Biden Announces American Climate Corps

it’s so nice having a president who can walk and chew gum at the same time.

It’s almost like he has big ideas, hires great people, and lets them implement the plan.

In other news – speaking of good people – and not-so-good people:

Oh, and in case you are wondering, Rudy did not grope Cassidy Hutchinson on Jan 6. Just ask him – he would never do something like that!  (Rudy says.)  I hope he has plenty of time to think about that and everything else because Rudy has been ordered to appear in court, and he must remain in place for the duration of the defamation trial.  I hope they all have to sit through their trials.  You know, like regular people do.

Open thread.

    28Comments

    3. 3.

      Jackie

      I caught this on the news last night. It caught my attention because my dad was in the CCC 1936-37. He never stopped saying how much that year changed his life for the better.

    5. 5.

      Ken

      it’s so nice having a president who can walk and chew gum at the same time.

      Yeah, but can he defend himself in five separate civil and criminal trials at the same time?  I think not. Pwned, libs!

    6. 6.

      Mousebumples

      Posting again from the earlier thread this morning –

      We (with WaterGirl’s help) are starting up postcard threads (+music!) again – starting Saturday. We’ll be writing for Ohio (Issue 1, I believe) and Virginia state elections.

      Going with Tuesday & Saturday threads, and I think 7pm central for both (8pm eastern).

      Postcards to Voters has Ohio addresses right now, and you can text JOIN to 484-275-2229 or email [email protected] to sign up.

      There was at least 1 Virginia focused group in the thread last night, and I’m not sure if MazeDancer will be distributing addresses through Postcard Patriots (probably?).

      Hope to see you there!

      And now I’m back to work…

    9. 9.

      NotMax

      Admit to being of two minds about this.

      Articles I’ve read (and it my be the fault of the reporters) lay out what its goals are envisioned to be in such vague generalities as to be non-informative.

      Also don’t see why the scope and mandate of the existing AmeriCorps agency could not be expanded to include this rather than creating a whole new independent program.

    13. 13.

      NotMax

      I hope they all have to sit through their trials.

      My understanding is that Georgia does not require defendant attendance during the length of a trial Whether as a matter of course or as a waiver which must be filed I can’t recall at the moment.

    15. 15.

      WaterGirl

      @Mousebumples: I’ll add to what Mousebumples said about postcards.

      We also have a chance to return the favor to the Ohio Indivisible group who took ddresses – the ones I got from Voces for the Wisconsin Supreme Court and other races – and sent thousands of postcards for our Wisconsin effort.

      They are going to send me their script, so if anyone is inclined to write for Ohio, that would also be a great choice!

      On the Saturday post, I will try to lay out all the postcard options.

    18. 18.

      Tim Ellis

      @NotMax: The core value proposition of the new program is two-fold imo:

      1) A dedicated vehicle for large-scale climate mobilization lays important groundwork for us. The crisis is going to get substantially worse before it gets better; we need something we can scale up that is focused on addressing it and all the negative effects of it. AmeriCorps offers “stipended volunteer work”, which is nice but not appropriate to either the scope of the crisis nor to modern sensibilities among young people. They need an FDR style jobs program that can offer real careers doing meaningful work directly, not just passing them along to non-profits for volunteer. (I’m admittedly not well acquainted with AmeriCorps so this assessment relies on reading their wikipedia entry; any misunderstandings of AmeriCorps are my fault).

      2) Like so much of what Biden has done, it’s not just smart policy but also smart politics. This sends a big message to young people that climate concerns are being heard and addressed, AND avenues of opportunity are being made for them. This program was one of the specific asks of the US climate movement’s youth wing so by delivering for them, Biden gives them more reasons to turn out for Dems next year and also shows that he listens to what they’re asking for and delivers – something we are frankly not used to from any president before now. It is this penchant of his for listening to us and delivering on our priorities that has converted me to a big-time Biden booster.

    19. 19.

      p.a.

      Mueller, She Wrote
      BREAKING: the federal prosecutor who resigned from the Durham probe confirms she quit because of the politicization of that investigation by Barr and Durham.

      She waited so long, she may have a book deal in the works if the State court thing falls through?

    21. 21.

      MattF

      @Tim Ellis: And note that jobs promoting climate resilience are jobs with a future. It’s a bit uncomfortable to emphasize that particular point, but Biden et. al. should find a way to do it.

    22. 22.

      RaflW

      Since it’s a politics open thread, I am just tickled by this man’s forthrightness. (warning, Politico)

      “We always get the blame,” said Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho), a senior appropriator. “Name one time that we’ve shut the government down and we haven’t got the blame.”

      Blimey, mate! You’re sooo close to getting it!

    23. 23.

      The Kropenhagen Interpretation

      @RaflW: We always get the blame,” said Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho), a senior appropriator. “Name one time that we’ve shut the government down and we haven’t got the blame.

      There’s a good reason for that, it’s right there in your sentence. “We” shut down the government.

      Or do you think the relationship between causality and blame should change?

    24. 24.

      Eunicecycle

      @Mousebumples: I just signed up for Postcards to Voters! I am excited to write postcards for Ohio Issue 1. I have a lot of anxiety about it because the Vote No people are already out in force in my area. Their message is Protect Parental Rights! and it is effective. Plus our disgusting SOS wrote the ballot language talking about “unborn babies” which is not the language in the statute AT ALL. Vote Yes people appealed it but the courts turned it down. This may be tighter than we thought. The fact that before they were supposed to vote No but now vote Yes is definitely confusing people. Sorry for rambling but it’s my anxiety!

    27. 27.

      p.a.

      Not Surprised

      A bet on Wood flipping would have been a good bet.

      FORMER MAGA ATTORNEY Lin Wood is a witness for the state in Georgia’s election interference RICO case against the former president and 18 others. Wood, who retired from practicing law earlier this year to avoid disbarment, worked as a member of Trump’s legal team in the aftermath of the 2020 election and heavily promoted claims that the election had been rigged against the former president.

      by Atriosat 09:00

      As someone, Atrios himself maybe, or someone else online, noted, Wood may not be a great prosecution witness since he’s seemingly clinically insane.🫨
      I’m reminded of a comment I heard quite a while ago; juries can’t be too squeamish about prosecution witnesses against criminals since criminals tend to live and interact in their own, well, criminal cultures.

