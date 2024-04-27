Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: We Never Give Up

Saturday Morning Open Thread: We Never Give Up

21 Comments

The IRS said Friday that more than 140,000 taxpayers filed their taxes through its new direct file pilot program and participants saved roughly $5.6 million in fees they would have otherwise spent with commercial tax preparation companies.

The government pilot program, rolled out this tax season in 12 states, allows people with very simple W-2s to calculate and submit their returns directly to the IRS for free. Those using the program claimed more than $90 million in refunds, the IRS said.

But despite what IRS and Treasury Department officials said was a successful rollout, they aren’t saying yet whether the program will be available next year for more taxpayers. They say they need to evaluate the data on whether building out the program is feasible…

The program, which became available to the public on March 8, cost roughly $10.5 million for technology and product development and another $2.4 million for customer service, cloud computing and user authentication.

While the Treasury set a goal of reaching 100,000 users for the pilot, 140,803 completed their taxes using the program. More than 3 million people used the IRS’ eligibility tracker to see if they could use the program, and 423,450 people logged into the program.

“Regardless of where it goes from here, I am proud of the success of the direct file pilot,” Werfel said…

According to the latest IRS data, this tax season the agency has received 119.5 million returns, compared with 117.3 million received in the same timeframe last year. Refunds this tax season add up to $220 billion, compared with $215 billion last year.

(Nick Anderson via GoComics.com)

    Suzanne

      Suzanne

      I just adore that Biden trolled the NYT by going on Howard Stern’s show. I need to do garden and porch cleanup later and I will listen to it as I work.

    Baud

      Baud

      I’m not planning on listening to it, but I wonder if it was really a softball interview.  I don’t care either way, but I’m curious.

    5. 5.

      Quantum man

      Would the supreme court be doing anything different than it is now if it were purposely helping pave the way for a trump dictatorship? Irresponsible not to ask.

    sdhays

      sdhays

      @Baud: And what does “softball interview” actually mean? Not asking questions with the frame that his enemies have workshopped? So many so called “hardball interviews” are either offensive or lazy – asking questions from an asshole frame or asking a question about a difficult subject and not bothering to follow up.

    7. 7.

      zhena gogolia

      @sdhays: Right. I didn’t listen, but it sounds as if it was an informative interview. The NYT doesn’t know what that means. They’re not interested in informing anyone.

    9. 9.

      lowtechcyclist

      Someone needs to do a split-screen with the campus protests over Gaza on one side, and 1/6/21 on the other.

    10. 10.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Having first listened to Howard back in the 70s when he was on DC101 in VA, he’s always had more underneath the shock jock image.

      I’ve listened to plenty of his interviews over the last 5-8 years. He’s not approaching this from the usual DC Press Corpse “gotcha” perspective or bothsiderism. That being said, he’s not some brilliant, insightful interviewer, the way some people (and himself) try to portray either. He’s more conversational and dare I say it, normal, when interviewing people like this.

      Regardless, it’s fantastic that Stern got him and not FTFNYT.

    Betty

      Betty

      I guess the MSM can’t stand the idea that someone with a large platform genuinely admires Biden and what he has accomplished or that Biden as part of his campaign would seek to elevate that voice.

    13. 13.

      Betty Cracker

      Trump VP hopeful Kristi Noem is set to release a book in which she confesses to murdering a puppy, an anecdote that is supposed to demonstrate how tough she is, I guess.

      While reading the South Dakota psychopath’s account of shooting a dog she admits in print that she “hated,” I reflected on my own reaction years ago to Mitt Romney’s tale of stashing a crated dog on the roof of his station wagon during a family trip.

      What Romney did to his dog was cruel — the poor pooch was so terrified it had explosive diarrhea. But the bar is so much lower today, not just for GOP pols but for the public.

      In a just world, puppy murderer Kristi Noem wouldn’t be able to show her face in public without her noggin becoming a target for rotten produce hurled by an angry mob. But in this world, I expect the brouhaha will be short lived, and voters and media figures will soon treat Noem like a normal pol instead of a deranged dog killer. Woof!

    Scout211

      Scout211

      I love the puppy pics that President Biden and VP Harris posted immediately after the Kristi Noem book revelations.

      I have been thinking about what Noem wrote in her book and in addition to being sickened and appalled, I have been wondering why she would write that in her book. Those fluffy books are often seen as the next step toward higher political office.

      The excerpt in question paints her in such a bad light (to say the least) that she has been universally criticized. There are even stories in the media declaring that she has blown her chances for the VP nomination. She has been defending her sickening actions in the media as those typical of the tough choices of a ranch owner these days.  But the way she defends herself is right out of ranching life in the Wild West, not in today’s modern world with veterinarians, rescue groups and obedience training.

      My only guess is that today’s MAGA Republicans are all cosplaying the over-the-top “tough guy/gal” stereotype and are completely unaware when they play that role so over-the-top that they become horrid, frightening cartoon characters of toughness. Just a guess.

      But seriously, Kristi Noem, why?

      ETA:  Betty C said it better @13

    18. 18.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Ken: ​
       

      Asking easy questions, like “what newspapers and magazines do you read”.

      Easy if you’re not Sarah Palin, that is!

    RaflW

      RaflW

      I had no idea who Katie Rogers was. But now that I see she’s a NYT politics hack, that response-xit is perfection.

