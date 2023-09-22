Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Anderson On Health Insurance / Medicaid Expansion in North Carolina is finally coming

Medicaid Expansion in North Carolina is finally coming

Last spring, North Carolina passed a law that would expand Medicaid to 138% FPL as part of the ACA.  Medicaid Expansion’s start date was up in the air.  The law did not set a date.  Instead Medicaid Expansion start was dependent on a state budget getting passed.  The state government took steps to make the gap between initial authorization and go-live as small as possible.  But even with front-running, the binding constraint was the state budget.

As of this morning, that is not the case any more.  The state has a budget and Medicaid Expansion is going live.

From WRAL:

 North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced Friday he would let the state budget bill coming to his desk become law without his signature, opening the way for Medicaid coverage for 600,000 low-income adults, with some receiving the government health insurance within weeks.

There is no definite go-live date.  I know the state will do everything it can to make the go-live date as early as possible.  I have heard rumbles of ambitious 2023 start dates.  I would be shocked if the go-live is later than January 1.

10 more states to go.

 

