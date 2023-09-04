In honor of Labor Day. and the huge boost President Biden has given to Labor and unions, I wonder if we can collectively come up with 500 things Joe Biden has done for us since he took office.
Can we give it a try?
bbleh
Given the country a leader who has not spent a life committing crimes high and low, including multiple, repeated violations of the Espionage Act and an insurrection against the Constitutional order.
OzarkHillbilly
He gave us Dark Brandon.
Bethanyanne
I’m not positive, but I think the highway funds that smoothed the road I take to visit my sister every Sunday came from the inflation reduction act.
Math Guy
Given me a little bit of optimism. Also, I’ll save some money when I put in a heat pump.
Brit in Chicago
Apart from the roads, you mean? Ok, and apart from the IRA, and the restoration of sanity to foreign policy and to domestic policy, and ensuring honest and competent governance, and….
Experience and stability.
Increased international respect
Another Scott
Kept TIFG from having a 2nd term.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/therecord/
https://nitter.net/What46HasDone
Happy Labor Day everyone.
Cheers,
Scott.
Rocks
Insulin capped at $35/month for Medicare patients.
oldgold
Increased our awareness of ageism.
bbleh
Shown respect for women.
Xavier
Afghanistan.
OzarkHillbilly
zhena gogolia
Supported Ukraine in its existential struggle, which is also our existential struggle.
Auntie Anne
Setting up a covid vaccine distribution system so we were able to get our shots 9 months before Trump’s administration was projecting we’d be able to get them. I thank Uncle Joe every time I drive by Dover Downs – that was nine months of decreased anxiety about every interaction with my elderly father. At his age and general health, the gift of that time was fabulous. Also, it was a badly needed reminder of how government is supposed to work – for all of us.
artem1s
the gift of Good Government that is meant to serve everyone and not just a privileged few.
Glidwrith
Ordered our military would have full access to reproductive healthcare no matter where they are stationed.
What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?
As a federal worker the fact that Biden is dedicated to the idea of a non-partisan, uncorrupted, professional civil service, rather than threatening to fire us all and replace us with corrupt, incompetent political hacks is a major plus. I get that the average citizen may not comprehend the importance of that particular issue but bringing us back to the spoils system days which we’re terrible for the nation would be bad for everyone but crony capitalists. It’s a big Biden deal for all of us that he won election and killed that idea in it’s infancy.
Glidwrith
Teasing apart Medicaid qualifications from family-level to individual so children still have coverage.
Glidwrith
Setting up the massive logistics required to distribute COVID vaccines.
marcopolo
Corn Pop. I mean, c’mon man, do we really need anything else?
Eric S.
#n: Federal funds helped pay for replacement of Webster Ave bridge at Ashland in Chicago.
#n+1: Federal funds helping pay for Chicago Red Line extension south into under served areas.
Already mentioned but since my brother is diabetic I want to give another shout out to $35 insulin.
oldster
How many insurrectionists have been charged, prosecuted, and convicted? I don’t know whether we are in the hundreds yet, but each one counts towards the 500.
Also, getting us out of Afghanistan, and supporting Ukraine, as others have said.
Hell, in the case of Ukraine, he was sounding the alarm for months when everyone else was accusing him of McCarthyism, war-mongering, russophobia, and general senility.
And he was fucking *right*.
Eric S.
N+2: Extending rebates for rooftop solar.
Glidwrith
Locking us back into NATO and getting Sweden and Norway to finally join.
Glidwrith
Sending money to all families during COVID to help with job losses.
marcopolo
Also too, his commitment to diversity in his cabinet, the rest of the administration, & the federal judiciary (more AA women appointed judges by Biden than all previous presidents combined!). Oh, and appointing as judges folks who were public defenders, not just prosecutors.
If you don’t have a seat at the table, probably means you are on the menu…
bbleh
Not allowed the White House Christmas decorations to look like something out of a bad horror movie.
Fleeting Expletive
Hi, all. I have been in the hospital for some days because of an exacerbation of COPD, is what they said.
Its been a real bitch, is what I have to say about that. I have learned a lot, as it’s myy first serious bout with the consequemces of my choices d ont smoke. don’t vape.
