Long Strange Trips (Open Thread)

This story from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s July visit to China would probably be getting more play if the former president-current defendant hadn’t been indicted yet again yesterday:

Here’s an excerpt from a HuffPo story on Yellen’s mushroom meal that includes some of her remarks on CNN last night:

“So I went with this large group of people and the person who had arranged our dinner did the ordering,” Yellen told CNN’s Erin Burnett on “OutFront” Monday. “There was this delicious mushroom dish. I was not aware that these mushrooms had hallucinogenic properties.”

“I learned that later,” she continued.

Yellen’s mushroom meal was first reported by a food blogger who spotted Yellen’s group at the eatery. It was later confirmed by the restaurant, which posted on China’s social media platform Weibo that it was an “extremely magical day” — and that Yellen “loved mushrooms very much.”

“I read that if the mushrooms are cooked properly, which I’m sure they were at this very good restaurant, that they have no impact,” Yellen told Burnett. “But all of us enjoyed the mushrooms, the restaurant, and none of us felt any ill effects from having eaten them.”

Secretary Yellen is an economist, not a lawyer, but that’s some careful language. Yellen is also one of the president’s most underrated cabinet members, so she should have all the mushrooms she wants.

Weirdly, I have my own magic mushrooms and Chinese restaurant story…

Between my junior and senior years in high school, I spent the summer with my dad and stepmom. My stepmom wisely never tried to mother my sister or me — she was (and still is) our pal instead.

She and I used to sneak off behind my dad’s back sometimes to smoke pot or have horrible drinks like Champale or Boone’s Farm Strawberry Hill wine. Once during this particular summer, my dad announced he and some friends were going on a fishing trip to the middle grounds in the Gulf of Mexico, which meant he’d be gone at least one night.

My stepmom had never tried magic mushrooms but was curious about them. I was an old mushroom pro already, so we decided we’d go looking for some mushrooms when my dad left.

Conveniently, we lived way out in the country right next to a big cattle ranch and were friends with the rancher, who was also on the fishing trip with my dad. We always felt free to use the rancher’s property for horse or ATV riding without asking permission.

Since it was summer, there was lots of rain, and when there’s also lots of cow shit and heat, you can often find lots of mushrooms too. So, we easily found and picked some, which we used to make a horrid mushroom and Crystal Light strawberry smoothie in the blender. We choked the awful concoction down and turned on the TV to watch cartoons and wait for the mushroom buzz to kick in.

As soon as we sat down in front of the TV, we heard a noise and looked out the window. To our horror, there was a car coming down the long dirt driveway! When it stopped and the passengers emerged, we saw it was my stepmom’s aunt and two adult cousins, who lived a couple of counties over. They had decided to drop by unannounced since they were passing through our town.

I didn’t know them well, but I knew they were churchy and would be a massive buzzkill. I told my stepmom we should hide and not answer the door, but like a dummy, she let them in. At this point, I was already feeling weird, but since I was known to be a strange, awkward person anyway, no one really noticed.

The next thing I knew, we were piling into their car, heading to a Chinese buffet restaurant in town for lunch. I was feeling sweaty and slightly ill.

As we crossed the parking lot to the restaurant, the bright sunlight hurt my eyes and made the edges of all the objects in my field of vision glow and shimmer. My stepmom and I kept exchanging horrified glances, as if trapped in a French existentialist play.

Later, as we pushed our trays along a buffet line, we started finding everything hilarious. We laughed uncontrollably at inappropriate objects of mirth, such as a black velvet painting of a fishing village, a vat of duck sauce and the aunt’s polite request for Sweet ‘n Low.

I don’t believe my stepmom’s relatives suspected we were under the influence of hallucinogens; they thought we were acting goofy and stupid, which we were.

Lunch ended abruptly when I ran to the bathroom and violently puked up the strawberry-mushroom smoothie. We left immediately afterward, and I think the aunt and cousins were glad to get rid of us since we were acting so oddly. My stepmom swore off mushrooms after that. Not me though. To this day, every time I pass by a rainy cow pasture, I think hmmmm!

