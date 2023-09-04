Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

When someone says they “love freedom”, rest assured they don’t mean yours.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

I’m pretty sure there’s only one Jack Smith.

Glad to see john eastman going through some things.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

I didn’t have alien invasion on my 2023 BINGO card.

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Let’s finish the job.

T R E 4 5 O N

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

A lot of Dems talk about what the media tells them to talk about. Not helpful.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    122Comments

    1. 1.

      bbleh

      Given the country a leader who has not spent a life committing crimes high and low, including multiple, repeated violations of the Espionage Act and an insurrection against the Constitutional order.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Bethanyanne

      I’m not positive, but I think the highway funds that smoothed the road I take to visit my sister every Sunday came from the inflation reduction act.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Brit in Chicago

      Apart from the roads, you mean? Ok, and apart from the IRA, and the restoration of sanity to foreign policy and to domestic policy, and ensuring honest and competent governance, and….

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Auntie Anne

      Setting up a covid vaccine distribution system so we were able to get our shots 9 months before Trump’s administration was projecting we’d be able to get them.  I thank Uncle Joe every time I drive by Dover Downs – that was nine months of decreased anxiety about every interaction with my elderly father.  At his age and general health, the gift of that time was fabulous. Also, it was a badly needed reminder of how government is supposed to work – for all of us.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      As a federal worker the fact that Biden is dedicated to the idea of a non-partisan, uncorrupted, professional civil service, rather than threatening to fire us all and replace us with corrupt, incompetent political hacks is a major plus. I get that the average citizen may not comprehend the importance of that particular issue but bringing us back to the spoils system days which we’re terrible for the nation would be bad for everyone but crony capitalists. It’s a big Biden deal for all of us that he won election and killed that idea in it’s infancy.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Eric S.

      #n: Federal funds helped pay for replacement of Webster Ave bridge at Ashland in Chicago.

      #n+1: Federal funds helping pay for Chicago Red Line extension south into under served areas.

       

      Already mentioned but since my brother is diabetic I want to give another shout out to $35 insulin.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      oldster

      How many insurrectionists have been charged, prosecuted, and convicted? I don’t know whether we are in the hundreds yet, but each one counts towards the 500.

      Also, getting us out of Afghanistan, and supporting Ukraine, as others have said.

      Hell, in the case of Ukraine, he was sounding the alarm for months when everyone else was accusing him of McCarthyism, war-mongering, russophobia, and general senility.

      And he was fucking *right*.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      marcopolo

      Also too, his commitment to diversity in his cabinet, the rest of the administration, & the federal judiciary (more AA women appointed judges by Biden than all previous presidents combined!).  Oh, and appointing as judges folks who were public defenders, not just prosecutors.

      If you don’t have a seat at the table, probably means you are on the menu…

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Fleeting Expletive

      Hi, all. I have been in the hospital for some days because of an exacerbation of COPD, is what they said.

      Its been a real bitch, is what I have to say about that. I have learned a lot, as it’s myy first serious bout with the consequemces of my choices           d ont smoke. don’t vape.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      RobArt

      Rule of law.
      Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.
      Respect.
      VP Kamala Harris.
      Calm.
      Competence.
      Respect for labor.
      The example of First Lady Jill Biden & a loving marriage.
      C’mon man!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Anyway

      Raising awareness of the awesomeness of ICE CREAM!!!!!   Thank you Brandon.

      okay okay, Not putting up with malarkey…

      Ukraine

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Glidwrith

      The empathy for all those who lost family and friends to COVID. Over 1.3 million leaves shadows of what might have been.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Nukular Biskits

      On a personal level, I can’t think of anything President Biden has done that has directly benefited me, although I’m sure he has.

      But that misses the point, IMHO:  Too many folks base their evaluation of good politics/good policies on whether or not they derive some direct personal benefit.

      Having said that, I submit that Joe Biden is a better man than me, being able to suffer the slings and arrows of those who are absolutely frothing at the mouth insanely angry at his being president, and carrying on enjoying life and doing what’s best for America.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Fleeting Expletive

      ETA fuck church hospitals. Fuck them all the wya up.

      I didn’t stutter when I told them I decline ane refuse their evangelical charismatic holly roller catholic prayers. to basicallly no avail.

      I repeatedly told them I respect their first amendment right to do it and ask that they respect my first amendment right to reject, abjure, and exile that papist shit today, that it is theologically unsound to jthe god of my understanding.

      FUckem for me.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      AM in NC

      Appointed pro-labor members to the NLRB, shifting it from an anti-worker to a pro-worker stance and making a difference (materially) in the lives of millions of hourly workers!

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      He gave me hope that maybe the America I was raised to believe in will survive after I’m gone. With TFG in power, I was worried I’d live to see the death of the nation I was born and grew up in.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Fleeting Expletive

      Cant tell if my first comment posted. Spent 6 days in hosp due to copd.

      I don’t like relighion in medicine.  thats pretty much it

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Geminid

      Joe Biden sgned an Infrastructure bill that included $60 billion for investments for Amtrak, which according to the Amtrak head is more than total investment since the system was founded. A service map that has been static as this country has added over 100 million people is finally being expanded.

