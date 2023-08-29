On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

Dagaetch

After two months in Southeast Asia, I was eager to get out of large cities, away from the crowds and the heat and the noise. New Zealand had always been the next intended destination. I was able to find a flight that, with a brief layover in Singapore, took me to Christchurch on the south island.

Whenever I get asked if I had a favorite place from this trip, without hesitation, I will immediately say New Zealand. The natural beauty is simply beyond comparison. I spent a month there with a rental car, driving around, and…I still miss it, honestly. I enjoyed almost all of my destinations on this trip, but NZ is the one place that I would go back to without a single moment of hesitation or even planning. And I’m making you all relive it with me over the next four posts :).