – Music as Poetry!

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered.  We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

This week, let’s talk about music as poetry.  And story-telling.

I spent one day of my trip last week working to meet an unexpected deadline for one of my clients.  So I worked for 10 hours straight while everyone else was off to the Meijer Gardens in Michigan in 90-degree heat and thunderstorms.  Not sure, but I may have gotten the better end of the deal!  (Though I did want to see the gardens.)

Anyway… I volunteered to keep my niece’s 2 dogs (the ones the stayed with me for 2 weeks when they were only 4 months old) for the day because they kind of panic when it storms.  Shortly before they arrived, I clicked on Jimmy Buffett on the iPad that’s hooked up to the stereo and turned up the volume so if it stormed that would help mute the sound of the thunder, took my work spot at the kitchen table, and got to work.  It did indeed storm, and I had a 90-lb dog in my lap multiple times, and I sang to him as I worked.  When he wasn’t in my lap, he was lying on one foot with his body wedged between my feet and legs.  So we listened to Jimmy Buffett for about 7 hours until all the storms stopped, because I was mostly pinned in place, and I wasn’t gong to do anything to disturb that dogs that I was mostly able to keep calm!

It’s been a long time since I have listened to 7 hours of Jimmy Buffett, and I was really struck by the poetry in his songs.  And by his ability to tell interesting stories with his songs.

I was reminded of that again this week when, in one of the morning threads, lowtechcyclist posted a line from a Simon & Garfunkel song: July, she will fly, and give no warning to her flight… Such a lovely song!

For me, the best music is poetry, when the lyrics and the music mesh perfectly.

The music itself is a big part of the equation, of course, but I am willing to bet that for some people, it’s all about the sound and a lot less about the lyrics, or the voices, or harmony, or about the telling of a story.  (looks around for Omnes to see if he is nodding in agreement)

Anyway, let’s talk about music as poetry, music as story-telling, and music as music.  How do you see it, and what do you like about the music you like best?

Oh, and does older Jimmy Buffett look like Biden, or what?

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1. 1.

      billcinsd

      My friend Mike Connell wrote this lyric for his song Scotty’s Lament on The Connells recording “Boylan Heights”

      So surprised
      I fought windmills
      So surprised
      I saw angels
      I know my place in this…

      So surprised
      I had visions
      So surprised
      You were in them
      I found my place in this world

      It’s you I swear
      It’s you I swear
      I delight in my despair
      (I’ll wait for you)
      It’s you I swear
      It’s you I swear
      Giving me the right
      (I’ll wait for you)
      It’s you who lied
      It’s you who lied
      When you had to swallow pride
      (I’ll wait for you)
      It’s you I swear
      It’s you I swear..

       

      eta: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hKSg3zFB2dE

    2. 2.

      Maxim

      I know some people come at a song lyrics-first, and the tune is just a vehicle. I’m the other way around. I’m an absolute sucker for the sound of a song, and the lyrics are secondary (though not necessarily unimportant, depending on the song). I can forgive mediocre lyrics if I like the music, but if I don’t like the music, the lyrics can’t save it.

    5. 5.

      UncleEbeneezer

      The music itself is a big part of the equation, of course, but I am willing to bet that for some people, it’s all about the sound and a lot less about the lyrics, or the voices, or harmony, or about the telling of a story.

      That would be me. Don’t get me wrong, I love when BOTH the music and the lyrics are incredible and work together in a way that just seems to be a perfect fit. But I can enjoy a song where the music is amazing and the lyrics are just meh, or there even ARE NO lyrics (this is one of the reasons I love instrumental jazz so much). But the other way around (great lyrics but boring music) just doesn’t do it for me. My listening is mostly about the beat, chord changes, melody, harmony etc. And I love, love, LOVE a repeating outro that feels like it could just go on forever.

      I do also love songs that tell a story, even if I’m not quite sure what the story is or means. One of my all-time faves is Tangled Up In Blue, the Dylan classic, covered by The Jerry Garcia Band.

    6. 6.

      UncleEbeneezer

      To Be Counted Among Men– The Villagers

      Young Paul decides upon a future
      And he asks from her a favor
      He wants to know if she will tell him
      If he’s for Hell or he’s for Heaven
      If he’s for Hell he’ll show no sorrow
      Until he’s born again tomorrow
      If he’s for Heaven there’s no reason
      To lament the passing season
      She says, Don’t be a fool, son
      There aren’t any rules, son
      And as she spoke He lost his faith
      He asked her name, she told him Laurie
      Proceeded to give him her life story
      She was a teacher and a scholar
      They built a statue in her honor
      Then she became a slave in ancient Athens
      She doesn’t know quite how it happened
      Now she paints faces in the city
      Making all those ugly girls look pretty
      She says, Look at this town, son
      Take a good luck around, son
      Why should anyone here be saved?
      So he says, Every crooked lane that you can see
      Every open home, every hollow tree
      Is a home for creatures loved by me
      And oh to be counted among themAmong them
      Oh to be counted among themAmong them
      Oh to be counted among them

    7. 7.

      billcinsd

      @piratedan:What’s So Funny (about Peace, Love and Understanding) was written by Nick Lowe, which I’m not saying you were wrong about as Elvis’ version is much more popular

    10. 10.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Always loved the haunting story of River Man by Nick Drake.  Plus it’s the greatest song ever written in 5/4 time signature (and INFINITELY better than Take Five), which as a drummer, I absolutely love.

