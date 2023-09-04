In a recent Medical Care Research and Review paper led by Wang, a team from John Hopkins looked at prices insurers paid at hospitals for shoppable and non-shoppable services. They examined market power and wondered if the insurers with the most enrollees got better rates. This is a reasonable question.

For shoppable services, relative to nonmajor insurers, the largest, second largest, and other major insurers negotiated 23%, 16%, and 3% lower prices, respectively, while cash prices were 17% higher. For emergency room visits, while the largest insurers paid 5% less than nonmajor insurers, the second largest and other major insurers did not pay lower prices.

This makes a lot of sense on its face. Insurers have leverage when they can credibly threaten to move lots of people from Hospital A to Hospital B. Hospital A is motivated to give a good rate to get this discretionary volume. Not all services are discretionary and non-time dependent. Emergency services are typically a function of distance or time but some services can wait. Shoppable services by definition are services that don’t have to be done right now and are relatively common. A knee MRI fits into this category.

So a hospital that has a good rate from a single insurer will get a lot of that insurer’s volume for anything that is elective. Every other insurer can’t promise as much volume so they get worse rates. Hospital A might have a great deal with Insurer X and Hospital B might have a good deal with Insurer Y.

This falls apart when the insurer can’t steer people to or from preferred hospitals. This is the emergency room case. There is modest steering in areas with lots of hospitals but not a ton. I wonder if the No Surprises Act will eliminate the modest in-network discount for the largest insurer for ER cases?

Backing this out to a broader set of speculation, this shows how hard it is to break into a new market. Insurers compete heavily on price. Benefit value and network are real secondary levers of competition but the first decision is a price decision. To get a good price, an insurer needs lots of mass to get a good deal from enough hospitals and doctors in an area. However when an insurer is entering a new market, it is making promises that may or may not pan out that they can deliver tens of thousands of covered lives to the contracted hospitals. Some times that works. Some times it fails miserably. So they either get a good rate from the clinical side or they burn lots of money to subsidize their premiums as loss leaders so that future contracts are backed by a credible promise of steering lots of covered lives to a given location.

That is a tough business model to pull off.