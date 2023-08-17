Multiple people in the morning thread suggested that I re-post the information about ghostcat.

On Tuesday I wrote this:

Calling all BJ peeps who are organized and methodical, good at problem-solving and have familiarity with New Mexico and particularly the Las Cruces area. We have a BJ peep whose new apartment fell through because it failed to pass some sort of inspection.– she was supposed to move in this weekend and is in kind of a panic. She has 4 cats as her family, and she is worried that she will have to give them up if she can’t come up with a solution. In ghostcat’s own words: I’m also autistic and my brain has limited executive functions for planning complicated things like moving long distance, and I find it hard to talk to people on the phone. There are too many moving pieces for me to handle right now. I’m having endless panic attacks over this and finding it difficult to cope.

There were lots of excellent, helpful responses in that thread, and I want to thank everyone who made suggestions or supplied information – that was all very helpful to ghostcat!

There were also a ton of people who offered to chip in some funds if that would help the situation.

And now we have a plan! $3,000 from Balloon Juice will turn our plan into a reality. BJ peeps sent her $1,800 today, and $1,200 more is needed to finalize her housing.

So here’s a more detailed update:

More than funds, what ghostcat really needed initially was some help thinking things through because she was so overwhelmed, help with making a plan while her brain was overwhelmed with anxiety, help with identifying options, and maybe even knowing she wasn’t alone in the boat. And you guys did that; all that’s left is the boost for covering the Airbnb, and the job that is supposed to resume on Sept 5. Asking for funds wasn’t my first intention with the post, but now that we have a plan, funds will be most useful in implementing it. Taking our sage advice :-) ghostcat is going to stay put in Las Cruces for while she figures out the next steps. We have secured a 2-month stay at an Airbnb that was considerably less expensive than even the Extended Stay hotel, where it was going to cost more to have the kitties there than the cost of the room itself! Best of all, ghostcat gets to keep her 4 kitties with her, which was a major goal. ghostcat has arranged for a Pod to store her furniture and for a person to get her stuff packed up (physical injury makes that tricky right now) and she is in the process of arranging for someone to haul away the junk she wants to leave behind. If all goes as planned, her job will start again on Sept 5, at which point the proof of employment – requited by nearly all renters – shouldn’t be an issue, and she will have 5 weeks left at the Airbnb to figure out where she is going to go next and secure housing there.

Tomorrow morning, she moves out of her apartment and into the Airbnb.

I would guess that ghostcat’s anxiety level has moved from 15 (on a scale of 10) to about 9, which is a great improvement, but still a very tough place to be.

Details for ghostcat contributions thru Zelle or PayPal.

You just use her email address to make a donation – don’t enter ghostcat or you will be donating to some unknown person planet earth who is probably wondering why she was suddenly getting money from total strangers!