Anyhoo, it sounds like Secretary Yellen had a much better time. The end.

Open thread!

  Bill Arnold
  brendancalling
  cain
  CaseyL
  Chief Oshkosh
  Dorothy A. Winsor
  eversor
  Grumpy Old Railroader
  Hildebrand
  HumboldtBlue
  Jeffro
  John Revolta
  Josie
  Kelly
  kindness
  Mart
  MattF
  Maxim
  Mr. Bemused Senior
  narya
  No One of Consequence
  oklahomo
  prostratedragon
  rikyrah
  sdhays
  Spanky
  The Kropenhagen Interpretation
  trollhattan
  WaterGirl
  Yutsano
  YY_Sima Qian

    59Comments

      Bill Arnold

      As we crossed the parking lot to the restaurant, the bright sunlight hurt my eyes and made the edges of all the objects in my field of vision glow and shimmer. My stepmom and I kept exchanging horrified glances, as if trapped in a French existentialist play.

      Out of context, that is gloriously ambiguous.
      (Very funny story; thanks for sharing!)

      Josie

      Thanks so much, BC. I love this story. I suspect that many of us have such interesting tales of using fun substances and the hilarity that ensued. My sons are grown and enjoy hearing them. Not so sure about my daughter-in-law. She was evidently pretty much a straight arrow.

      MattF

      Gary Abernathy is, in fact, a RW partisan hack. I won’t bestow that title on your run-of-the-mill conservative. It takes deliberate dishonesty, like this tweet. And then repeated, repeatedly. Pleased to note that Abernathy was nailed by an actual conservative.

      Hildebrand

      What a great story to consume whilst on my lunch-break.

      Betty, you are the best storyteller around here – and that is saying a lot.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Brian Kemp, about an hour ago.

       

      The 2020 election in Georgia was not stolen. For nearly three years now, anyone with evidence of fraud has failed to come forward – under oath – and prove anything in a court of law. Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair and will continue to be as long as I… pic.twitter.com/jaru2iBDo7— Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) August 15, 2023

      trollhattan

      mushroom and Crystal Light strawberry smoothie

      Holy mother of god, was there no Mrs. Butterworth’s available?

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      Smoothie? No, that just prolongs things.  Choke those awful tasting things down them eat something tasty right after.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Our elections in Georgia are secure, accessible, and fair…

      …except for the one I “won” against that uppity Blah woman the first time. THAT one wasn’t fair. But other than that…!

      No One of Consequence

      “There are Old Mushroomers, and there are Bold Mushroomers, but there are no Old Bold Mushroomers…” – Spore prints save lives. (never harvested my own, personally)

      Love the story, funny how one runs into Coyote at the least/most opportune times.

      Peace,

      cain

      My wife in two weeks are going on a Psilocybin thing as part of a mental health journey. My wife really liked the one she went on so this time I’m coming along for the ride. I’m a bit hesitant because I’m a bit of a control freak. I sometimes get tired of input and want things to go normal because it gets too much.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @cain: Well, just a heads up; once that ride starts, it don’t stop for hours

      Eta: Y’all got Marijuana in there? That helps maintain good vibes. Vibes are everything.

      sdhays

      Since it was summer, there was lots of rain, and when there’s also lots of cow shit and heat, you can often find lots of mushrooms too.

      This puts a new spin on W’s nickname for Karl Rove – “Turdblossom”…

      Maxim

      I have read a lot of good things about the mental health benefits of certain types of shrooms. On the other hand, I am allergic to molds and fungi, so I’m not sure the benefit would manifest as intended in my case.

      cain

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: Thanks for letting me know – that’s what I”m worried about. When I first had cannabis – I had a panic attack because I ate a whole gummi without thinking about it – and I couldn’t turn off the feeling which kicked in a panic attack.

      Cannabis doesn’t hit me the same way – as others. I don’t get any of the benefits of calmness or any of that other stuff. It’s just this dizzy feeling and well that’s it.

       

      ETA – https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/03/health/psychedelic-drugs-mushrooms-oregon.html

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @Yutsano: The three-month ban would have put Kennedy — who’s mounting long-shot bid to unseat President Joe Biden as the Democratic standard-bearer — out of step with most of his party.

      He’s manifestly out of step with the party in so, so many ways.

      prostratedragon

      Whenever you get that French existentialist feeling be sure to check your eyelids. (Hmmm, maybe just one or two sautéed with scrambled eggs …)

      kindness

      I’ve had experience with dried and fresh picked magic mushrooms.  They were never a culinary delight.  More often though, just a delight.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @kindness: I get deeply into spiritual, existentialist though on mushrooms. For me, they’re a sacrament. A thoroughly enjoyable sacrament.

      cain

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation: Yeah, that should be fun. I’ll have to really figure that out – I did in a way – when I broke my wrist. I had a lot of panic attacks then too. Something about not being able to move can trigger a panic attack.

      It’s funny I had no idea I had so much anxiety until I hit my late 40s.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @cain: Something about not being able to move can trigger a panic attack.

      Could be a trigger, could be a result of a panic attack. I have been very thankful in my adult life for what Buddhists and Wiccans have taught me about meditation.

      rikyrah

      TRUTH

       

      Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) posted at 10:43 PM on Mon, Aug 14, 2023:
      A whole cast of folks told us to jyst believe in Mueller & many of the same speak up for the integrity of Jack Smith. I will do the same for D.A. @FaniforDA⁩ because we must never underestimate what it takes for a local D.A., and yes, a Black woman to take this step. https://t.co/pIZZNFG208
      (https://twitter.com/SIfill_/status/1691294459646881793?t=jQyMgwgsyTUy18j8_fVaRA&s=03)

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @cain: That’s how I’m legally able to have magic mushrooms here in Oregon. (see my link in my other post) It’s a sacrement and you have to be part of an indigenous church.

      Unfortunately, my religious beliefs are entirely my own.

      eversor

      @The Kropenhagen Interpretation:

      Not with the new stuff that you get OTC.  Comes in syrups as well.  You’re in for like an hour, walls don’t bleed.  Though if you chug the syrup, eat the actual shrooms, and then hit the DMT vape you’re going to be in a wild time!

      Or you can do what I did, do all that then slug half a bottle of tequila and eat a ton of TCH sour patch gummies and call out sick for the next day and play the new Zelda.  I regret nothing.  No I’m not sick now, but give me a moment and this food will be on the wall.

      rikyrah

      Good! Those phucking right-wing clowns.

      Judge dismisses suit to halt Biden’s student debt relief for longtime borrowers

      By Danielle Douglas-Gabriel

      August 14, 2023 at 7:53 p.m. EDT

      A federal judge on Monday denied a bid by two conservative groups to block the Biden administration from canceling the federal student loans of more than 800,000 people who have been in repayment for more than 20 years.

      The Cato Institute and Mackinac Center for Public Policy filed a lawsuit earlier this month, saying the administration violated federal law by failing to produce the forgiveness policy through the traditional rulemaking process and offer the public the opportunity to comment. The groups also claimed the policy would harm their recruitment efforts and asked the court to stop the federal government from canceling any debt as the case proceeds.

      U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Ludington of the Eastern District of Michigan issued an 18-page order dismissing the case, concluding the groups lacked the standing to stop one of the administration’s latest efforts to alleviate the burden of student debt.

      https://www.washingtonpost.com/education/2023/08/14/student-loan-forgiveness-lawsuit-dismissed/

      CaseyL

      Magic mushrooms don’t do much for me: I feel energized, but can’t actually get anything done, and my nose runs a lot. Feh.
      No mystic visions of any kind, but I seem to have a built-in resistance to actual hallucinations – did a lot of acid as a college student, and never had the wacky visions other people report having. Walls shifted, shadows got weird, and I had amazing focus on whatever I happened to be looking at. But no hallucinations.​

      cain

      @eversor:

      Or you can do what I did, do all that then slug half a bottle of tequila and eat a ton of TCH sour patch gummies and call out sick for the next day and play the new Zelda.  I regret nothing.  No I’m not sick now, but give me a moment and this food will be on the wall.

