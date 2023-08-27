Sometimes you just want to sit down and *admire* the hard work you’ve put in. A potpourri from commentor SkyBluePink, headed ‘Flower addiction in full bloom’…

Little Pink Fuchsia

Begonia & euphorbia

Cactus

Blue Daze

Purple fuchsia

Begonias by Day

Caladiums

Begonias by Night

Lantana



******

What’s going on in your garden(s), this week?