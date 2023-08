BREAKING: Judge McAfee had accepted the Fulton County DA’s October 23rd trial date, but ONLY for Chesebro; effectively severing him from the other 18 defendants. Chesebro had filed for a speedy trial, and Fani Willis recommended 10/23 for all 19 defendants.

More to come.

— Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) August 24, 2023