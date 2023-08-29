We interrupt our regularly scheduled broadcast…

This morning, I spoke with Governor DeSantis to inform him that we've approved the Emergency Declaration for Florida as they prepare for Hurricane Idalia, and FEMA has pre-deployed personnel and assets. Florida has my full support as they prepare for Idalia and its aftermath. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 28, 2023



Stay safe, Florida jackals!

60 years after the March on Washington, the Biden-Harris Administration recommits to ensuring that all Black Americans can live with dignity, safety, and respect.@POTUS and @VP will keep working to realize Dr. King’s dream of equal opportunity for all Americans. https://t.co/w5Kt4XoxwN — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 28, 2023





Together, @VP Harris and I have made it clear that the moment has arrived to face the deep racial inequities and systemic racism that has plagued our nation for too long. We're going to keep building on that momentum. pic.twitter.com/lsM6fF0eQz — President Biden (@POTUS) August 28, 2023

Since Day One, the Biden-Harris Administration has worked to advance racial equity and break down barriers that have long held Black Americans back. pic.twitter.com/wXTVHiEmAK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 28, 2023

gifting this very timely op-ed from @POTUS so everyone can read it. "Joe Biden: We must keep marching toward Dr. King’s dream" https://t.co/e3FiPPIyPC — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) August 28, 2023