      The Infrastructure bill included a lot of funding for mass transit as well, $10 billion for New York City’s MTA alone. I think there is morde to be done in these areas, and that’s why I hope to see an Infrastructure 2.0 bill passed during Joe Biden’s second term.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      RaflW

      Biden has been outspoken on TGBTQ issues. He’s hosted queer folks at the WH for Pride events, issued Executive Orders on things like curbing “conversion therapy”, and working to have HHS make health care as LGBTQ-inclusive as possible.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Fleeting Expletive

      Thanks, Watergirl. It has been an education, since the last time i was hospitalized it was 06 in a secular, local place with no bullshit as I recall.

      I’m grateful for balloon juice, I just wanted to tell somebody, hey, I been sick. Im not otherrwise commenting on the web, no fb, no twitterin, so thank s for your hospitality.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Miss Bianca

      @marcopolo: Indeed, the diversity of Biden’s Cabinet is one of the big wins of his administration. First Native American Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland!

      ETA: And since others have touched on the first point above, let me add: Calling out fascists and white supremacists for what they are – an existential threat to this country and the world.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      RevRick

      The wisdom of old age.

      The underrated ability to schmooze. He got Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders on the same page for so much, for God’s sake!

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Scout211

      He showed us that to be a good leader you don’t have to be a bully.

      But more personally, he cured my constant anxiety and periodically raised blood pressure that lasted for about four years.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      RaflW

      This one is huge, but gets no press: Biden signed the Postal Service Reform Act in 2022.
      Since 2006, prefunding retirements had been the lead weight that had been attached to USPS to make it ‘bankrupt’ so that evil sh*ts like DeJoy could ruin one of the best examples of government working well for everyone, at a uniform cost, and without favor to the rich. Hurrah!!

      Reply
    60. 60.

      laura

      Went with a friend to see Beyonce Wednesday night. My friend just tested positive for Covid. I just tested negative, but am advised to retest within 48 hours.

      Her test kit and mine were mailed to us for free courtesy of Joe Biden. I would not have been so fortunate if the pandemic had been left to the tender mercies of Jared Kushner.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      peter

      Selfish it sounds, but peace of mind. After four years of helpless rage and anxiety and dread and teeth-gnashing due to TIFG and his low-quality family and cabinet, I sleep better knowing that someone with class and principles is in charge and has surrounded himself with competent and principled people. The MSM’s feckless coverage of Biden, Harris, and his cabinet still keeps me up at night, however.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Ohio Mom

      Two things that will save Seniors on Medicare’s Part D money (when they go into effect in coming years): $2,000 annual cap on individual spending, and the first negotiations with big pharm on pricing.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      RaflW

      Despite Tuberville’s awful tactics to blackmail Biden, he’s held tough on DoD protecting Military women’s right to travel to a state of their choice for reproductive care & abortion services.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Scout211

      Here is 23 of Biden’s accomplishments from Upworthy

      Some of these I actually forgot about.  He really is a good man and a good president.

      1. Passed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package to increase investment in the national network of bridges and roads, airports, public transport and national broadband internet, as well as waterways and energy systems.

      2. Helped get more than 500 million life-saving COVID-19 vaccinations in the arms of Americans through the American Rescue Plan.

      3. Stopped a 30-year streak of federal inaction on gun violence by signing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that created enhanced background checks, closed the “boyfriend” loophole and provided funds for youth mental health.

      4. Made a $369 billion investment in climate change, the largest in American history, through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

      5. Ended the longest war in American history by pulling the troops out of Afghanistan.

      6. Provided $10,000 to $20,000 in college debt relief to Americans with loans who make under $125,000 a year.

      7. Cut child poverty in half through the American Rescue Plan.

      8. Capped prescription drug prices at $2,000 per year for seniors on Medicare through the Inflation Reduction Act.

      9. Passed the COVID-19 relief deal that provided payments of up to $1,400 to many struggling U.S. citizens while supporting renters and increasing unemployment benefits.

      10. Achieved historically low unemployment rates after the pandemic caused them to skyrocket.

      11. Imposed a 15% minimum corporate tax on some of the largest corporations in the country, ensuring that they pay their fair share, as part of the historic Inflation Reduction Act.

      12. Recommitted America to the global fight against climate change by rejoining the Paris Agreement.

      13. Strengthened the NATO alliance in support of Ukraine after the Russian invasion by endorsing the inclusion of world military powers Sweden and Finland.

      14. Authorized the assassination of the Al Qaeda terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri, who became head of the organization after the death of Osama bin Laden.

      15. Gave Medicare the power to negotiate prescription-drug prices through the Inflation Reduction Act while also reducing government health spending.