Anyway
Raising awareness of the awesomeness of ICE CREAM!!!!! Thank you Brandon.
okay okay, Not putting up with malarkey…
Ukraine
Biden gave us Deb Haaland as Secretary of the Interior.
P.S. to @Fleeting Expletive:
Glad you are out of the hospital, sorry you had to be in there!
Glidwrith
The empathy for all those who lost family and friends to COVID. Over 1.3 million leaves shadows of what might have been.
On a personal level, I can’t think of anything President Biden has done that has directly benefited me, although I’m sure he has.
But that misses the point, IMHO: Too many folks base their evaluation of good politics/good policies on whether or not they derive some direct personal benefit.
Having said that, I submit that Joe Biden is a better man than me, being able to suffer the slings and arrows of those who are absolutely frothing at the mouth insanely angry at his being president, and carrying on enjoying life and doing what’s best for America.
Fleeting Expletive
ETA fuck church hospitals. Fuck them all the wya up.
I didn’t stutter when I told them I decline ane refuse their evangelical charismatic holly roller catholic prayers. to basicallly no avail.
I repeatedly told them I respect their first amendment right to do it and ask that they respect my first amendment right to reject, abjure, and exile that papist shit today, that it is theologically unsound to jthe god of my understanding.
FUckem for me.
AM in NC
Appointed pro-labor members to the NLRB, shifting it from an anti-worker to a pro-worker stance and making a difference (materially) in the lives of millions of hourly workers!
Glidwrith
Married someone as wonderful as Jill Biden, who has kept her own career.
Bruce K in ATH-GR
He gave me hope that maybe the America I was raised to believe in will survive after I’m gone. With TFG in power, I was worried I’d live to see the death of the nation I was born and grew up in.
Fleeting Expletive
Cant tell if my first comment posted. Spent 6 days in hosp due to copd.
I don’t like relighion in medicine. thats pretty much it
Glidwrith
@Fleeting Expletive: Especially because they only do it for the tax breaks.
Geminid
Joe Biden sgned an Infrastructure bill that included $60 billion for investments for Amtrak, which according to the Amtrak head is more than total investment since the system was founded. A service map that has been static as this country has added over 100 million people is finally being expanded.
The Infrastructure bill included a lot of funding for mass transit as well, $10 billion for New York City’s MTA alone. I think there is morde to be done in these areas, and that’s why I hope to see an Infrastructure 2.0 bill passed during Joe Biden’s second term.
Rugosa
He’s just so normal.
bbleh
@Brit in Chicago: @oldster: @marcopolo: @RobArt: hey, that’s more than one! Gonna make it harder for WG to keep count. (Stoopid preznit doin’ all this good stuff, makin’ it hard to count up, jeez.)
Eric S.
A man publicly showing unconditional love for his adult son.
RaflW
Biden has been outspoken on TGBTQ issues. He’s hosted queer folks at the WH for Pride events, issued Executive Orders on things like curbing “conversion therapy”, and working to have HHS make health care as LGBTQ-inclusive as possible.
Fleeting Expletive
Thanks, Watergirl. It has been an education, since the last time i was hospitalized it was 06 in a secular, local place with no bullshit as I recall.
I’m grateful for balloon juice, I just wanted to tell somebody, hey, I been sick. Im not otherrwise commenting on the web, no fb, no twitterin, so thank s for your hospitality.
Miss Bianca
@marcopolo: Indeed, the diversity of Biden’s Cabinet is one of the big wins of his administration. First Native American Secretary of the Interior, Deb Haaland!
ETA: And since others have touched on the first point above, let me add: Calling out fascists and white supremacists for what they are – an existential threat to this country and the world.
brantl
Calling out FAUX NOISE as a phony news organization.
OzarkHillbilly
@Fleeting Expletive: You were far more restrained than I would have been.
@Fleeting Expletive: Now that you’re out, I’m sure you’re processing the experience, and now that you’re better I’m sure the anger is coming out. Be well.
RevRick
The wisdom of old age.
The underrated ability to schmooze. He got Joe Manchin and Bernie Sanders on the same page for so much, for God’s sake!
