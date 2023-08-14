Seriously, it’s impossible to argue with this, am I right?

He must be able to see the future!

Prediction: Lots of twitter vaccine experts will be switching their major to RICO indictments this week. — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) August 14, 2023

Did You Have Sunday or Monday As Your Choice in the Pool?

If so, you may be a winner!

I think we should have given the office pool blog pool another dimension – not just picking the day that Trump would resume witness tampering, but also the case. Or perhaps we should at least have to pick WHO he would be attacking.

Otherwise, it’s just too easy!

So many choices!

When he’s being indicted by someone else, but still thinking about you…🥰 pic.twitter.com/kTJDmlx4u4 — Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) August 14, 2023

Holy shit.

This is bad strategy for Trump, and it is most assuredly giving heartburn to the attorneys who were either stupid, short-sighted, or both, when they took him on as a client, and if Judge Chutkan is true to her word, as I expect her to be, it surely will make the J6 Coup Trial happen sooner than it might have otherwise.

Win-win for us, I guess.

Oh, and I think someone sped up the clock, because apparently even the witnesses who were supposed to appear before the Grand Jury TOMORROW in GA are there today.

I was not prepared to bake anything before tomorrow! Luckily, i have buttermilk in the house, so I can choose between both the chocolate fudge cake and the buttermilk cornmeal cherry galette.

Oh, and I heard 2 things on a podcast this morning that were new to me: 1) that apparently up to 18 people may be part of the indictment in GA (blows the dice… come on, Lindsay) and that every day of his life Donald Trump has woken up with the fear of going to prison. Of all the things I worry about, going to prison has not yet been one of them!

Open thread.