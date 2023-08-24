I’ve been following updates on the coup plotters’ surrenders at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution while awaiting the arrest of the kingpin himself this afternoon. There are pro-Trump protests, but they sound pretty low energy. Here’s a screen grab from AJC reporter Zachary Hansen’s Twitter feed:

This was taken a couple of hours after the planned start of the protest. Tens showed up! Also according to the AJC, co-conspirators Mark Meadows and Trevian Kutti surrendered and were granted bonds of $100K and $75K respectively.

I don’t often say this, but I say it sincerely now: It’s a great day for America!

Open thread!

ETA: Here’s AJC’s YouTube livestream of the event: