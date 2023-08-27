Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Deck Flowers

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Deck Flowers 2

Sometimes you just want to sit down and *admire* the hard work you’ve put in. A potpourri from commentor SkyBluePink, headed ‘Flower addiction in full bloom’

Little Pink Fuchsia
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: 27

Begonia & euphorbia
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: 28

Cactus
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Deck Flowers

Blue Daze
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Deck Flowers 4

Purple fuchsia
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Deck Flowers 1

Begonias by Day
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Deck Flowers 3

Caladiums
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Deck Flowers 5

Begonias by Night
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Deck Flowers 6

Lantana
Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Deck Flowers 7

******

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?