      Living life to the fullest. :-) I might do that playing the new Baldur’s Gate.

      I was quite disappointed that my desktop PC can’t handle it – it’s 15 years old or so and has a nvidia 970 that I bought 8 years ago to play witcher 3. I guess it’s time for an upgrade.

      narya

      @cain: A very good friend and their spouse did this–it was super well-managed. Friend did a return engagement, as they are the one who is trying to address some issues, and the guide(s) seem to be a very important part of the journey. Are there ways (and do you have any inclination) to use the experience to explore the anxiety? In any case, good luck to you both.

      oklahomo

      I have a neighbor who does this.  Once she was tripping so hard she thought our big black cat was a supernatural panther chasing her naked through the woods. ETA by does this I mean sneaks into all the local cow pastures on a quest for mushrooms.

      Mart

      Did more than my fair share of acid in my youth. Even a sheet of Sandoz lab pharmaceutical that had been stored in a freezer in San Fran. Always had fun. Never tried shrooms. So a daughter’s boyfriend was growing them. Wife and I tried a little and just felt a bit off. Next time wife fell asleep and I decided to go for it and gobbled what we had. When buzz kicked in it was all about the painful need to hurl. Must have been ninety minutes working up the greatest hurl of all time. It was a horrible painful experience. Never again. Now if you know where I can find some Sandoz…

      Kelly

      I have stepsons. I’ve gone with the uncle role rather than the dad role. Worked well for us.

      Currently camping in our folding trailer near Bandon OR. Somehow Mrs Kelly reserved a campsite 6 months ago for the hottest smokyest week of the summer. Air is fresh and cool here. Drive was a long strange trip through wildfire smoke. Smoke reached within a few miles of the coast. A little smoke color in the sun even here.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Enterprising Yunnanese restaurant in Beijing immediately replicated the order placed by the Yellen party & advertised it as the “Money God’s Selection”, which caused a lot of chuckles on Chinese social media.

      I am quite fond of Yunnanese cuisine, easily one of the more under rated regional Chinese cuisines. Such a bewildering hodgepodge of attributes from the 26 ethnic groups that live in the province, w/ elements from Burmese, Thai, Laotian & Vietnamese influences, as well as elements from other better known Chinese regions (Cantonese, Sichuanese, Guizhou, Tibetan). For ingredients it utilizes a bewildering variety of fruits from the tropical south, mushrooms from the Alpine north, Tibetan yak & black haired pig meats from the edge of the Tibetan Plateau, cured hams & sausages in the middle highlands, rice flour noodles & tofu made dozens of different ways, flowers from the plains near Kunming (the provincial capital), the famous Pu’er tea, not to mention the flavorful small bean coffee planted by French missionaries. If you really adventurous, there is also a bewildering variety of insects to sample (normally deep fried).

      cain

      @YY_Sima Qian: ohhhh! Looks like I’m going to be going down the Yunanese cusine rabbit hole!

      I made chilli chicken yesterday which is indo-chinese food. It has a very passing flavor profile to Chinese food. :D

      No One of Consequence

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: ​
       

      In my experiences, I have found that Coyote arrives unexpectedly, and if they don’t arrive by means of their own, my mind usually filled them in well enough.

      Your mileage may vary, of course.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @cain: Enjoy the journey! I do wish Fuschia Dunlop will do a book on Yunnanese cuisine soon, & so that it is accessible to Western readers, as she has so capably done for Sichuanese & Jiangsu-Zhejiang cuisines.

      HumboldtBlue

      I watched the fascinating Netflix story about our fabulous fungi and I immediately thought to myself I wanna try some magic mushrooms again because the first and only time I used them I had an utterly fantastic time.

      After 30 minutes of hell.

      I was a sophomore in college just outside of Philly, and one of my older brothers had graduated a few years before and was working in Center City in Philly. He called me up one weekend and said he was heading out with a bag of weed, beer, and some shrooms.

      I had never taken shrooms and was wholly unfamiliar with their effects. So he gets in on Friday evening and I have been setting up where we will go — in essence, what house party we would attend — and when he arrived we smoked a bowl and drank a beer or two. Then about 30 minutes before we headed out to a house party we took some shrooms, and from what I later learned it was maybe a tad too much for a first time user.

