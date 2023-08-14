Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

(Fake) Jack Smith Can See the Future

Seriously, it’s impossible to argue with this, am I right?

He must be able to see the future!

Did You Have Sunday or Monday As Your Choice in the Pool?

If so, you may be a winner!

I think we should have given the office pool blog pool another dimension – not just picking the day that Trump would resume witness tampering, but also the case.  Or perhaps we should at least have to pick WHO he would be attacking.

Otherwise, it’s just too easy!

So many choices!

Holy shit.

This is bad strategy for Trump, and it is most assuredly giving heartburn to the attorneys who were either stupid, short-sighted, or both, when they took him on as a client, and if Judge Chutkan is true to her word, as I expect her to be, it surely will make the J6 Coup Trial happen sooner than it might have otherwise.

Win-win for us, I guess.

Oh, and I think someone sped up the clock, because apparently even the witnesses who were supposed to appear before the Grand Jury TOMORROW in GA are there today.

I was not prepared to bake anything before tomorrow!  Luckily, i have buttermilk in the house, so I can choose between both the chocolate fudge cake and the buttermilk cornmeal cherry galette.

Oh, and I heard 2 things on a podcast this morning that were new to me: 1) that apparently up to 18 people may be part of the indictment in GA (blows the dice… come on, Lindsay) and that every day of his life Donald Trump has woken up with the fear of going to prison.  Of all the things I worry about, going to prison has not yet been one of them!

Open thread.

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    59Comments

    5. 5.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      What, Trump says he’s READ reports? He can read, or do people tell him things in short sentences? He certainly can’t write.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Bill K

      I disagree that Trump fears prison.  His entire life his money had sheltered him.  He has always blustered and bullshitted his way through everything.  Any attempt to punish or restrain him is always met with a blizzard of money and lawyers.  All these rants and threats are just who he is.  I suspect if we ever get to see The Apprentice tapes it will show him behaving the same way.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Alison Rose

      Also, today or tomorrow would be nice, because I could think of it as a gift to my Dad in the beyond. Today would have been my parents’ 50th anniversary (or as my mom put it: Today IS their 50th anniversary), and tomorrow will be 6 months since Dad passed away. Hard to believe, honestly.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MomSense

      This is wild.  I have a feeling we will all be shocked by what we learn in the GA indictments even though we have been paying attention and know what a scumbag trump is.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Old School

      Part of me thinks if the post isn’t in ALL CAPS, Trump didn’t actually write it.  But I’m not sure that’s provable as a legal defense.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Old Man Shadow

      I have to imagine that if I were an indicted man who kept posting on social media to my millions of followers slagging the DA and judge that I would find myself pretty quickly remanded to the persons of the Federal Prison system post-haste.

      Really tired of all of the special treatment and kid gloves this asshole is on the receiving end of. I understand strategically and politically why they’re doing it, but I’m really tired of seeing him get away with shit.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      The mainstream media is all over this indictment being so much different than the other three. And so much worse for Trump! Because reasons. Mainly, because if he is elected president, he cannot pardon himself.

      Okay, I am seriously tired of reporters who boil this down to a political win-lose for the candidate Trump instead of serious reporting on a criminal indictment X3 or X4 for the alleged criminal Trump.

      Maybe they should assign their crime reporters to these stories instead of their political reporters.  Yeah, not holding my breath on that.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Burnspbesq

      In addition to the imperfect phone call and the fake electors, apparently there are texts and/or emails tying senior Trump administration and campaign officials to the attempt to hack voting machines in rural Bumfuck County, Georgia.

      Fani’s gonna have the biggest circus since Ringling Bros. went under.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Bill K:

      I agree.  He’s mad because people are denigrating him in public and putting him through nuisances, and he sees those things only continuing to rise in the near future.  He has some sense he is being threatened.  But going to jail?  That is completely not real to him.

      It’s going to become real fucking real, Donald.  This is criminal, not civil court, and it’s you on trial, not a company you own where you don’t have to attend the trial.  You have never been here before, and it is a world designed to devour assholes like you.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jeffro

      Local VA ABC store manager: oh, back again, Fro?

