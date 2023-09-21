it’s so nice having a president who can walk and chew gum at the same time.

Today, we are mobilizing the next generation of clean energy, conservation, and climate resilience workers. Join us at https://t.co/dp0NctSzPp pic.twitter.com/vKjvLalUbV — President Biden (@POTUS) September 20, 2023

It’s almost like he has big ideas, hires great people, and lets them implement the plan.

Join the next generation of climate action at https://t.co/dp0NctSzPp. pic.twitter.com/ZtPEzQy7z1 — President Biden (@POTUS) September 20, 2023

In other news – speaking of good people – and not-so-good people:

She resigned and kept her silence for years. Needs to address it now because of her nomination to the state supreme court. Totally honorable, total class act. https://t.co/dQogRbC09E — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) September 21, 2023

Oh, and in case you are wondering, Rudy did not grope Cassidy Hutchinson on Jan 6. Just ask him – he would never do something like that! (Rudy says.) I hope he has plenty of time to think about that and everything else because Rudy has been ordered to appear in court, and he must remain in place for the duration of the defamation trial. I hope they all have to sit through their trials. You know, like regular people do.

Open thread.