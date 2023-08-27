Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Republicans in disarray!

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

White supremacy is terrorism.

If you are in line to indict donald trump, stay in line.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Schmidt just says fuck it, opens a tea shop.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Speaking of republicans, is there a way for a political party to declare intellectual bankruptcy?

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

It’s easy to sit in safety and prescribe what other people should be doing.

You are here: Home / Pet Blogging / Dog Blogging / Belated National Dog Day: Jasper Update

Belated National Dog Day: Jasper Update

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Somehow a blog full of animal lovers didn’t get a National Dog Day post.

Belated National Dog Day: Jasper Update

To be fair, every day is Dog Day here.

Belated National Dog Day: Jasper Update 2

 

I thought you deserved a Jasper update, since he was a group decision, LOL. He’s been here a year. I picked him up on my birthday last year, scrapped every plan I’d made so he could get settled.

A year later, he is healthy, happy and ridiculously energetic for a 7-year-old. The vet and I had to convince the vet tech he really was 7  when I took him in for his yearly last week. He’s a healthy 136 lbs and despite his weird back leg issue – which I have come to believe must be a birth defect since there is no pain associated with his “flipper” foot and he completely ignores it – it does not slow him down and he races around the yard with Trixie like they are the same age (Trixie, believe it or not is now 21 months old – she’ll be two in October!).

Any worries I had in the beginning did not come to fruition. Big medical bills, counter surfing, not fitting it, the DUCKS! – none of that has been an issue. He is super pushy, with no boundaries and we work on that all the time. The biggest achievement has been going outside and lying in the grass by himself. He used to have to have his “girls” with him all the times. That he’s comfortable by himself means he’s truly settled in here.

Belated National Dog Day

I bought that bed on a whim (I have an identical cat-sized one for the cats, LOL) and despite having an entire couch to lounge on, they do love this bed.  If I had room, I’d have 3, but as you can imagine, it’s huge.

This is an open thread!

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Alison Rose
  • CaseyL
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Josie
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • Scout211
  • SteveinPHX
  • TaMara
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    2. 2.

      Josie

      Your dogs are so lovely and healthy looking. I don’t know how you have the energy to take such good care of them and do all the other things you do. You and they are blessed.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      Time is weird.  It feels like you just got Jasper a few months ago, and it also feels like Trixie was forever ago, like she would be 5 years old.

      Is that the 48″ dog bed?  I have one of those from when Tucker and Henry liked to lie together.  I also have a photo of my little Henry lying in that huge bed all by himself after we lost Tucker, and it was heartbreaking.  Seeing your guys hang over the edges like that in a bed that Henry was lost in, I would love to see Henry and your guys side-by-side!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Scout211

      Ooh, sweet pics of your dog babies!

      FYI for dog and cat owners:

      This morning, NBC News has an article up about the FDA investigation of pet food caused diet-related dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

      Since the Food and Drug Administration first warned about a possible link between a potentially fatal canine heart condition and “grain free” pet foods in 2018, owners and veterinarians have continued to report cases of dogs developing diet-related dilated cardiomyopathy, or DCM.

      DCM is a disease in which the heart gets larger, leaving it weaker and less able to pump blood. Some larger breeds of dogs, such as golden retrievers and Great Danes, are susceptible to the condition.

      The FDA’s most recent tally of dogs, and a much smaller number of cats, with diet-related DCM included 1,382 cases, 255 of which had been determined between Aug. 1, 2020 and Nov. 1, 2022.

      In 2019, the FDA named 16 brands of dog food associated with the rare form of heart disease, although it didn’t suggest that owners stop giving the food, which often contains high levels of peas, lentils and potatoes, to their pets.

      Researchers and veterinarians don’t yet know exactly how dog and cat food might cause damage to some pets’ hearts, but a studypublished in 2021 suggested that a culprit could be the high levels of peas in certain pet foods.

      That finding was backed up in May when Canadian scientists published a study on the effects of a 28-day diet on eight adult beagle dogs, a breed chosen because it’s not known to be susceptible to the heart condition. The veterinary researchers from the University of Saskatchewan fed the dogs one of three diets: a traditional diet; a grain-free diet high in lentils; and a grain free diet high in peas. They then repeated the experiment with the other two diets so that all the beagles had experience with all three diets. The researchers observed “DCM-like changes” in dogs that had been consuming the pea diet for 28 days.
      . . .
      Cornell’s Cohen advises owners to steer clear of any pet foods that have these listed in the top 10 ingredients:

      Peas.
      Lentils.
      Chickpeas.
      Potatoes or sweet potatoes.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Scout211

      @Scout211: Question for cat parents.

      What dry food do you feed your cats? I just saw that the brand we feed our cat, Blue Buffalo, has peas as the #5 ingredient.  😳

      Reply
    11. 11.

      TaMara

      @Scout211: I alternate between Nutrena Loyall Life and Costco’s premium chicken dry food.

      For wet, whatever I can get them to eat – they are super picky and the vet really wants them to eat more wet. They disagree

      Reply
    12. 12.

      CaseyL

      I’m happy and relieved that Jasper has settled in and gotten healthy!  What a huge difference you’ve made in his life.

      You mention that he’s happiest when he has “his girls” around.  Did Scout come around, then?  When you first adopted Jasper, she wasn’t too pleased.

      Happy Jasper Anniversary, and early Happy Birthday to Trixie!

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.