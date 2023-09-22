Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Senator Menendez (D-NJ) indicted for corruption (again)

The Department of Justice released a sealed indictment of Senator Menendez this morning.  Here is the first paragraph of the allegations:

From at least 2018 up to and including in or bout 2022, MENENDEZ and his wife, NADINE MENENDEZ, a/k/a “Nadine Arslanian,” the defendant, engaged in a corrupt relationship with three New Jersey associates and businessmen—WAEL HANA, aka “Will Hana,” JOSE URIBE, and FRED DAIBES, the defendants—in which MENENDEZ and NADINE MENENDEZ agreed to and did accept hundreds of thousands of dollars of bribes in exchange for using MENENDEZ’s power and influence as a Senator to seek to protect and enrich HANA, URIBE, and DAIBES and to benefit the Arab Republic of Egypt. Those bribes included cash, gold, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low-or-no-show job, a luxury vehicle, and other things of value,

 

Jersey Jackals, start calling Trenton and DC to pressure this jagoff to resign.

      Joe Falco

      At least New Jersey (and us) are fortunate that NJ has a governor with a (D) after their name. It doesn’t give a cover for this schmuck to hide behind that it will endanger the Democrats’ thin grasp on the Senate if he resigns.

      David Anderson

      @Alison Rose: No, a good chunk of the gold was in old fashion gold bars — there are pictures in the indictment and here are the forfeiture targets:

      e. Two one-kilogram gold bars seized from the Englewood Cliffs Premises on or about June 16, 2022.
      f. Eleven one-ounce gold bars seized from the Englewood Cliffs Premises on or about June 16, 2022

