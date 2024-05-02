Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: (Comparatively) Good News From Arizona

Late Night Open Thread: (Comparatively) Good News From Arizona

Arizona voter:


On the eve of a pivotal state legislative vote on abortion, Arizona Democrats took aim at Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and blamed him for reviving Arizona’s near-total ban.

The comments were made during a media call hosted by President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign, one day before the Arizona Senate was expected to vote on whether to repeal an abortion law from 1864 that the Arizona Supreme Court upheld April 9…

Two Arizona Democratic leaders and one Tucson physician were on Tuesday’s call, voicing support for a repeal of the 1864 law.

However, because of threats by Trump and his supporters, they said, it will be critical for voters to turn up at the polls in November when an initiative is expected to appear on the ballot that will ask Arizonans to approve enshrining the right to an abortion into the state constitution.

“A ban is a ban and no patients’ lives should be risked just to appease a political agenda,” Harrel said. “While tomorrow’s vote is important, so is the Arizonans for Abortion Access ballot measure, which we must get on the ballot and pass.”…

Fear not, forced birthers, the GOP has its own November defense set up…

    11Comments

    1. 1.

      Fake Irishman

      This is good news, but one major wrinkle: because the repeal was not passed with immediate effect (usually in governments requires a supermajority of the state legislature), the 1864 ban will be in effect until something like 90 days after the end of the legislative session. It may well cause some clinics to close, and it’s proven really tough to get them open again.

      Also, the big prize is restoring Roe protections by vote in Nov. if we can do so.

      But yes: elections matter; Katie Hobbes in the governor’s mansion has been a major boon. So props to everyone who made that possible in 2022 and also broke up the GOP monopoly on statewide office in 2018 by getting her in the Secretary of State’s Office.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Poe Larity

      I was right about worrying Apple TVs Sugar would go full metal David Lynch.

      Millions will go WTF tonight.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      piratedan

      @Fake Irishman: agreed, it’s a first step.  It helps that the State AG has stated repeatedly that she will not prosecute anything regarding this law.  Granted it still means that there are some knuckledraggers out there in some counties that STILL may try and push this and the Abortion measure SHOULD get onto the ballot.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      Second Boeing whistleblower dies after short illness

      Joshua Dean, 45, former quality auditor at Boeing supplier Spirit AeroSystems, alleged ‘gross misconduct by quality management’

      Dominic Rushe in New York
      Thu 2 May 2024 17.49 EDT

      Joshua Dean, a Boeing whistleblower who warned of manufacturing defects in the planemaker’s 737 Max, has died after a short illness, the second Boeing whistleblower to die this year.

      ***

      According to the Seattle Times, Dean was hospitalized after having trouble breathing. He was intubated and developed pneumonia and a serious infection before dying two weeks later.

      What a coincidence

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Fake Irishman

      @piratedan:

      We should add that that AG beat a knuckle-dragger by some like 300 votes out of 2.5 million cast. If you happen to know any bloggers who herded a mass of snarling vitriolic jackals to raise $25,000 for a well-designed coordinated effort to mobilize specific groups of normally marginalized D-leaning  voters, thank them for me.

      (👋watergirl!)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      Katie Hobbs is an utterly mediocre person. And I don’t care. Mediocre is fine. Mediocre, fuck yeah.

      Reply

