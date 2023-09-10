Grassley Says He Was ‘Never Involved In Any Conversations’ About Him Presiding Over Congress On Jan. 6 https://t.co/yN4EDPEFtO via @TPM — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) September 7, 2023

Grassley’s worked his ‘kindly, if slightly addled, Grandpa Simpson’ cosplay to great effect for almost as long as I’ve been paying close attention to Republican political maneuvering… but all great performances must eventually be ended, by audience demand if not the wishes of the performer.

Would Grassley throw himself into plotting a coup against a Democratic president? Probably not — if only because he and/or the powerful Iowa family dynasty he heads, wouldn’t get much of a return for that risk. Would he happily accede to a coup, if there was enough of a reward offered to Chuck Grassley? IMO: Does a CAFO pig dump produce sh*t lagoons?

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) told reporters on Capitol Hill Thursday he was not involved in any conversations with Trump allies about the possibility of him presiding over the Jan. 6, 2021 joint session of Congress. “We were talking about presiding over the Senate but a lot of people get that mixed up with some idea that I was going to preside over the joint session,” Grassley said as he got out of the Senate subway for the first votes of the day. “You know that’s not what I ever intended to do. I was never involved in any conversations on that or anything.” When pressed about how the mix up happened, Grassley was led away by a staffer and reporters were told the senator’s office could send out a statement to elaborate. Questions around Trump allies’ discussions about Grassley presiding over Congress instead of then former Vice President Mike Pence on Jan. 6 resurfaced on Tuesday when Trump lawyer John Eastman was asked about those conversations during his disbarment trial in California. Eastman evaded the question and claimed conversations on that topic were protected by attorney-client privilege, according to Politico. When pressed further about which client he was referring to Eastman said, “President Trump.”…

How long are you cruel reporters gonna keep harrying a poor old man whose memory might not be what it once was?…

… There’s no real evidence of Grassley’s involvement. But that doesn’t preclude the possibility that some people in Trump’s orbit were angling for that outcome, as evidence suggests they did. Grassley set off a momentary controversy on Jan. 5 by saying: “If the vice president isn’t there — and we don’t expect him to be there — I will be presiding over the Senate.” Roll Call initially cast this as Grassley saying he personally expected to preside over the certification of electoral votes. (In the absence of the vice president, that duty falls to the Senate president pro tempore, which was Grassley.) But Grassley’s actual comments appeared to refer to a separate session of the Senate rather than the crucial joint session of Congress, something his office clarified then and Grassley himself reiterated Thursday. His office said he would fill in for Pence in the Senate only if Pence stepped out for a period of time. (Grassley on Jan. 6 would indeed wind up briefly presiding over the Senate, after Pence was evacuated amid the growing unrest at the Capitol. But Grassley, too, was soon removed from the chamber.) Grassley and his office have repeatedly denied that anybody approached him about presiding over the joint session so he could decline to certify the results on Jan. 6. But other evidence makes clear that some Trump allies entertained the idea of Pence stepping aside — and that even Pence at one point at least discussed the possibility…

Naow, naow — let’s not argue and bicker about ‘oo kilt ‘oo!…