Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Happy indictment week to all who celebrate!

Cole is on a roll !

Come on, media. you have one job. start doing it.

Red lights blinking on democracy’s dashboard

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

Jack be nimble, jack be quick, hurry up and indict this prick.

I’m sure you banged some questionable people yourself.

Republicans are the party of chaos and catastrophe.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

I wonder if trump will be tried as an adult.

This blog will pay for itself.

Trump’s legal defense is going to be a dumpster fire inside a clown car on a derailing train.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

He seems like a smart guy, but JFC, what a dick!

“Everybody’s entitled to be an idiot.”

“Squeaker” McCarthy

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Jesus, Mary, & Joseph how is that election even close?

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

You are here: Home / Politics / What’s the Matter with Kansas Ohio?

What’s the Matter with Kansas Ohio?

by | 13 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

So many questions about what’s up with Ohio!

Republicans chose their own map as the starting point for the redistricting commission. Were Republicans given a majority on the redistricting commission?  Otherwise, I don’t see how the Rs could push that through.

They are required to have 3 public hearings, and they chose 3 business days in a row, starting with the first one today.  I would say that’s short notice, but it’s really no advance notice at all.

Can someone from Ohio explain how this can possibly be legal?  Is it legal in Ohio to just say fuck you to the courts?

Paging Ohio peeps!  Paging Marc Elias!

Ohio Redistricting Commission selects GOP working map, sets public hearings

The Republican members of Ohio’s redistricting commission set aside their bickering long enough to introduce a new legislative map Wednesday. Despite objections from Democrats on the panel, Republicans adopted their plan as the commission’s working document. The maps’ partisan breakdowns are 62-37 GOP-to-Democratic in the Ohio House and 23-10 in the Senate.

The commission briefly weighed a pair of legislative maps proposed Tuesday by House Minority Leader Allison Russo and Senate Minority Leader Nickie Antonio. Republican members declined to include the proposal as an alternative working draft.

The state constitution requires the commission hold at least three public hearings around Ohio to discuss their proposal. The commission approved the following meeting schedule:

  • Friday Sept. 22 at Deer Creek State Park in Mt. Sterling southwest of Columbus
  • Monday Sept. 25 at Punderson State Park east of Cleveland
  • Tuesday Sept. 26 in the Senate finance hearing room at the Ohio Statehouse

The commission has set each meeting to begin at 10 a.m.

Update from Democracy Docket (thanks Scott)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Wednesday, Sept. 20, during the Ohio Redistricting Commission’s (ORC) first meeting since it was reconstituted, the ORC voted 4-2 along party-lines to use legislative maps proposed by Republicans as the ORC’s working draft, which will be subject to public review.

The maps would maintain the Republican stranglehold on the Legislature, due to egregious partisan gerrymandering. The Republicans’ Senate proposal contains 23 Republican seats, compared to just 10 Democratic seats. The partisan discrepancy was no different in Republicans’ House map, which would contain 62 Republican districts and 37 Democratic districts. Currently, Democrats hold just 32 House seats and seven Senate seats, compared to 67 and 26 Republican seats, respectively.

The Ohio Supreme Court has struck down the Republican commissioners’ legislative maps five separate times for being partisan gerrymanders in favor of Republicans, but Republicans’ delay tactics forced Ohioans to vote under illegal maps in 2022.

Today’s vote took place during the ORC’s first meeting in over a year, after last week’s meeting was delayed because Republicans on the commission couldn’t agree on a co-chair. Prior to today’s meeting, Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber (R) was finally announced as the Republican co-chair. Ohio Senate Minority Leader Nickie J. Antonio (D) was selected as the Democratic co-chair at the start of the meeting.

The GOP-backed proposals come a day after Democrats on the commission released their own legislative maps, which the ORC voted down today, also along party lines. Introduced by Antonio and Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo (D), the maps would have drastically leveled the playing field of the currently gerrymandered Legislature as Democrats would have held 43 House seats and 14 Senate seats, while Republicans would have held 56 and 19 seats, respectively.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R) previously said that the commission should have maps approved by Sept. 22, but that timeline has been thrown into doubt after last week’s delays and the COVID-19 diagnosis of Gov. Mike DeWine (R), who also serves on the ORC. DeWine virtually tuned in to today’s meeting, but did not vote. Russo and Antonio have said that they don’t expect the process to be complete until mid-October.

Also on a party-line vote, the ORC scheduled three public meetings, which will all take place in the next week. Russo and Antonio, who voted against the adopted meeting schedule and the Republican-backed maps, argued that the timeline was rushed and that the locations were not spread out in a way that was conducive to all Ohioans.

Open thread.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • artem1s
  • BruceFromOhio
  • Dangerman
  • Eunicecycle
  • Gravenstone
  • MobiusKlein
  • mrmoshpotato
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Suzanne
  • SuzieC
  • Villago Delenda Est

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    6. 6.

      artem1s

      Is it legal in Ohio to just say fuck you to the courts?

      Yes, because we have a weak, term limited Governor who has no pull with the MAGAt and Chamber of Commerce GOP in the state. DeWine is under direct orders from the Catholic Diocese of OH to relentlessly push forced birth, anti-LGBTQ legislation or he’s going to be outed as helping the coverup of pedophilia priest while he was the AG (Cleveland Diocese of Ohio just released an anti-LGBTQ policy statement this week). And this stonewalling is happening in order to help the messaging of SoS, LaRose’ (who is effectively running the state) Senate campaign to unseat Sherrod Brown. The GQP in Ohio has effectively ignored two voter supported issues that require redrawing the gerrymandered districts for over a decade now.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Eunicecycle

      Don’t get me started. It’s so frustrating to have a legislature that just ignores the will of the people. With a Supreme Court that includes the governor’s son, who refuses to recuse himself when his dad is involved in a case, it feels hopeless.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Dangerman

      What’s wrong with Ohio? They don’t want a dreaded case of “Californiaitis”; that has severe symptoms for their side. If near extinction isn’t your thing, you cheat. If cheating isn’t enough, you start the dick moves (not named after Richard Nixon). If dick moves isn’t enough, it’s time for a full on screw job.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Gravenstone

      Can someone from Ohio explain how this can possibly be legal?  Is it legal in Ohio to just say fuck you to the courts?

      That’s basically what they did during the recent redistricting drama. State supreme court told them multiple times to redraw and they put forth essentially the same flawed maps. Eventually ran the clock out. And now the supreme court has flipped to be Republican dominated, so even that “roadblock” has been removed.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      BruceFromOhio

      Is it legal in Ohio to just say fuck you to the courts?

      IOKIYAR. There is ZERO accountability in this little fascist shit-hole.

      @Suzanne: ​Until there is a major upheaval by the electorate, nothing will change. And unfortunately too many of these knucklehead “buckeyes” think this anti-democratic bullshit governance is just fine, thank you. I wouldn’t move here. We look forward to leaving.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      SuzieC

      Yes.  That’s why citizen activists are again circulating petitions to amend the Constitution to put a true independent redistricting commission on the ballot, modeled after Michigan’s.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.