    11. 11.

      Deputinize Eurasia from the Kuriles to St Petersburg

      I love Buffett for several reasons – he’s been the music of my entire adult life – I’ve probably been to 20 live appearances.  Each one is a separate adventure, and each speaks to me in its own way.

      The guy has been really prolific, and seems to continue to enjoy himself.

      One of the first things I tried to learn on guitar was a rack of Buffett tunes. They’re approachable and feel great to play.

    12. 12.

      Craig

      I worked with Jimmy Buffett once in a very small private venue. I had to tell him that the rental company had sent the wrong in-ear monitor, not the model on his rider. He just smiled and said, “That’s ok man, I don’t need to hear, these guys will just sing the songs for me”. And they did. Really a low key, chill guy. Absolute pleasure to be around.

    13. 13.

      patrick II

      I am not generally a fan of country music but Willie Nelson is the exception.  At his best he is one of the great American poets, no musical accompaniment is needed.
      Two of my favorites are “Blue eyes standing in the rain” and “Angel flying too close to the ground”.

      In the twilight glow I see them
      Blue eyes crying in the rain
      When we kissed goodbye and parted
      I knew we’d never meet again

      Love is like a dying ember
      And only memories remain
      And through the ages I’ll remember
      Blue eyes crying in the rain

    14. 14.

      oatler

      Your situation reminds me of that scene in “One, Two, Three” involving Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka Dot Bikini…

    15. 15.

      anitamargarita

      I have no links or lyrics for this guy, Slaid Cleaves, a folkie Americana type with some great songs

      Reply
    16. 16.

      piratedan

      @billcinsd: I know that, but its kind of understood that the EC version turns it from a ballad to an anthem.  Lowe’s always had a wonderful turn of lyric with Time Wounds All Heels, Half-A-Boy, Half-A-Man and Stick It Where The Sun Don’t Shine…..amongst others

    17. 17.

      Steeplejack

      I just spent a few minutes looking (in vain) for a book that made a big impression on me as a kid. It was called The Muse of Rock (I think), came out as a small paperback around 1965-66, and it was all about how rock lyrics could be, like, poetry. Whoa! Remember that this was a time when pundits and critics were still debating whether those Liverpudlian lads would really amount to anything or, alternately, giving us their long-winded exegesis of what “Eleanor Rigby” “meant.”

      The book had comments on artists and songs, as well as lyrics from a number of them, some I had heard of and some not. I remembered tonight how it was frustrating not to be able to immediately listen to an interesting song. Another reason to be thankful for the Internet.

      One song that I remembered (but had never heard) was Donovan’s “Sand and Foam,” which had the memorable line “Valentino vamp cut and trim the lamp.” I ran it down tonight and heard it for the first time. It’s actually called “Mexico,” and at this date it doesn’t have a lot to recommend it. But it was nice to make the connection. (Donovan himself seems to have completely disappeared after being the British mini-Dylan for a time.)

      On a more upbeat note, one of my all-time favorite songs for pure lyrical mayhem is the Association’s “Along Comes Mary” (with lyrics). Dick Clark: 😯

      Finally, I love this song anyway—Jackie DeShannon’s “When You Walk in the Room”—but I light up at the way she casually works nonchalant into a pop song (at 0:54). In a nonchalant way, you might say. (I looked it up to make sure she wrote it, and I found that she also wrote “Bette Davis Eyes” for Kim Carnes. Go figure.)

    19. 19.

      phein64

      If you like storytelling and music in one work, try any James McMurty album.  I think my favorite might be Peter Pan off the It Had to Happen album.  The opening stanza:
      Beer cans to the ceiling
      ashtray on the floor
      laundry on the sofa
      need I say more
      I walked out with my hair wet
      I caught one awful cold
      should have been more careful
      should have done like I was told
      I can’t believe it
      how could it be
      just like you said could happen
      so it did to me
      Just when I might have seen the light of day
      I crossed my eyes ’til they stayed that way

      I keep my distance
      as best I can
      living out my time here in Never Never land
      I can’t grow up’cause I’m too old now
      I guess I really did it this time mom

    20. 20.

      Rand Careaga

      Singer/songwriter Elizabeth “Connie” Converse, who would have turned ninety-nine the other day, packed up and disappeared around this time in 1974: neither she nor her Volkswagen have ever been seen again. She left behind a handful of recordings and some unrecorded “art songs,” which were recorded some years back by Charlotte Mundy. I slapped together this (somewhat amateurish) video of one of the pieces from her “Cassandra Cycle” a while ago.

    25. 25.

      Steeplejack

      Since I’m stuck in a ’60s time warp, I’ll continue the whitebread go-go dancers theme with the Reflections, “Just Like Romeo and Juliet.” A great song, reminding us that there was more than Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in that era.

      The lyrical hook is that the refrain

      Our love’s gonna to be written down in history
      Just like Romeo and Juliet

      Gets twisted in the last verse:

      If I don’t find work tomorrow
      It’s gonna be heartaches and sorrow
      Our love’s gonna be destroyed like a tragedy
      Just like Romeo and Juliet

      Crusher ending to a nice little pop song.

