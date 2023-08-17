Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

You cannot shame the shameless.

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

That’s my take and I am available for criticism at this time.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

Republicans in disarray!

He really is that stupid.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

You are so fucked. Still, I wish you the best of luck.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. let’s win this.

Second rate reporter says what?

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / And Now the Night Shift Gets a Chance to Help!

And Now the Night Shift Gets a Chance to Help!

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: 

Multiple people in the morning thread suggested that I re-post the information about ghostcat.

On Tuesday I wrote this:

Calling all BJ peeps who are organized and methodical, good at problem-solving and have familiarity with New Mexico and particularly the Las Cruces area.

We have a BJ peep whose new apartment fell through because it failed to pass some sort of inspection.– she was supposed to move in this weekend and is in kind of a panic.  She has 4 cats as her family, and she is worried that she will have to give them up if she can’t come up with a solution.

In ghostcat’s own words:

I’m also autistic and my brain has limited executive functions for planning complicated things like moving long distance, and I find it hard to talk to people on the phone. There are too many moving pieces for me to handle right now. I’m having endless panic attacks over this and finding it difficult to cope.

There were lots of excellent, helpful responses in that thread, and I want to thank everyone who made suggestions or supplied information – that was all very helpful to ghostcat!

There were also a ton of people who offered to chip in some funds if that would help the situation.

And now we have a plan!  $3,000 from Balloon Juice will turn our plan into a reality.   BJ peeps sent her $1,800 today, and $1,200 more is needed to finalize her housing.

So here’s a more detailed update:

More than funds, what ghostcat really needed initially was some help thinking things through because she was so overwhelmed, help with making a plan while her brain was overwhelmed with anxiety, help with identifying options, and maybe even knowing she wasn’t alone in the boat.  And you guys did that; all that’s left is the boost for covering the Airbnb, and the job that is supposed to resume on Sept 5.

Asking for funds wasn’t my first intention with the post, but now that we have a plan, funds will be most useful in implementing it.

Taking our sage advice :-) ghostcat is going to stay put in Las Cruces for while she figures out the next steps.  We have secured a 2-month stay at an Airbnb that was considerably less expensive than even the Extended Stay hotel, where it was going to cost more to have the kitties there than the cost of the room itself!

Best of all, ghostcat gets to keep her 4 kitties with her, which was a major goal.

ghostcat has arranged for a Pod to store her furniture and for a person to get her stuff packed up (physical injury makes that tricky right now) and she is in the process of arranging for someone to haul away the junk she wants to leave behind.

If all goes as planned, her job will start again on Sept 5, at which point the proof of employment – requited by nearly all renters – shouldn’t be an issue, and she will have 5 weeks left at the Airbnb to figure out where she is going to go next and secure housing there.

Tomorrow morning, she moves out of her apartment and into the Airbnb.

I would guess that ghostcat’s anxiety level has moved from 15 (on a scale of 10) to about 9, which is a great improvement, but still a very tough place to be.

Details for ghostcat contributions thru Zelle or PayPal.

You just use her email address to make a donation – don’t enter ghostcat or you will be donating to some unknown person planet earth who is probably wondering why she was suddenly getting money from total strangers!

Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Albatrossity
  • Another Scott
  • Captain C
  • chrisanthemama
  • CTlurker
  • Dangerman
  • DarbysMom
  • dnfree
  • Jeffro
  • Ken
  • MomSense
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NJ Henderson
  • Odie Hugh Manatee
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • piratedan
  • raven
  • Steeplejack
  • ToesInTheSand
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    1. 1.

      Dangerman

      As I posted this morning, well done, Jackals.

      I see Trump proposed moving the Fed Trial to April, 2026. Seems rather unreasonable.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ken

      @Dangerman: I see Trump proposed moving the Fed Trial to April, 2026.

      This is your helpful reminder that when you say “the fed trial”, you have to say which one.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      I just tried sending via Paypal and it choked on me. I’ll try it again in a bit and post back when successful (or…)!!

      Ahllll beee baaack…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jeffro

      @Dangerman: it’s going to end up on SNL this weekend, I bet

      “Your honor, defense counsel proposes moving the trial to August, 3045”

      (they can take it from there)   =)

      Also, donated: best wishes, ghostcat!

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Jeffro

      also, what in the actual IS this?

      Awkward Americans See Themselves In Ron DeSantis

      FOUL!  Completely unfair to normal awkward Americans!  DeSantis is in a league of his own.

      Next up:

      complete liars see themselves in Vivek Ramaswamy
      America’s dementia patients see themselves in trump
      hateful insurrectionists see themselves in Ted Cr…wait, never mind, no one could possibly see themselves in him

      DO BETTER, Post!

      Reply
    18. 18.

      piratedan

      @Ken: i think we’re going to have to come up with a semi-helpful shorthand

      the documents trial – the classified documents handling fiasco

      the pornstar trial – using campaign cash to pay off Stormy

      the rape trial – the E. Jean Carroll case

      the treason trial – the events from J6

      the tax fraud trial – events pertaining to the Trump Org misdeeds

      the Georgia Trial – events revolving around the Georgia crimes

       

      Naturally, the jackaltariat can likely find better names, but just figured we needed a starting point

      Reply
    20. 20.

      chrisanthemama

      I threw some love in the PayPal cup, and thanks for giving me the chance to help.

      There is so little we can do, and it is so important that we do it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Steeplejack

      @Omnes Omnibus:

      Send an email to WaterGirl (who I believe is off blog for the night). Zelle and PayPal were chosen because of the extreme time crunch. But I assume other donations would be gratefully accepted

      ETA: D’oh! WaterGirl is still here.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      @raven: I think when it asked for a name earlier, it was because there was a typo in the email address.

      Did you type it in or copy it?

      I wonder if the underscore is throwing people off?

      If you try again and it doesn’t work, send me an email and I will send you her name.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Captain C

      @piratedan:

      the documents trial – the classified documents handling fiasco

      the pornstar trial – using campaign cash to pay off Stormy

      the rape trial – the E. Jean Carroll case

      the treason trial – the events from J6

      the tax fraud trial – events pertaining to the Trump Org misdeeds

      the Georgia Trial – events revolving around the Georgia crimes

      This is like when he managed to bankrupt 3 casinos and run an entire football league into the ground in a ten year (or less) span, but much more criming in much less time.  I have to say, when TFG fails (as he often does), he fails quite spectacularly.

      Also, this is a good set of reference names.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Villago Delenda Est

      Totally OT (best of luck to ghostcat and her kitties, of course!): TFG’s hack mouthpieces say they can’t possibly be ready for trial in for the third set of indictments (Jan 6th) until April of 2026, citing the unprecedented persecution of their client by his political rival and the weaponized with entire armor divisions DoJ.

      To say he and his hacks can FOAD is to not adequately express my feelings here.  We could just skip the trial and go straight to prison time, of course.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.