      We get to the party and I start to feel a little queasy, a little nausea, and I remember standing in the front room of this duplex trying to drink a Busch Light (my brother drank that shit like water) when the awful effects of shrooms began to hit. I was terribly unstable on my feet, horribly nauseated, and I appeared alarming enough for a woman to look at me with concern on her face as I made a mad dash for the front door and who asked, “are you OK?”

      I remember mumbling “fuck no” as I reached the door, made it down the steps and a few feet down the sidewalk before I barfed into the flower bed. The next 10 minutes or so were terrible, vomiting, utterly overwhelmed by nausea, I was sitting on the low brick wall that held the flowers for god knows how long until I heard my brother asking me if I was OK.

      Surprisingly enough, within a few minutes my stomach returned to normal, my head cleared and as I looked up he handed me a beer, I said “yeah, I’m OK.”

      I then took a swig from that can of beer and to this day it was one of the most delicious swigs of beer I have ever had. I spent the rest of the evening on a high I had never experienced before, one that opened my mind and loosened my tongue (not much needed as I ran my mouth non-stop and talked shit to anyone and everyone) that allowed me to display some of my charm and humor.

      I had spent my childhood and school years in bands and choruses, on stage in theater and musical theater, and I was not shy about singing or dancing and anything else that had to do with performing and acting out. I recall I had so much fun talking and singing funny and sarcastic songs we made up in the kitchen, drinking beer, meeting people, including two women who were my neighbors in the dorm.

      All I know is whatever charm I threw out that night worked and worked like magic because It later dawned on me the woman who had originally asked me if I was OK when I was clearly not, was one of those girls and I had not recognized her.

      Well, now I did, and when we got back to the dorms early the next morning I got an invitation, and it was one of the first times I recognized — because I had missed signs in the past — that I was being invited in.

      I accepted and promptly fell into a dead sleep and slept my way into the next morning when I was awakened and asked to move along.

      Still a great night.

      A few weeks later I took the bus into Philadelphia to meet my brother for lunch, and afterward, as I was back at the 69th Street station waiting for the return bus, the Philadelphia Police Department dropped a bomb on the MOVE house that later turned into a murderous scene that left a dozen dead and 100-plus homes burned to the ground.

      ’85 was a helluva year. Within a year, I was in the Air Force and wouldn’t return to college until 1997.

      eversor

      @CaseyL:

      I think some people are more open to them than others.  I never truly “hallucinated” off mushrooms or LSD and I downed a ton of them.  Patterns shifted, shadows got cool, coolors more vivid, but there was never a “wow” moment.

      Same with the DMT.  I’d get wild patterns if I closed my eyes but outside of that wasn’t impressed.

      On the other hand I had a strong reaction to mixing ketamine with nitrus and 10/10 would do again.

      I know that it wasn’t junk stuff either as it was one, my guy, and two a poor woman friend who tried it thought she was dead and did see ghosts coming out of the walls.   Which was about the point she called up her boyfriend and informed him she was dead.  Which lead to a comedy of hilarities.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @cain:

      Also happy Indian Independence day for those who celebrate!

      +1

      8/15 is also the date that Emperor Hirohito announced on radio that Japan would unilaterally cease hostilities. 9/2 is the date of the signing of unconditional surrender to the Allied powers on USS Missouri. 9/3 is the date when the Imperial Japanese Army in China surrendered to the ROC government, thus China (the PRC, & at least officially, the ROC on TW) memorializes 9/3 as the Victory Day for the Anti-Japanese War. For China, the Anti-Japanese War started on 7/7/1937, when the IJA fought skirmishes near Peiping (now Beijing) that quickly expanded into a general offensive across northern China, although many would date it to 9/18/1931 when the IJA instigated the Mukden Incident & seized all of Manchuria (& then salami sliced their way south of the Great War region & into parts of eastern Inner Mongolia in the subsequent years before 1937). China has a very different timeline for WW II than any of the other Allied powers.