      Fro: yeah Gene, it’s looking like Indictment Tuesday tomorrow!

      Manager: aw crap…I knew I should’ve staffed up…this guy, I swear…

      Fro: hang tough, Gene!  You’re going to be making serious bank for the rest of the year, amirite?  Catch you next Indictment Day!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      JWR

      There was some confusion in the last thread about TFG’s “FNCNN” Tweet/X, but just now reading it in context, it seems clear that he meant “Fox News CNN”. Yer welcome! ;)

      And I heard that GA law makes it easier for a trial to be televised. Can anyone confirm this?

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Tony Jay

      @Scout211:

      Yeah. Got to ‘love’ the frankly ludicrous narrative that a re-elected President Trump pardoning himself after being found guilty of multiple federal crimes = Trump becomes innocent and, therefore, ‘wins’.

      That’s… one hell of an assumption. Someone should really bring that up and laugh – loudly – in the faces of a lot of very dim pundits.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Almost Retired

      His insult game is off.  Loser?  Meh.  He’s regressing.  Soon he’ll be calling the special prosecutor “mister poopy-head.”  Or, more accurately MISTER RINO POOPY-HEAD LOSER!!!?!!!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      dmsilev

      @Suzanne: Here’s one that my mom found in the newspaper many many years ago and it’s become a family stalwart. Really easy to make and very tasty:

      Pumpkin Fudge Cake
      —————
      Cocoa powder
      3 oz bittersweet or 5 oz semisweet chocolate
      1 cup butter
      1 3/4 cup flour
      1 teaspoon baking powder
      1/2 teaspoon baking soda
      1/8 teaspoon salt
      3 eggs
      2 cups sugar
      1 2/3 cup (1 small can) pumpkin
      1/3 cup coffee liqueur
      Powdered sugar

      10-12 cup cake mold. I used a mold called a kugelhopf, but a tube or bundt mold will work just fine.

      Preheat oven to 350
      Grease pan with some butter or shortening, dust pan w/ cocoa powder. Shake out excess powder
      Melt butter and chocolate over low flame or double boiler
      Sift together flour, baking powder&soda, salt
      Beat eggs & sugar until creamy
      Add chocolate mixture to eggs, beat until blended
      Mixing at low speed, gradually add the flour alternatively with the pumpkin. Mix well
      Add liqueur, mix until combined.
      Pour batter into cake mold, bake for 70-75 minutes, or until toothpick comes out clean
      Cool on rack for 45 minutes, turn out of pan and cool completely
      Dust with powdered sugar

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Jeffro

      @Alison Rose: alcoholic beverage control store = VA’s state-run liquor stores

      But I think your version would do better business!

      ETA: no wonder Virginia has a huge budget surplus these days…

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Redshift

      I like Teri Kanefeld’s assessment that his strategy for the indictments is both legal and political, and where they conflict, the political strategy takes precedence, which is why he continually does things that would have any sane lawyer tearing their hair out.

      His only real strategy for avoiding legal consequences is to get elected. And I’m seeing said about Republican strategist chatter that even they see the witch hunt talk as being effective in the primaries, but bad for the general.

      More popcorn!

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Suzanne

      @dmsilev: That looks great! Copied-and-saved to the Notes app!

      I like cake but am usually meh on frosting, so I like making Bundt cakes. On Friday, I made this pumpkin cake, which is a sheet cake. It looks slightly sad without frosting, but it tastes great.

      I am sooooooo ready for fall, y’all.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      cope

      @Alison Rose: Would gladly do so if I can find a suitable pigeon (opens calculator app to determine the maximum airspeed velocity of a carrier pigeon laden with a donut encased in a suitable container).

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Tony G

      Both of your baking options sound delicious!  (Is this your way of saying that you expect the prosecution of Trump to be a cakewalk?)

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Jeffro

      @Redshift: His only real strategy for avoiding legal consequences is to get elected.

