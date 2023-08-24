Today was another very long day, so I’m going to try to keep this brief.
Today is Ukrainian Independence Day.
Here is President Zelenskyi’s Ukrainian Independence Day. Video below, English transcript after the jump.
Congratulations by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Independence Day of Ukraine
24 August 2023 – 09:01
The great people of the great Ukraine, celebrating today a great day – Independence Day! A holiday of free people. A holiday of strong people. A holiday of people with dignity. A holiday of equals. Ukrainian men and women. All of them. In our entire country.
Today we celebrate the 32nd anniversary of our independence – the independence of Ukraine. This is a value for each of us. And this is what we are fighting for. And everyone is important in this fight. Because this is a fight for something that is important to everyone. An independent Ukraine.
In a big war, there are no small deeds. No unnecessary ones. No unimportant ones. This is true of people, deeds, and words.
When we celebrate Ukraine’s independence, everyone can feel a part of it. Everyone can ask themselves: where are you in Ukrainian independence? What did you add to independence? And what did you do to help independence? And today I want to dedicate these congratulations to you. To you, who is giving Ukraine its independence.
To you, warrior! You stood up to defend Ukraine. I thank every soldier and sailor, every sergeant and petty officer, every officer, every general.
To you, the father of a Ukrainian warrior, and to you, the mother of a Ukrainian defender. To all Ukrainian families who have raised their children to love Ukraine and have the courage to defend it with all their might.
I am grateful to everyone who is waiting for their loved ones from the frontline, to everyone who prays for them every day, who calls or texts such an important “How are you?” to hear the much desired “Everything is fine!”. Such a precious “I love you”… “Our son took his first step yesterday”… “Daughter today said: “Dad”… Every word is important. And everyone who makes sure that this word can be said and heard is important. Who provides communication in the country. Connection between people. And this is more than just communication. It is a connection with life. Words of support. Words of gratitude. And, unfortunately, the words that are the most painful in war: “He is gone…”
Many Ukrainians lost loved ones because of the war. Heroes who prevented us from losing Ukraine. I thank and bow to each and every one of them.
Last week I visited our combat brigades. Command posts, brigade positions. And there is something that unites them all.
One additional unique armor helps our warriors. The armor of humanity. The armor of sincerity. These are children’s drawings. You can see them in every brigade. On the walls, in the rooms. Drawings for a father or brother. Or for soldiers whom the children may not know, but whom they support. Because they are Ukrainian soldiers. And for them, this is the main goal of the offensive, where every step forward is so important, but every step back is so impossible. Because it is you, our children, who are behind them. Ukrainian children, exactly you, those who are creating these drawings. And I want to say to you – to every boy and girl: you have no idea how important it is when you support our warriors. I thank you!
I am grateful to every Ukrainian mother for whom our country is and will remain home. Despite the fact that they had to leave because of the war. And when a mother in any country gives her child a book in Ukrainian so that the child does not lose himself or herself, when a mother teaches Ukrainian, when she worries about Ukraine and waits for news from Ukraine, waits to be able to return, this is the most important thing. Because you are important. All Ukrainians! No matter where you happen to be now.
I want to thank all Ukrainian teachers who are working, who managed to work even online. Who are building an educated future even where the enemy has destroyed schools. And everyone who performs miracles in real life. Thousands of Ukrainian medics who save thousands of lives. Ukrainian doctors. Nurses. Combat medics. Those who do not let go of life 24/7 and fight for it. Regardless of whether there is an air raid alert. Regardless of whether there is a “hit”. Regardless of whether you are at the front or in civilian life… Thank you!
Dear Ukrainian people!
Last winter, we experienced massive missile attacks and the threat of blackout. There were different moments. When cities remained in darkness. When it was cold. There was also indomitability. And when our people worked and turned the power back on, there were loud “Glory to Ukraine!”, “Glory to Ukrainian electricians!”, and glasses were raised to air defense and our power engineers. And this is absolutely true. Our power engineers worked around the clock. During air raids. Sometimes under fire. Always in danger. Always knowing how much people are waiting for electricity in hospitals and defense enterprises. And how much every family is waiting for light and warmth.
But, unfortunately, there are families who have lost their father, son, brother… An ordinary electrician, repairman, rescuer, police officer, firefighter… All those who died in the line of duty. Those who helped to do the most important thing – to prevent the Russian darkness from breaking us, our state, our freedom, our independence.
In light and in darkness, our news was with us. Our Ukrainian journalists. The truth was with us. And the world heard Ukraine. I thank everyone who spreads the truth about Ukraine and this war in different languages. But today I want to speak separately about those who cannot yet be mentioned in the news, whose names are known to few, but whose work is visible to all. Our missiles. Ukrainian munitions. Our artillery. Ukrainian drones: Leleka, Fury. Naval drones, Neptune, Corsar, Stugna. We produce all of this. Ukrainians produce all of this. And when we are proud to have sunk the flagship of the enemy fleet, Moskva cruiser, when we rejoice at hitting the Kerch Bridge, we also thank those who cannot be mentioned now, whose names cannot be told, but about whom books will be written and movies will definitely be made in the future. Those whom I award with classified decrees and who carry out the most difficult operations. Thank you! You are all important!
So is everyone who has no right to make a mistake. Who demines our territories – our cities and villages, our fields. Who sows fields despite the shelling. Who harvests the crops despite the shelling. Who delivers it across the country so that we have bread. Who, despite the danger, transports Ukrainian grain by rail, road, and sea to many other countries so that there is no hunger in the world.
Everyone who works and employs others is important. Everyone who pays taxes, which provide for the army, defense, advancement and future victory. Everyone who organizes fundraising campaigns and keeps the fire of volunteering, this sincere Ukrainian unity alive. Everyone who finds and brings everything that is needed in the trenches. Everyone who trains our warriors. Who glorifies Ukraine with sporting victories. Who opened the doors of their homes and sheltered those who lost their homes. Thank you!
Those who give birth to motivating lyrics for Ukrainians, arrange them to beautiful music, and perform these songs for the warriors at the front, for the wounded in hospitals, and at charity concerts around the world. In the world that is fighting side by side with us. With Ukraine.
Everyone who survived the occupation is important. Who was holding the Ukrainian flag in the squares. Those who are still under occupation, but keep our flag so that the occupier cannot find it. Those who have waited and will witness the return of Ukraine. Who was wounded, who lost limbs, but did not lose themselves. And most importantly, we all did not lose you. Those who survived captivity. Those who were deprived of their freedom, but not their will. Who did not lose Ukraine in themselves. Those who came back and continue to fight. And those who will return. They will.
All those who have proved that everyone is needed, everyone is important – people, deeds, and words. Because we all made it so that when one person says: “Glory to Ukraine!”, the whole world responds: “Glory to the Heroes!”
Happy Independence Day, Ukraine!
Glory to Ukraine!
Today, Ukraine is celebrating Independence Day, the most important day of the year for all Ukrainians. Now more than ever we recognize that Ukraine's independence is the inevitable outcome of the struggle of many generations who fought for our freedom. And in our time, the duty… pic.twitter.com/d5oxWEPvJP
— Oleksii Reznikov (@oleksiireznikov) August 24, 2023
Today, Ukraine is celebrating Independence Day, the most important day of the year for all Ukrainians. Now more than ever we recognize that Ukraine’s independence is the inevitable outcome of the struggle of many generations who fought for our freedom. And in our time, the duty has fallen on us to protect that freedom. However difficult our struggle may be, we are unequivocal in our conviction that our freedom can never be taken from us, for it is deeply rooted in our history, tradition, and in the sacrifices of those who came before us.
Today, the whole civilized world is helping to safeguard our independence. Let us proclaim together –
Glory to Ukraine!
Glory to the Heroes!
The Ukrainian MOD has posted a thank you video on its Twitter feed for each country that has provided it support in its defense against Russia’s genocidal re-invasion. There are over 20 of them and I’m not going to pick and chose favorites to post as they’re all great. Click across and scroll down to see them all.
— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 23, 2023
"Happy Ukrainian Independence Day!"
Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk. pic.twitter.com/CCUmClvJsy
— Ukrainian Air Force (@KpsZSU) August 24, 2023
Країна нескорених, непохитних, незламних!
Країна гордих, героїчних та хоробрих.
Де свобода і гідність завжди були ключовими цінностями.
Вільна країна.
Це факти, об які розіб'ються ворожі задуми.
З Днем Незалежності, Україно!🇺🇦
Головнокомандувач ЗС України / @CinC_AFU pic.twitter.com/0XdNBJTsS9
— Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) August 24, 2023
Here is the machine translation of General Zaluzhnyi’s tweet:
The country of the unconquered, adamant, indomitable!
The country of the proud, heroic and brave.
Where freedom and dignity have always been key values.
A free country.
These are the facts about which the enemy’s ideas will be shattered.
Happy Independence Day, Ukraine! 🇺🇦
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine /@CinC_AFU
Well, people… HAPPY UKRAINIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY! 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
The second great day for freedom they said would never happen… yet, here we are, a nation as strong and united as never before, mourning our dead, being proud of our victories, and full of hope.
We carry on.
We carry on.

P.S. Putin is… pic.twitter.com/ex6NSdLmD3
— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 24, 2023
Well, people… HAPPY UKRAINIAN INDEPENDENCE DAY! 🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦
The second great day for freedom they said would never happen… yet, here we are, a nation as strong and united as never before, mourning our dead, being proud of our victories, and full of hope.
We carry on.
P.S. Putin is a dickhead.
Today is Ukraine's Independence Day, a freedom affirmed through sacrifice and hardship. I appreciate everyone's support for Ukraine.
I'd also like to thank those who donate for imagery. Your assistance enables forthcoming analysis of another vehicle storage facility in russia. pic.twitter.com/yUExb659py
— Tatarigami_UA (@Tatarigami_UA) August 24, 2023
The Tarkhankut Peninsula of the Crimean coast:
Ukrainian GUR says it carried out a special operation – an amphibious landing, in the Tarkhankut peninsula of Crimea, where it destroyed several occupiers, as well as the S-400 air defence system. Russian officials tried to say the boats were destroyed, but independent sources… pic.twitter.com/YzuD1iiSE1
— Dmitri (@wartranslated) August 24, 2023
Ukrainian GUR says it carried out a special operation – an amphibious landing, in the Tarkhankut peninsula of Crimea, where it destroyed several occupiers, as well as the S-400 air defence system. Russian officials tried to say the boats were destroyed, but independent sources are saying they all managed to get away.
Military intel confirms successful mission in Crimea: special units landed near Olenivka and Mayak without casualties. Enemy suffered losses in manpower and military vehicles. pic.twitter.com/AmZS3dXv9M
— Maria Avdeeva (@maria_avdv) August 24, 2023
Ukrainian special operations forces just near the Crimean coastline.
Russian defenses in the occupied peninsula are as weak as never before. pic.twitter.com/IYgHF4xzwc
— Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) August 24, 2023
Dnipro:
The russian ministry of defense has reported another successful missile strike on the Ukrainian "decision-making point."
If the russian ministry of defense truly believes that strategic decisions in Ukraine are made at the cash registers of the city of Dnipro's bus station or… pic.twitter.com/wtNSEBymzE
— Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) August 24, 2023
The russian ministry of defense has reported another successful missile strike on the Ukrainian “decision-making point.”
If the russian ministry of defense truly believes that strategic decisions in Ukraine are made at the cash registers of the city of Dnipro’s bus station or while waiting in line at local fast-food restaurants, it is quite understandable why the “special military operation” has not concluded in either 3 days or one and a half years.
That’s enough for tonight.
Your daily Patron:
Happy Independence Day in Ukraine🇺🇦❤️
Thank you for the gifts, our foreign partners 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/IQqge9neUS
— Patron (@PatronDsns) August 24, 2023
And a new video for Ukrainian Independence Day from Patron’s official TikTok:
@patron__dsns
З Днем Незалежності, рідна❤️
The machine translation of the caption is:
Happy Independence Day, my dear ❤️
Open thread!
