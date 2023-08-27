Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Open Thread: Musical Interlude(s)

date 2023-08-27

Global global music! Yes, it’s real, per the AP“Q-Pop: Peru’s social media phenomenon Lenin Tamayo fuses Quechua and K-pop”:

What happens when you take Quechua, the most widely spoken Indigenous language in the Americas, and fuse it with K-pop, the global musical sensation with roots in South Korea?

Ask Lenin Tamayo, who has become a social media phenomenon with “Q-pop” and released his first digital album this week.

Tamayo grew up listening to his mother, a Peruvian folk artist who sings in Spanish and Quechua, a language shared by 10 million speakers in countries including Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, Bolivia, Argentina and Chile. As a teenager, K-pop became his passion and helped him find a group of like-minded female classmates who helped fight the bullying he says he faced at school for his Indigenous looks.

Now himself a musician, the 23-year-old Tamayo has fused those chapters, mixing Spanish and Quechua lyrics with K-pop beats to create Q-pop (in which the “Q” stands for “Quechua”). He’s amassed more than 4.4 million likes on his TikTok account and released five digital singles online…

However, Wikipedia claims the moniker for Kazahkstan — per Youtube, going back to 2015!
======

Also political protest music:

(Randy Rainbow, on tour this fall.)

======

Another twist in the latest musical ‘Culture War’ kerfuffle…

Since there’s a lot of my fellow Old Folkies here — Billy Bragg remains indefatigable.

    22Comments

    1. 1.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Absent Black music from the USA, K-pop would not exist.

      What  does K-pop have that Michael Jackson did not explore or create?

      Just saying that as usual, Black culture is being erased.

      Edited to add: WHAT? ME? FIRST??

    4. 4.

      Baud

      Really, what choice do downtrodden white working class people have except to support a rich real estate developer from New York City?

    6. 6.

      Ramalama

      Mad props to Billy Bragg. I love that dude. And I wore out several albums of his (wore my ears out?) in order to keep the awesomeness coming in.

    7. 7.

      LiminalOwl

      Does Josh Marshall think that folk fans are the same political demographic as (stereotypical) Country fans, or am I misunderstanding him? PSA: while far less ethnically diverse than I would like, Folk fans are (in my fairly extensive experience) as liberal/left-leaning a group as you’ll find anywhere in the US.

      (I actually have not listened to Oliver Anthony’s song and don’t plan to. I have read the lyrics and read/listened to numerous commentaries; Beau of the Fifth Column is, as so often, my favorite.)

      More to the point, thanks for the reminder of Q-Pop.  I listened to someof it, https://youtu.be/JAUxqH5JpMw?si=ftsKTo5tYcMsNapPa while ago and enjoyed it, although my attempt to learn a bit of Quechua was entirely unsuccessful.  I need to find more.

      eta: sorry for formatting issues, which editing isn’t fixing. Two separate links.

    9. 9.

      raven

      Damn, my BIL and his son just left the beach house on the Outer Banks. Fortunately not a word of politics was spoken in three days (that was supposed to be two but they decided to stay with us an extra night).  The mid 20-s kid has had a rough go with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma out of high school and a battle with addiction since the treatment. His dad was happy he’s been clean for four months but both of them drank nearly all day yesterday and I couldn’t be happier that they left. I see no way this kid is going to be able to beat drug addiction, especially with the parental approved alcohol. I guess it’s not my problem.

    10. 10.

      raven

      Not the greatest vid but, since I’m feeling pretty old today.

      As part of the “Big Day Out” celebrations in Glasgow during 1990, one of the settings was the waterfront here at Custom House Quay, where Natalie Merchant and Michael Stipe sang – supported on guitar by Billy Bragg – the classic John Prine song “Hello In There”

    12. 12.

      NotMax

      REMINDER

      NYC Meet-up

      Sunday, September 3rd, 4 – 8 p.m.

      The Baylander

      Take the A or the 1 subway to 125th Street, then the M125 bus west to  St. Claire Place stop (or can walk west). The Baylander is on the Hudson River at 125th street.

      Reservations made under the pseudonym Jack Alworthy.

    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @raven: That’s too bad, and “the parental approved alcohol” is a bad sign. Not much one can do except hope that there are some salvageable pieces left after the inevitable crash.

    15. 15.

      raven

      @OzarkHillbilly: Yea, it doesn’t look good from here but nobody asked me. The biggest kicker is that the father is all up into that Jesus shit too. He laid off me (wonder why) but he did mention that he got up and did his “devotions” this morning. Like I give a fuck. I have nearly 30 years of sobriety under my belt and these folks reinforce my decision.

    20. 20.

      narya

      @raven: Maybe that’s the only thing you can provide for the kid–that you know some stuff about alcohol if he ever wants to know. Knowing that you’re a resource may be the only thing you can do right now. Still, my heart aches a little for him (and for you, watching).

    21. 21.

      Geminid

      In the early 2000s I got to work alongside a crew of Bolivian stonemasons on some big projects. They grew up speaking Quechua and Spanish was their second language. They were the best masons on site and they knew it. Their teamork was impressive.

      The Bolivians would take a break every afternoon at 3pm and sit at the edge of the jobsite. I thought they were just drinking sodas and yakking, but I figured out later that they were also chewing some coca leaves before working until 5:30.

