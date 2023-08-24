Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump Arrest Watch (Open Thread)

Trump Arrest Watch (Open Thread)

92 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

I’ve been following updates on the coup plotters’ surrenders at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution while awaiting the arrest of the kingpin himself this afternoon. There are pro-Trump protests, but they sound pretty low energy. Here’s a screen grab from AJC reporter Zachary Hansen’s Twitter feed:

Trump Arrest Watch (Open Thread)

This was taken a couple of hours after the planned start of the protest. Tens showed up! Also according to the AJC, co-conspirators Mark Meadows and Trevian Kutti surrendered and were granted bonds of $100K and $75K respectively.

I don’t often say this, but I say it sincerely now: It’s a great day for America!

Open thread!

ETA: Here’s AJC’s YouTube livestream of the event:

    92Comments

    2. 2.

      rikyrah

      Bringing this over:

       

      Fani Willis ain’t new to this.
      She true to this.

      She just submitted the request that the trial FOR ALL 19 DEFENDANTS BEGIN

      OCTOBER 23, 2023

      BWA HA HA HA HA HA AH AH AH AH AH HAH A AH

       

      AND..

      Don’t forget..

      It will be TELEVISED.

      BWA HA HA AH AH AHA HA HAH

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I’m trying to keep the upcoming criminal trials in perspective, not count chickens, etc, but goddam do I love this move by Fani Willis

      BrooklynDad_Defiant!@mmpadellan. 17m
      HOLY SHIT, DA Fani Willis just requested that the trial for trump and ALL of his co-defendants begin on October 23, 2023 — 60 DAYS FROM NOW! Are you ready for that, folks

      ETA: IANAL, should I put that in my nym for the next couple of years of Trials of the Century?, but this looks like a haymaker landed on the whole crew, not just Cheese Bro

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Anonymous At Work

      @rikyrah: Cheesey-bro and Meadows wanted a speedy trial and a RICO case means all-together.  Willis, unlike Smith, gets to play defendants off one another, which is an advantage for RICO law.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mike in NC

      Fat Bastard was famous for speaking to law enforcement audiences and urging them to rough up the people they were arresting. Wouldn’t mind seeing a little bit of that later today. Of course, make sure you write that “the police had tears in their eyes” as they did so.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      Fulton county has closed airspace from 5:45 to 9 EDT tonight. I hope that Trump’s desire for prime time viewing of his arrest will backfire. I hope he looks weak

      ETA: Re releasing the height and weight, I saw Giuliani’s posted but there may have been a FOIA request rather than automatic release. I’m not sure.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has agreed to a $100,000 bond deal with prosecutors, according to court documents. Link

      Reply
    10. 10.

      HumboldtBlue

      It’s gotta be 90 degrees and humid out there. Ain’t nobody in their right got-damn mind gonna stand around and wait for that fat fucking traitor to drive by.

      And yet here we are.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Righteous Hazard

      I honestly don’t know if America’s justice system, which excels at jailing the powerless but sucks absolute ass at holding the powerful accountable, can convict him. But I am glad that Ms Willis is at least willing to put it to the test.

      I don’t know how this will all turn out, but I am glad about what is going down today. The traitorous fuck’s mugshot ain’t enough, but today is a good day.

      Never postpone joy.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      @Scout211: What an unusual phrasing. I wasn’t aware the defendant’s agreement to bail was necessary, except in the sense of signing the check.

      Which reminds me, I saw that video of Giuliani going into a bail bond store — was that verified?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      Oooh. Book ‘im. I hope he has to wear the plastic sandals.

      In other news though- more on Biden’s student loan plan:

      When you are living through a policy moment it is sometimes clear what is, as President Biden once put it, “a big fucking deal.” And sometimes it is not. For the past couple of years almost all of the headlines and energy around student loan reduction centered on Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000 to $20,000 worth of loans, a plan that the Supreme Court shot down.

      But what if another part of the plan, income-driven repayment (IDR), ends up being the BFD At the time, I remember chatting with others about how IDR had the bigger longer term potential, but policy scholars, like everyone else, tend to focus on the short-term rather than long-run change.

      What the SAVE plan would do

      The Biden administration unveiled SAVE (Saving on a Valuable Education) earlier this year, but more details became clear this week as it opened for enrollment. The Biden administration will invite 30 million borrowers to benefit from the initiative.

      SAVE has a number of features. It limits loan balances from growing if borrowers fail to make interest payment. If they keep making payments, their balance will not grow due to unpaid interest growth.

      But the heart of SAVE is expanding IDR, which ties repayment to a percentage of income and number of dependents. The SAVE plan improves these terms of IDR, limiting payments on to just 5 percent of discretionary income for undergraduate loans and 10 percent for graduate loans. SAVE also expands the dollar amount of income protected from repayment. This is expected to save the average borrower about $1,000 per year, but the effects are greater for borrowers with less money to spare. The New York Times notes that “a single person who makes less than $32,805 a year would make $0 monthly payments. The same goes for someone in a household of four with income below $67,500.” Low balance borrowers will seee their loans forgiven after 12 years rather than 20.

