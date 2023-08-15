— Andrew Weissmann (weissmann11 on Threads)🌻 (@AWeissmann_) August 15, 2023
A hundred more to go!
Open thread,
by WaterGirl| 36 Comments
Oh Ché.
I mean, it all sound logical to those of us with functioning brains. Which leaves out everyone in the Trump orbit and 99% of his supporters.
@Alison Rose: I sort of, kind of hate that Fulton County “gave” something for the crazies to grab hold of. But then I remembered that the crazies don’t need anything to hold on to, which is why, of course, they are crazies.
A truly “fictitious” document would have had dummy names, random charges, and nonsense paragraphs. Hopefully they’ve learned that basic IT lesson now.
I have two questions.
1. Who, of the 19, will be first to turn themselves in to the court?
2. Who, of the 19, will be the first to turn state’s evidence to avoid conviction or reduce their sentence?
The Biden Accomplishments Guy (on Threads) (@What46HasDone) posted at 5:50 AM on Tue, Aug 15, 2023:
NEW: The White House has released a Fact Sheet with all of the different actions the federal government is taking in response to the aftermath of the Maui fires. https://t.co/0sPciiEUCA
(https://twitter.com/What46HasDone/status/1691402079489654784?t=0yomfQG4XiuCClFvwbVXkQ&s=03)
So it’s clearly a conspiracy followed by a coverup. The only question is, how is Hunter Biden involved?
It would be nice if this post said what the question was and what the answer is for people who are unable to use Twitter. At least some summary.
rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) posted at 10:42 PM on Mon, Aug 14, 2023:
Hey @trevian__kutti @realtrevian, remember when I met you and you were talking all of that trash about having a Sharpie that @realDonaldTrump used to sign a bill and you called @kanyewest in my presence? All of that BS just got your butt INDICTED by @FaniforDA. #WeTriedToTellYa https://t.co/pBCZTS1iUr
(https://twitter.com/rolandsmartin/status/1691294167014531072?t=Vw39n59BhJ23uUzvP8dfWQ&s=03)
@LAO: Yep. Sigh.
LOL
Booker G. Washington (@TendentiousG) posted at 11:14 PM on Mon, Aug 14, 2023:
Lindsey Graham snitched. And in the media playing like he didn’t. Mike Pence played that same game until the DOJ paid him a visit.
(https://twitter.com/TendentiousG/status/1691302319776804864?t=brMAx8CuCzV-isXOD4Z1YA&s=03)
President Kamala’s Hand (Again) (@myronjclifton) posted at 10:55 PM on Mon, Aug 14, 2023:
Fani Willis using their full government names is a whole damn mood!
(https://twitter.com/myronjclifton/status/1691297448927391745?t=7Zep4JGgLphepOodmr_mUQ&s=03)
@Yarrow: I believe the “question” was what was the deal with the fake indictment sheet that got out online and was then immediately taken down by the court. The tweet in the post is a more thorough statement from the court answering that question. It’s an image so not copy/pasteable, but basically they were doing a sort of test run of a system, but it accidentally got entered as a real docketing item or something.
@rikyrah: Hmm, Biden has specific, enumerated actions he’s taking in Maui, but Fox News asserts he’s doing “nothing.” Who to believe? How to know?
ETA: Most statements of absoluteness (everything/nothing all/none), in my experience, turn out not to be true. Is that what categorical statements are?
Tricia Cotham betrayed North Carolina (@Needle_of_Arya) posted at 9:22 AM on Tue, Aug 15, 2023:
So, who’s gonna tell Ari Member that calling a Black woman “overly aggressive,” when he would never say such a thing about a white man doing the very same thing, arises from the repetition of racist stereotypes about the “angry Black woman?” https://t.co/N8pMq4RC3z
(https://twitter.com/Needle_of_Arya/status/1691455430210580480?t=f37leXsVBUpS4Tvx0pGpcQ&s=03)
OT, but I see Charles McGonigal has pleaded guilty. Good.
@Yarrow: Good point, sorry! Thanks for the nice reminder.
The short story is that for a few minutes it appeared that a document related to the pending indictment was posted yesterday when it shouldn’t have been posted, and there was a question about whether the document was real, how/why it was posted, why it was taken down, etc.
It was the subject of much speculation on Balloon Juice.
This letter explains the how, the why, and the what, of what happened.
Here’s an image of the letter. You should be able to make it bigger if you click on it.
👍
Leaked? By the Press? Without confirming it’s validity? As if that could ever happen!
No, clearly this was a set of top secret instructions sent to the Fulton Country Gestapo by the corrupt Witch Hunter General (we all know who he is) detailing the illegal and baseless accusations that were to be thrown against President Trump and his unstoppable grassroots campaign. These instructions were leaked by a brave patriot who was obviously arrested and killed by the Fulton County Gestapo before their body was disposed of, most likely by urban street gangs affiliated to Fani ‘Hannibal’ Willis. We know this must be the case because of the lengths the F.S.G. has gone to in order to make all record of their existence disappear! Ché Bono!!
I hope this clears up any lingering confusion.
@Gin & Tonic: Let’s hope he doesn’t get a sweetheart deal.
Been encountering the same shrouded perplexity regarding tweets here for years and years (yes, pre-X too). Offhand I’d estimate 80 to 90 per cent of tweets encountered here make little to no sense as they appear on this end.
Shrug my shoulders and roll with it, scroll on by, and maybe pick up a clue later on in the thread. Or not, as the case may be.
;)
They are starting to investigate one of the unindicted co-conspirators. Link
A state agency is moving ahead with plans that will determine whether Lt. Gov. Burt Jones faces criminal charges as part of a scheme to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.
Jones is one of 30 people who prosecutors said participated in a conspiracy to overturn the election but were not charged in a Fulton County indictment released late Monday. But Jones may yet face charges, and his fate will rest with a special prosecutor who will determine whether further investigation is needed.
Pete Skandalakis, executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, said he has reviewed the Fulton County indictment and hopes to appoint a special prosecutor to consider Jones’ actions soon.
WaPo reports that there is a judge for the Trump trial (gift link).
A truly fictitious document would say “Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet…”
@LAO: Yes, that’s the bright side about this mess-up with the document system. Without it we’d be listening to endless nonsense about margins, kerning, and gold fringe on flags.
I’m sure it’s out there anyway, but it’s largely being ignored since there’s something real (albeit just as meaningless) pulling focus.
@Gin & Tonic: Let’s see if press reports mention he was the head of the tRump-Russia 2016
Whitewash Investigation.
Vegas odds are hahaha no!
@Tony Jay: on the contrary, it raises more questions than it answers! Just what exactly IS the role of Hunter Biden? Is HE the one who’s been having a secret affair with Fani Willis? And WHERE did this “Ché” Alexander come from, and what is her connection to the Cuban COMMUNIST Che Guevara? And perhaps most importantly, where is the “dog that didn’t bark”: how is this connected to George Soros and the Jewish space lasers?!?
Elon is throttling sites that he doesn’t like.
Elon Musk’s X Delays Access to Specific News and Competitor Websites: Report
Elon Musk’s social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, has implemented timed delays on traffic to sites critical of its practices and its owner, a Washington Post investigation found.
The Post reports that a five second delay has been implemented for users who click on shortened links to sites including the New York Times and Facebook — both have attracted Musk’s ire.
Nitter.net is still down.