Scout211
He showed us that to be a good leader you don’t have to be a bully.
But more personally, he cured my constant anxiety and periodically raised blood pressure that lasted for about four years.
RaflW
This one is huge, but gets no press: Biden signed the Postal Service Reform Act in 2022.
Since 2006, prefunding retirements had been the lead weight that had been attached to USPS to make it ‘bankrupt’ so that evil sh*ts like DeJoy could ruin one of the best examples of government working well for everyone, at a uniform cost, and without favor to the rich. Hurrah!!
laura
Went with a friend to see Beyonce Wednesday night. My friend just tested positive for Covid. I just tested negative, but am advised to retest within 48 hours.
Her test kit and mine were mailed to us for free courtesy of Joe Biden. I would not have been so fortunate if the pandemic had been left to the tender mercies of Jared Kushner.
mrmoshpotato
Increased international respect
Also, too, a return to international respect.
Denali5
He gave us respect for the rule of law. Also, I can sleep at night.
Yes.
LITERALLY saved my life with the vaccine distribution
peter
Selfish it sounds, but peace of mind. After four years of helpless rage and anxiety and dread and teeth-gnashing due to TIFG and his low-quality family and cabinet, I sleep better knowing that someone with class and principles is in charge and has surrounded himself with competent and principled people. The MSM’s feckless coverage of Biden, Harris, and his cabinet still keeps me up at night, however.
Glidwrith
Restored and enhanced funding for the IRS
Glidwrith
Put the Health Navigators back in place to help with insurance.
KSinMA
Appointed Pete Buttigeig Sec of Transportation.
Not only that, but took the economic hammer to Russia, which helps because they don’t have that free flowing cash that funds our political enemies.😒
Ohio Mom
Two things that will save Seniors on Medicare’s Part D money (when they go into effect in coming years): $2,000 annual cap on individual spending, and the first negotiations with big pharm on pricing.
RaflW
Despite Tuberville’s awful tactics to blackmail Biden, he’s held tough on DoD protecting Military women’s right to travel to a state of their choice for reproductive care & abortion services.
Scout211
Gary K
Gave us a Veep whose stepkids are named for Ella Fitzgerald and John Coltrane.
Ohio Mom
Joe and Jill model for us how to help a wayward family member without enabling them.
Fleeting Expletive
Ozark, my compliant patient self lasted two days, then my inner Sylvia came out ( a relative who could peel paint when pissed, i.e., my mom). .
The sheer chutzpah of slinging that prosyletizing crap at a vulnerable and nwilling person is obscene and aggressive, in my steroid and adrenalin enhanced opinion and state of roid rage. thanks for letting me share that. i mean no offense to the receptive, but blow it out yer ass, preacher.
Reboot
Biden got Rick Scott (!) to say this:
“Can I just say something real quick about what the president has done? First off, the president did a great a job with the early declaration before the storm hit the coast,” Scott said. “That was a big deal. It helped all these first responders.”
“And then how fast you approved through FEMA the individual assistance, the public assistance. It was a big people deal,” he continued. “These are not rich communities. Many of them struggle … I want to thank you for doing that very quickly.”
OzarkHillbilly
@Fleeting Expletive: I can not shit into a bed pan (literally, just ain’t happening) but I do have a pee bottle handy and if it is half full I’d be sorely tempted. Thinking of the people who’d have to clean up the mess might restrain me tho. Might.
Scout211
@Glidwrith: Shall I re-post them in separate comments? I think I have time for that . .
Glidwrith
Made MTG look like an idiot using her ranting to tout his accomplishments in a campaign ad.
Dangerman
Holiday decorations that look like Holiday decorations and not some drug induced Kafka nightmare.
Scout211
Giving credit to Upworthy, here goes:
@Glidwrith: I would argue that she looks like an idiot all by herself, but he certainly put her idiocy on display with that ad!
So it definitely counts. :-)
Lapassionara
When he holds cabinet meetings, the meetings are for business purposes and not for having cabinet secretaries say how wonderful he is and what a good job he is doing.
Scout211
Helped get more than 500 million life-saving COVID-19 vaccinations in the arms of Americans through the American Rescue Plan.
