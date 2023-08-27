Apparently there’s a musical movement in Peru called Qpop It emulates the aesthetics and musical styles of K-pop, but it’s done by indigenous Quechua speakers In an added twist the biggest band’s lead singer is named *Lenin* Tamayo pic.twitter.com/OZpe7vrswe — Andrés Pertierra (@ASPertierra) August 24, 2023

Global global music! Yes, it’s real, per the AP — “Q-Pop: Peru’s social media phenomenon Lenin Tamayo fuses Quechua and K-pop”:

What happens when you take Quechua, the most widely spoken Indigenous language in the Americas, and fuse it with K-pop, the global musical sensation with roots in South Korea? Ask Lenin Tamayo, who has become a social media phenomenon with “Q-pop” and released his first digital album this week. Tamayo grew up listening to his mother, a Peruvian folk artist who sings in Spanish and Quechua, a language shared by 10 million speakers in countries including Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Bolivia, Argentina and Chile. As a teenager, K-pop became his passion and helped him find a group of like-minded female classmates who helped fight the bullying he says he faced at school for his Indigenous looks. Now himself a musician, the 23-year-old Tamayo has fused those chapters, mixing Spanish and Quechua lyrics with K-pop beats to create Q-pop (in which the “Q” stands for “Quechua”). He’s amassed more than 4.4 million likes on his TikTok account and released five digital singles online…

However, Wikipedia claims the moniker for Kazahkstan — per Youtube, going back to 2015!

======

Also political protest music:

"HERE HE AM!" ??@RandyRainbow is a wicked wit, an unparalleled musical master of parody & a national treasure, full stop. Every time I think he can't top himself, he does it AGAIN.#TherapeuticHilarity ?????? https://t.co/3FM6u5wQR7 — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) August 22, 2023

(Randy Rainbow, on tour this fall.)

======

Another twist in the latest musical ‘Culture War’ kerfuffle…

Rich men North of Richmond singer says “it’s aggravating seeing people on conservative news try to identify with me like I’m one of them.” He says it’s funny they used it in the GOP debate because “I wrote that song about them.” pic.twitter.com/jlzoEDSs4p — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 25, 2023

conservatives got a hold of a clip of the astroturfed country song guy saying america is a "melting pot" and now he's fucking cancelled. also potentially a cia agent pic.twitter.com/sZSafwt5bo — america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) August 22, 2023

A folk musicians fans haven’t been this disappointed since Dylan did his electric set at Newport https://t.co/oOEWYDIsU5 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) August 26, 2023

Since there’s a lot of my fellow Old Folkies here — Billy Bragg remains indefatigable.