      I asked Professor Dominique Baker, an expert on educational access if SAVE has the potential to to eclipse student loan forgiveness.

      I think it will definitely be as big of a deal. One of the “big” pieces about SAVE is that it is reshaping how student loan repayment happens. That, paired with one-time debt cancellation and reforms to the price of college is how we both fix the harms of the past and change the system so that it doesn’t happen again. I think of it as part of a larger scale project to reorient higher education back to being a public good, with public institutions primarily funded by public dollars (a fun mix of federal, state, and local monies).

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Scout211

      @Ken: I think they are referring to an agreement between the court and Meadows’ attorneys about the amount of the bail, not the bail itself*. It wasn’t written well, but it’s CNN live updates.

      *And I get all my legal expertise from Law&Order episodes, where the defense attorney and Assistant DA argue about the bail amount and remand in front of the judge.  So I know what I’m talking about.  🤣

      Reply
    23. 23.

      KrackenJack

      In an old thread, there was a discussion of an Alan Nourse book. While looking for it, I found this.

      The Bladerunner (1974)
      Nourse, Alan Edward, 1928-1992

      In 2014 seventeen-year-old Billy Gimp risks great danger as a procurer of illegal medical supplies for a skilled surgeon determined to provide health care for people considered unqualified for legal medical aid.

      Sometime SF is prophetic.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      ArchTeryx

      @Alison Rose: Hey, it’s important to the aquarium staff, and I’ll bet Rosa herself loves all the attention she gets that day even if she doesn’t understand why. Otters are fairly social critters.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      brendancalling

      @Kay: Today I logged into my student loan account for the first time since before the pandemic. I had received an email from the servicer two weeks ago, but have put off looking at it because I’m already in plenty of regular debt, and didn’t want to see that massive loan I’ve been paying on forever or experience the anxiety it always gives me.

      Well, I had to set up a whole new account, because it was a new servicer, and that was a stress test in itself. But I got it done, and logged in and all my student loans have been paid off.

      I am a 52 year old man, and I started crying. They’re gone. Gone. I can’t believe it. THANK YOU JOE BIDEN AND THANK YOU DEMOCRATS.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @brendancalling: It’s a great feeling, ain’t it? I paid mine off years ago, but that’s because (1) when I took out those loans, the Republican vampires hadn’t figured out how to make them just another revenue stream, and (2) when I took out those loans, it was so long ago that college didn’t cost that much to begin with!

      I am very happy for you and all the others that President Joe Biden helped to get out from under the rightwing boot that has been pressing down on your neck.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: I think it will definitely be as big of a deal. One of the “big” pieces about SAVE is that it is reshaping how student loan repayment happens. That, paired with one-time debt cancellation and reforms to the price of college is how we both fix the harms of the past and change the system so that it doesn’t happen again. I think of it as part of a larger scale project to reorient higher education back to being a public good, with public institutions primarily funded by public dollars (a fun mix of federal, state, and local monies).

      I think this is the actual biggest deal out of all of it. The one-time student loan forgiveness didn’t do anything about the people in the future who would be in the same boat as the people are now. This turns the student loan program into a loan/grant program, where you pay for x years and then the rest is turned into a grant when it’s forgiven. The Pell Grant program used to be a lot more robust than it is now, which is part of the reason people I knew in college (from the early ’80’s) didn’t have nearly as much crippling debt as students do now. This also gets rid of the argument that people borrowed money and then didn’t have to pay any of it back. Conservatives will still howl, but the average person will like it.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      ArchTeryx

      @brendancalling: Sadly, that won’t happen with me, BUT I’m working toward forgiveness in a government job. If Biden gets re-elected, I will be through PSLF before the next President takes office. I hope he’s re-elected. Seriously.

      Congrats on getting that stuff off your back. Must feel like a thousand pound weight just got lifted.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Ken

      @Scout211: You prompt me to make a prediction: About four days into the Georgia trial, it will become obvious to everyone that trials are not at all like Law and Order. The networks will scrap both their plans for continuous coverage and the elaborate “Trial of the Century Legal Team Central” sets they built.

      Also, the online coverage with the most hits will be from some clever person who has added sound effects to the trial video. The opening bars of the Perry Mason theme and the Law and Order two-note are obvious choices, also that “dah-dah-DAAA” in the squirrel meme.  (WITNESS: “It was Donald Trump.”  “dah-dah-DAAA” as the camera swings to Trump.)

      Reply
    47. 47.

      patrick II

      MSNBC had a short take from the Tucker / Trump interview. In it Trump said _how unpopular “Fanny” Willis is – – ” she’s getting killed “. It seems it went right by the commentaters who didn’t mention his wording. she’s getting killed is not about her inpopularity in the polls, although that is what he would claim he meant. It was a message to his followers in ambiguous gangster speak that blows right past most people.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Geo Wilcox

      @brendancalling: I remember when I paid mine off, not a lot since it was from 1970’s and I had a ton of scholarships. It felt so wonderful.

      I bet you felt a thousand times happier than I did.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Soprano2

      @brendancalling: I’m so glad, I can’t imagine the wave of relief and disbelief that washed over you when you saw that. I was lucky, I didn’t have to borrow money for college so I never went through that, but I knew people who were paying off loans and even the smaller ones could cause some stress. Just think, your experience is being replicated all over America this week.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      LAO

      @Scout211: you’re definitely an expert. 😉

      The bond amount in Atlanta is agreed to by the prosecutor and defense. Courts will rarely overrule the parties (although it is possible). This happens fairly regularly in arrests that result from significant investigations.

      Often defendants, that have means, will agree to what the prosecutor is asking for rather than contest the bond amount before the judge.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      MattF

      @Chief Oshkosh: I’ve seen comments to that effect, that they just ask you for your height and weight. It’ll be easy to tell with TFG— if, e.g., his reported height and weight are 6’ 7” and 227 pounds…

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Kay

      @brendancalling:

      I am a 52 year old man, and I started crying. They’re gone. Gone.

      Congratulations! The stress (and shame) people feel with debt is important. I hear the “I don’t want to look” a lot and understand it.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      smith

      @brendancalling: Congratulations!

      I hope you and all the people being pleasantly surprised right now tell everyone they know about this. It’s the kind of issue where word of mouth will do a lot of the campaigning for us.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @brendancalling: I love your story and all the other anecdotes I’ve read about how borrowers learned their loans went pffft. The sense of relief is palpable. I think there have been tons of tears!

      I hit the lottery when it came to a college education…my father paid for my undergraduate degree and I was able to fund my graduate degree without loans with teaching gigs in my department and a fellowship. It’s a huge advantage to start your adult life not in debt. I’m so happy for everyone whose indebtedness has been erased.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Jeffro

      @Soprano2:

      Conservatives will still howl, but the average person will like it.

      “BUT..BUT..MORAL HAAAAAAZARD!” (and all that)

      from the same people who were just fine with historically HUGE, unpaid-for tax cuts for the rich…

      from the same people who had their own pandemic loans forgiven…

       

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Almost Retired

      @brendancalling:   That’s just wonderful.  And very good public policy!  That’s money you can use to stimulate the economy instead of tickling the banks’ bottom line.  Or something like that.  Anyway, congratulations.  I remember my student loan liberation day because, alas, it wasn’t that long ago.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Quinerly

      So sick of Trump and what he has done to this country. I am to a point that I wish he would just flee to a country that won’t extradict him. Let him go live in North Korea or Russia.

      Why isn’t he dead already? Stroke or heart attack.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Brachiator

      @Mike in NC:

      Fat Bastard was famous for speaking to law enforcement audiences and urging them to rough up the people they were arresting. Wouldn’t mind seeing a little bit of that later today. Of course, make sure you write that “the police had tears in their eyes” as they did so.

      Trump might continue, “And one of the cops said to me, with tears in his eyes, ‘Sir, you took the best mug shot photo ever.’ It was a Perfect photograph. Even better than the selfies I took with the ruler of North Korea.”

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Ken

      @smith:  It seems the word “woke” was only uttered once in last night’s debate, and not by DeSantis.

      I’ll guess it was one of the post-debate analysts, saying “The audience woke up about twenty minutes after the debate.”

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Almost Retired:

      And very good public policy!  That’s money you can use to stimulate the economy…

      Linking back to HumboldtBlue’s earlier comment with a TikTok of a sobbing woman who learned her loan was discharged and now she can afford to pay a plumber to fix her damned bathroom leaks. Very good public policy indeed!

      @HumboldtBlue:

      Reply
    82. 82.

      trollhattan

      @…now I try to be amused: Once had it memorized but ATM I just remember this verse.

      Brian got busted on a narco rap
      He beat the rap by rattin’ on some bikers
      He said, hey, I know it’s dangerous
      But it sure beats Riker’s
      But the next day he got offed
      By the very same bikers

      Great song to dance to.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      HumboldtBlue

      Talk about irony.

      Zoom CEO Eric Yuan told employees this month that the company was making the surprising decision to send some workers back to the office regularly because its flagship remote-work product didn’t allow employees to build as much trust or be as innovative as in the office, according to a leaked meeting recording viewed by Insider. Zoom, one of the main enablers and beneficiaries of remote work, told employees living within 50 miles of a Zoom office that they must work there at least two days a week.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Bedraggled and Bedazzled

      Does anyone here know if parent plus loans qualify for forgiveness under any program? Stepped in to help last kiddo and it’s been a pretty rough ride.

      Reply