Scout211
Stopped a 30-year streak of federal inaction on gun violence by signing the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that created enhanced background checks, closed the “boyfriend” loophole and provided funds for youth mental health.
Scout211
Made a $369 billion investment in climate change, the largest in American history, through the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022.
Dangerman
Pets in the White House (even if they bite).
Scout211
Ended the longest war in American history by pulling the troops out of Afghanistan.
Scout211
Provided $10,000 to $20,000 in college debt relief to Americans with loans who make under $125,000 a year.
Ohio Mom
@Fleeting Expletive: Ugh on your diagnosis. Keep us posted going forward, we will all be pulling for you.
That’s not a condition I know much about, I mostly know about the things my family has dealt with/are in treatment for. I imagine that there are lots of treatments and a well-established protocol (one thing to avoid in life is having something doctors don’t know what to do about, and you have dodged that).
I recommend lots of internet research — I find that stories from other patients can be very helpful and sometimes inspiring — and don’t be too timid to get a second opinion or switch up doctors when one doesn’t click with you.
Scout211
Cut child poverty in half through the American Rescue Plan
Scout211
Capped prescription drug prices at $2,000 per year for seniors on Medicare through the Inflation Reduction Act.
UncleEbeneezer
@peter: It may be selfish but it’s important. And I have a feeling there are a lot more voters who feel the same way than the media or polls would suggest. And I think it might be a big factor in 2024. For all the talk about people not being excited about Biden, I have a hard time believing anyone but hardcore MAGAts want to actually go back to having him as President again.
Scout211
Passed the COVID-19 relief deal that provided payments of up to $1,400 to many struggling U.S. citizens while supporting renters and increasing unemployment benefits.
Scout211
Achieved historically low unemployment rates after the pandemic caused them to skyrocket.
Scout211
Imposed a 15% minimum corporate tax on some of the largest corporations in the country, ensuring that they pay their fair share, as part of the historic Inflation Reduction Act.
Scout211
Recommitted America to the global fight against climate change by rejoining the Paris Agreement.
Scout211
Strengthened the NATO alliance in support of Ukraine after the Russian invasion by endorsing the inclusion of world military powers Sweden and Finland
Scout211
Authorized the assassination of the Al Qaeda terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri, who became head of the organization after the death of Osama bin Laden.
Jinchi
@Bethanyanne:
I was just noticing that nearly every street in my town has been repaved recently and I’m sure it was because of Biden’s infrastructure bill.
Scout211
Gave Medicare the power to negotiate prescription-drug prices through the Inflation Reduction Act while also reducing government health spending.
Scout211
Held Vladimir Putin accountable for his invasion of Ukraine by imposing stiff economic sanctions.
Scout211
Boosted the budget of the Internal Revenue Service by nearly $80 billion to reduce tax evasion and increase revenue.
Scout211
Reduced healthcare premiums under the Affordable Care Act by $800 a year as part of the American Rescue Plan.
Ohio Mom
Has someone mentioned all the new jobs?
On a list this long, my working memory sputters.
Scout211
Signed the PACT Act to address service members’ exposure to burn pits and other toxins.
Ohio Mom
Scout211
Signed the CHIPS and Science Act to strengthen American manufacturing and innovation.
Scout211
Halted all federal executions after the previous administration reinstated them after a 17-year freeze.
CaseyL
Biden winning made an absolutely huge difference on every level, impossible to numerate, so I’ll narrow this down to what electing Biden has done for me on a purely personal-individual level:
If TFG had been re-elected, I knew I could kiss Social Security and Medicare goodbye, so on a personal level, I may actually be able to retire in a few years rather than work until I drop.
I no longer wake up – in the middle of the night, or at dawn – with adrenaline already spiking my system, wondering what fresh hell will be emitting from the White House.
UncleEbeneezer
Maybe the best thing about Biden is that he doesn’t pander to his critics on Twitter who will never stop bashing him, no matter what he does.
Ohio Mom
I don’t know if this is a Biden accomplishment, but I’ve been given a few chuckles when he quietly throws shade and then smiles slyly.
Laughing is good for you!
