Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

“Can i answer the question? No you can not!”

Jack Smith: “Why did you start campaigning in the middle of my investigation?!”

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

“And when the Committee says to “report your income,” that could mean anything!

The words do not have to be perfect.

Yeah, with this crowd one never knows.

Republicans: slavery is when you own me. freedom is when I own you.

Republicans don’t trust women.

Seems like a complicated subject, have you tried yelling at it?

Not all heroes wear capes.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

If you are still in the GOP, you are an extremist.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

You are here: Home / Politics / GOP Death Cult / Thursday Morning Open Thread: The GOP Death Cult Doubles Down In Its War On Women

Thursday Morning Open Thread: The GOP Death Cult Doubles Down In Its War On Women

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


Yep:


Thursday Morning Open Thread 10

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Balconesfault
  • Baud
  • BellyCat
  • Betty Cracker
  • BlueGuitarist
  • eversor
  • Freemark
  • Geminid
  • John S.
  • Kay
  • New Deal democrat
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • rikyrah
  • Scout211
  • Shalimar
  • Soprano2

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    2. 2.

      New Deal democrat

      Sorry, but the statement by the anti-abortion leader does *not* mean she has adjusted her view of “pro-life” even one iota. She does not condemn the 6 week limits, but *only* any laws that allow abortions after 15 weeks as “focusing on the extremes” first.

      Let’s see what the conservative Evangelicals and Catholics do to any GOPer who actually calls for a rolling back, even in the tiniest parts, of any post-Dobbs Red State enactments.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Freemark

      Personally I think the ad should go further showing how it’s illegal even to transport your daughter out of state to get an abortion.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      OzarkHillbilly

      As the dad of a teen girl, this ad cuts to the bone.

      As the grandfather of a teen girl and 4 more who someday will be, I would be sorely tempted to beat that GOP pol to death on the spot.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      BellyCat

      Pro Lie Movement FTW!
      (credit: Betty Cracker)

      One can imagine a clever written version of this with the “f” crossed out.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Betty Cracker

      Hats off to every journalist who said the pro-life movement would turn on Trump instead of just adjusting their definition of pro-life, way to not get it after 8 years.

      The tweeter is correct that GOP cultists will move the goal posts to support the cult leader. But folks like Dannenfelser (forced-birth proponent who runs SBA “Pro-Life” America) are also trying to mitigate the damage of being exposed as extremists who tank elections for Repubs. Damage mitigation involves lying, as usual.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kay

      They’re all such liars. Susan B Anthony does nothing at all to “serve mothers in need”. None of the anti abortion groups do. They pay Right wing lawyers and lobbyists generous salaries. That’s what they do.

      Democrats and liberals, OTOH, served tens of millions of “mothers in need” (along with children) with the Democrats three health care programs. There’s no question on who serves more mothers and children in need- it isn’t close. Republicans serve “none” and Democrats serve at least 50 million.

      Obamacare alone has served more children than the entire GOP and anti abortion movement has. Just since 2010.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      BellyCat

      And for the males who view women as objects to be conquered and can’t think beyond closing time at the bar, wait until they collectively begin to come to terms with 18 years of child support for their beer-goggling escapades.

      I’m surprised that the very real, long lasting consequence to insta-fatherhood — literally FAFO — is almost never mentioned. Dobbs, while horrific for women, doesn’t solely impact women.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Kay

      @Betty Cracker:

      Dannenfelser told the New Yorker last year that blue states would gut their own abortion laws after Dobbs because public opinion would force them to. That was her confident prediction. Now, faced with actual public opinion instead of Right wing fantasies about how everyone agrees with them, she’s lobbying for national laws.

      Liar. Can’t be trusted with womens health. She’ll kill us.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Balconesfault

      I still feel that every Republican who calls for a 15 week abortion ban should be asked … “Are you agreeing that a 14 week fetus isn’t a ‘baby’ then?”

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Betty Cracker

      @Balconesfault: We gotta keep in mind that the 15-week ban isn’t a compromise — it’s an attack on existing blue state laws that allow abortion past 15 weeks. They have no intention of making red states allow abortion up to 15 weeks. It’s another misdirection, i.e., lie.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      John S.

      @BellyCat:

      The male cohort that supports these draconian measures don’t give a shit about responsibility. It’s always the mother’s fault for spreading her legs.

      They’ll be the first ones to abandon those women and children and not think twice about never being actively involved or paying a cent for their own biological children. I strongly suspect that most “deadbeat dads” skew heavily conservative.

      The only real consequences (immediate and long-term) for insta-parenthood fall to the mother. The fathers can simply choose to walk away.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Kay

      Here’s an interview with Dannenfelser from last year (competent interviewer, so he nails her down on a lot) where she confidently predicts how great things will be post Dobbs and also brags how anti abortion groups have it all mapped out and how their agenda will be popular.

      Just one lie after another. Nothing she says has come to pass. The arrogance is incredible. The assumption was women wouldn’t object at all. They have so little respect for women the idea that there would be any kind of political pushback from voters wasn’t considered at all.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Scout211

      Both of those ads are very good. Hadley is a brave young woman.  The Tuberville look-a-like was a smart casting choice in the first ad.

      A few days ago I posted a recent poll by The 19th that showed a majority of Americans do not trust politicians to make medical decisions for them. That was both Rs and Ds.  Both of these ads focus on that and also hit hard on the issue of “protecting our children” by giving parents a choice in their medical decisions.

      I approve of both of those ads..

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: What kills me about those groups is how they promote the idea that they’ll give mother some diapers and other baby stuff as helping young mothers in need. Ok, what about the next 17 years of the child’s life, what are you doing for that? The truth is, they oppose pretty much any measure that actually helps people with children.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Freemark

      @Omnes Omnibus: That wouldn’t be hard to do though. In time of the ad or money. And it’s not everything. It’s like saying this car has ‘heated seats’ or this car comes with ‘heated seats and special leather upholstery’.  They’re trying to show how extreme the GOP is and many people to whom abortion is not their top priority consider the laws making transport illegal worse. Not a giant demo, mostly younger men, from my experience discussing this with college kids. But still not nothing.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      eversor

      @Betty Cracker:

      I’m pretty sure the pro-life movement knows they are still going to get what they want.  If the GOP loses it’s Christian base it’s done for.

      I wonder how much of this is mostly to fool the donors.  Peter Thiel was anti-abortion when he thought that was the path to his libertarian utopia.  When that blew up in his face he stated that the GOP needs to back off abortion.

      The GOP is more and more pulling the wool over the donors eyes and giving the base what it wants.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.