      16. Held Vladimir Putin accountable for his invasion of Ukraine by imposing stiff economic sanctions.

      17. Boosted the budget of the Internal Revenue Service by nearly $80 billion to reduce tax evasion and increase revenue.

      18. Created more jobs in one year (6.6 million) than any other president in U.S. history.

      19. Reduced healthcare premiums under the Affordable Care Act by $800 a year as part of the American Rescue Plan.

      20. Signed the PACT Act to address service members’ exposure to burn pits and other toxins.

      21. Signed the CHIPS and Science Act to strengthen American manufacturing and innovation.

      22. Reauthorized the Violence Against Women Act through 2027.

      23. Halted all federal executions after the previous administration reinstated them after a 17-year freeze.

       

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Glidwrith

      @rikyrah: And it’s a twofer, because those sanctions are helping to starve Putin of his ability to wage war. All those countries bordering Russia are less threatened.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Fleeting Expletive

      Ozark, my compliant patient self lasted two days, then my inner Sylvia came out ( a relative who could peel paint when pissed, i.e., my mom).  .

      The sheer chutzpah of slinging that prosyletizing crap at a vulnerable and nwilling person is obscene and aggressive, in my steroid and adrenalin enhanced opinion and state of roid rage.  thanks for letting me share that. i mean no offense to the receptive, but blow it out yer ass, preacher.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Reboot

      Biden got Rick Scott (!) to say this:

      “Can I just say something real quick about what the president has done? First off, the president did a great a job with the early declaration before the storm hit the coast,” Scott said. “That was a big deal. It helped all these first responders.”

      “And then how fast you approved through FEMA the individual assistance, the public assistance. It was a big people deal,” he continued. “These are not rich communities. Many of them struggle … I want to thank you for doing that very quickly.”

      Reply
    80. 80.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Fleeting Expletive: I can not shit into a bed pan (literally, just ain’t happening) but I do have a pee bottle handy and if it is half full I’d be sorely tempted. Thinking of the people who’d have to clean up the mess might restrain me tho. Might.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      Scout211

      Giving credit to Upworthy, here goes:

      1. Passed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package to increase investment in the national network of bridges and roads, airports, public transport and national broadband internet, as well as waterways and energy systems.
      Reply
    90. 90.

      Lapassionara

      When he holds cabinet meetings, the meetings are for business purposes and not for having cabinet secretaries say how wonderful he is and what a good job he is doing.

      Reply
    91. 91.

      Scout211

      Helped get more than 500 million life-saving COVID-19 vaccinations in the arms of Americans through the American Rescue Plan.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Scout211

      Stopped a 30-year streak of federal inaction on gun violence by signing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that created enhanced background checks, closed the “boyfriend” loophole and provided funds for youth mental health.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Scout211

      Made a $369 billion investment in climate change, the largest in American history, through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Ohio Mom

      @Fleeting Expletive: Ugh on your diagnosis. Keep us posted going forward, we will all be pulling for you.

      That’s not a condition I know much about, I mostly know about the things my family has dealt with/are in treatment for. I imagine that there are lots of treatments and a well-established protocol (one thing to avoid in life is having something doctors don’t know what to do about, and you have dodged that).

      I recommend lots of internet research — I find that stories from other patients can be very helpful and sometimes inspiring — and don’t be too timid to get a second opinion or switch up doctors when one doesn’t click with you.

      Reply
    101. 101.

      UncleEbeneezer

      @peter: It may be selfish but it’s important.  And I have a feeling there are a lot more voters who feel the same way than the media or polls would suggest.  And I think it might be a big factor in 2024.    For all the talk about people not being excited about Biden, I have a hard time believing anyone but hardcore MAGAts want to actually go back to having him as President again.

      Reply
    102. 102.

      Scout211

      Passed the COVID-19 relief deal that provided payments of up to $1,400 to many struggling U.S. citizens while supporting renters and increasing unemployment benefits.

      Reply
    104. 104.

      Scout211

      Imposed a 15% minimum corporate tax on some of the largest corporations in the country, ensuring that they pay their fair share, as part of the historic Inflation Reduction Act.

      Reply
    106. 106.

      Scout211

      Strengthened the NATO alliance in support of Ukraine after the Russian invasion by endorsing the inclusion of world military powers Sweden and Finland

      Reply
    107. 107.

      Scout211

      Authorized the assassination of the Al Qaeda terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri, who became head of the organization after the death of Osama bin Laden.

      Reply
    109. 109.

      Scout211

      Gave Medicare the power to negotiate prescription-drug prices through the Inflation Reduction Act while also reducing government health spending.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      CaseyL

      Biden winning made an absolutely huge difference on every level, impossible to numerate, so I’ll narrow this down to what electing Biden has done for me on a purely personal-individual level:

      If TFG had been re-elected, I knew I could kiss Social Security and Medicare goodbye, so on a personal level, I may actually be able to retire in a few years rather than work until I drop.

      I no longer wake up – in the middle of the night, or at dawn – with adrenaline already spiking my system, wondering what fresh hell will be emitting from the White House.

      Reply
    121. 121.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Maybe the best thing about Biden is that he doesn’t pander to his critics on Twitter who will never stop bashing him, no matter what he does.

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Ohio Mom

      I don’t know if this is a Biden accomplishment, but I’ve been given a few chuckles when he quietly throws shade and then smiles slyly.

      Laughing is good for you!

      Reply