      THIS.  Good luck getting him out of the race, GOP!

      More popcorn!

      ALSO THIS!

      Reply
    46. 46.

      dmsilev

      From the Post’s liveblog,

      McBurney, who previously oversaw the special purpose grand jury that investigated the 2020 election case, is the presiding judge in Fulton County this week — meaning he would receive any paperwork listing charges and release them to the county clerk. Several reporters and camera crews have been camped in McBurney’s courtroom for much of the day in anticipation of possible charges, which must be presented in open court.

      At one point, McBurney explained to a defendant on an unrelated case the reason for all the cameras. It’s not you, McBurney said. “There’s another indictment that people have been very interested in.”

      Heh.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      rikyrah

      This is bad strategy for Trump, and it is most assuredly giving heartburn to the attorneys who were either stupid, short-sighted, or both, when they took him on as a client, and if Judge Chutkan is true to her word, as I expect her to be, it surely will make the J6 Coup Trial happen sooner than it might have otherwise.

       

      Time for the Judge to move it up to November 1, 2023 :)

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Redshift

      @Old Man Shadow:

      Really tired of all of the special treatment and kid gloves this asshole is on the receiving end of. I understand strategically and politically why they’re doing it, but I’m really tired of seeing him get away with shit.

      Hmm, I’m going to somewhat disagree in this particular case. It’s not just political and strategic, the First Amendment issues actually require a lot of care here. We really don’t want to be a country where political campaigns can be derailed by a candidate being charged (but not yet convicted) of a crime, and how to deal with one who abuses those protections is a genuinely hard problem.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jeffro

      trump ups the ante by going after judges and witnesses.  where’s the line?

      Good question, Aaron Blake!

      I bet we find out before Friday!!

      THROW.  HIS ASS.  IN JAIL.

      The question, as it often is with Trump, is whether he has gone too far — and where the line is for those charged with determining where it is.

      Experts say the situation could be coming to a head.

      Trump made his comments about Chutkan after he was explicitly told to abide by limits on what he can say about the federal Jan. 6 case.

      Trump signed a pretrial release form acknowledging that it would be a crime to “intimidate or attempt to intimidate a witness, victim, juror, informant, or officer of the court.” A judge is an officer of the court.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Tony G

      @Alison Rose: My theory is that the members of the cult of Trump worship him BECAUSE he is a soft, flabby crybaby with no brains, courage or decency.  He’s JUST LIKE THEM but with money (supposedly) and power.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      JWR

      @JWR: Just found the answer to my question about TV in the courtroom, from NBC:

      Unlike federal or Manhattan courts, where the former president appeared for his three previous arraignments, Georgia law requires that cameras be allowed into judicial proceedings with a judge’s approval.

      In 2018, the Georgia Supreme Court, in an order amending the law to include smartphones, underscored the importance of transparency: “Open courtrooms are an indispensable element of an effective and respected judicial system.

      Good thing the decision won’t be up to Loose Cannon.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Redshift

      @Alison Rose:

      Also, today or tomorrow would be nice, because I could think of it as a gift to my Dad in the beyond.

      The GA grand jury only meets on Mondays and Tuesdays, and it doesn’t seem like Willis is going to let it go another week, so you should get your wish!

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Betty Cracker

      The largest liquor store chain in Florida is called ABC. It’s a private company, and they claim they started calling their stores “ABC” so it would appear in the phone book first. But I gotta think the fact that government-regulated ABC stores are a thing in other states was a factor.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Jay

      @cope:

      You need to have her send you one of her local pigeons from her neck of the woods.

      otherwise your pigeon won’t have a clue where it’s going and will just arrange with a crow to remove the container and open it for splitsies,……..

      Reply
    58. 58.

      trollhattan

      @Betty Cracker: Back when we had real phone books the competition among various vendors but especially bail bonds became hilarious, leading to businesses like “A-A-A-A-1-1-1-1 Best Bail Bonds.”

      Reply

