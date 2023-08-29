Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

rich, arrogant assholes who equate luck with genius

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you don’t.

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Let there be snark.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Fuck the extremist election deniers. What’s money for if not for keeping them out of office?

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: A Democrat, I Am Still Proud to Be

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: A Democrat, I Am Still Proud to Be

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

We interrupt our regularly scheduled broadcast…


Stay safe, Florida jackals!

======


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • OzarkHillbilly
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.