I’m glad to see the Senate answered my call and voted to repeal the 1864 total abortion ban. While this is essential to protecting women’s health, it is just the beginning. I will never stop fighting for women’s reproductive freedoms. — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) May 1, 2024

Must read of the day: As the Senate prepares to finish the repeal of Arizona’s cruel 1864 total abortion ban, please take a moment to hear from Rep. @QuantaForAZ on why reproductive freedom is so important for Black women. https://t.co/UsxFbA9uAN — Arizona House Democrats (@AZHouseDems) May 1, 2024

I hope voters still remember what the GOP tried to pull here come November. https://t.co/t26aLHnkDF — Jean-Michel Connard ??? (@torriangray) May 1, 2024





Arizona Democrats blame the state's 1864 abortion ban on one person: Donald Trump https://t.co/KxXXC9FnvE — azcentral (@azcentral) May 1, 2024

On the eve of a pivotal state legislative vote on abortion, Arizona Democrats took aim at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and blamed him for reviving Arizona’s near-total ban. The comments were made during a media call hosted by President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, one day before the Arizona Senate was expected to vote on whether to repeal an abortion law from 1864 that the Arizona Supreme Court upheld April 9… Two Arizona Democratic leaders and one Tucson physician were on Tuesday’s call, voicing support for a repeal of the 1864 law. However, because of threats by Trump and his supporters, they said, it will be critical for voters to turn up at the polls in November when an initiative is expected to appear on the ballot that will ask Arizonans to approve enshrining the right to an abortion into the state constitution. “A ban is a ban and no patients’ lives should be risked just to appease a political agenda,” Harrel said. “While tomorrow’s vote is important, so is the Arizonans for Abortion Access ballot measure, which we must get on the ballot and pass.”…

PRESS RELEASE: Senate Democrats successfully pass bill to repeal extreme 1864 total ban on abortion @EvaBurchAZ @AnnaHernandezAZ pic.twitter.com/pnCBZcA350 — Arizona Senate Democrats (@AZSenateDems) May 1, 2024

This is powerful…@VP #KamalaHarris

“As many of you know, I started my career as a prosecutor specializing in crimes against women and children. What many of you may not know, is why. When I was in high school, I learned that my best friend was being molested by her… pic.twitter.com/TeiyReHisM — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) May 1, 2024

We have to beat Donald Trump and his anti-freedom agenda. Join me: https://t.co/dol5R1mqjE pic.twitter.com/TyB5cqelqn — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 1, 2024

The biggest difference in philosophy between the two parties is whether you use elected office to do stuff you support or if you don’t actually give a shit about any of that. AZ Dems acting on abortion ruling vs Senate GOP killing border security is about as clear as it gets. — Andy Barr (@AndyBarr34) May 2, 2024

