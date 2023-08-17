We’re all ‘realists’ now — anything can happen, and the only certainty in this fallen world is the eventual heat death of the universe. But sometimes, maybe, can we Democrats allow ourselves a little optimism, as a treat?

I have a suspicion. Not a prediction. Or maybe it's a prediction but I won't frame it as such, because I like to be cautious. The basic fundamentals of American political life have shifted and will continue to shift into 2024. All in the Democrats' favor. — Magdi Jacobs (@magi_jay) August 17, 2023

I'm not sure how else to say this, but I do not think that disaffected youth voting will be as it has been in other elections, like 2000 or 2016. No matter how "old" Joe Biden is. It's not going to be the same. — Magdi Jacobs (@magi_jay) August 17, 2023

I am not complacent. They can still win. They are too dangerous to take with a grain of salt. But I feel it–this shift in the political atmosphere–and instead of saying, "Oh maybe we who'll have a Dem primary ??" maybe we should just start saying, "we're stronger than they are" — Magdi Jacobs (@magi_jay) August 17, 2023

I also don’t want to get burned again, but I legitimately think things are changing more deeply than the forecasters have any incentive to realize. — The Fig Economy (@figgityfigs) August 17, 2023





Odds Biden will win according to: My heart: 100% My head: 300% My PSTD: 50/50 — LadyGrey 🇦🇲🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@TWLadyGrey) August 17, 2023