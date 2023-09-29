Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Let there be snark.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

After roe, women are no longer free.

They’re not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

Today’s GOP: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

You don’t get to peddle hatred on saturday and offer condolences on sunday.

if you can’t see it, then you are useless in the fight to stop it.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

“Squeaker” McCarthy

Consistently wrong since 2002

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Conservatism: there are some people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

You come for women, you’re gonna get your ass kicked.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

I conferred with the team and they all agree – still not tired of winning!

Ah, the different things are different argument.

Olagarchs, Insurrectionists, Authoritarians, and Wanna Be Dictators

So many things happening on so many fronts!

In indictment news:

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      rikyrah

      Heard about the suit at Tesla years ago, which only stiffen my resolve to never buy one.

      Non-Whites encounter racism at work on a daily basis.

       

      For it to rise to the occasion of mass lawsuits and now Government Agency Accusations…means that this place is hell on Earth for those Black employees.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Baud

      If you were wondering why trump ordered the house republicans to shut down the government and kick children and infants off assistance and not pay our troops – here’s why

      Yeah, that’s a dumb take.

      People are doing that “Trump is master genius” thing again.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      The lawsuit accuses Tesla of violating “federal law by tolerating widespread and ongoing racial harassment of its Black employees and by subjecting some of these workers to retaliation for opposing the harassment.”

      Wha?  It’s almost like Melon Husk is a racist, apartheid-loving shitstain!

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Rusty

      @WaterGirl: To have an effect on his trial, the government shut down would have to go on so long that world markets would collapse.  The shut down will stop long before that is a possibility.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Fake Irishman

      @rikyrah:

      If I were the UAW, my next big to-do project after settling the Big-3 strike is organizing Tesla.  Easier said than done, and they’ve failed to organize the big foreign automakers in the south for years, but the new leadership has some ideas and the union as a whole has some energy and drive we haven’t seen since the 1970s….

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Rusty

      It’s interesting the Gen. Milley and Biden have both delivered sharp statements about defending democracy in the last few days.  I am not sure what to make of the timing, but maybe it’s in recognition that the primaries aren’t all that far away.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ken

      DENIES motion to dismiss on grounds that Chesebro did the alleged conduct while “fulfilling his duties to a client as an attorney.”

      Did the judge write “Crime and fraud exception, remember? We’ve covered this before.” — in proper legalese, of course, though some of these recent rulings have been remarkably direct, even snarky.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      scav

      I think another issue is assuming the Freedom Caucus is under any coherent, consistent form of control.  They and HeWhoKeepsLosingCases may both see a shutdown as a dramatic & cunning winning move and personal victory, but it could just be a case of Toddlers’ Parallel Tantrums.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Yarrow

      I wouldn’t exclude the possibility that TFG did “order” some of his closest allies in the House to keep holding out so the government will shut down and that he did so in the mistaken belief that means his court cases will halt. But he says lots of things. And the House Republicans have other interests as well.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Geminid

      @Baud: It doesn’t take a master genius to pull the strings of a few Republicans like Gaetz. I am not saying Trump is engineering a shutdown but it wouldn’t surprise me.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Ken

      @Baud: If the shutdown does affect the court, it would be immensely satisfying if the judge’s last order was that all defendants be held in custody until the court can resume operation.

      (Double bonus if the appeals court can’t then hear the inevitable appeal.)

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      I look forward to watching Gen. Milley’s 60 Minutes interview on Sunday.

      Asshole Alert!!

      Asshole Bill Maher’s Real Time is back on the air tonight and two of his guests include asshole Ron DeSantis and asshole conservative commentator Mary Katharine Ham.

       

      Reply
    18. 18.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Ken:

      Did the judge write “Crime and fraud exception, remember? We’ve covered this before.” — in proper legalese, of course, though some of these recent rulings have been remarkably direct, even snarky. 

      Have we got to these rulings just being “🙄 No.” yet?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud:

       

      People are doing that “Trump is master genius” thing again.

      No, it’s the opposite. Trump is an idiot, but he knows what’s worked for him in the past. His entire approach to any process that might remotely hold him accountable is to delay, delay, delay. And even though it’s stupid to think that the government shutdown will overall affect his legal problems, he probably has a vague feeling that anything that mucks up the federal government has some chance, even if very small, of adding a delay to one or more of his many appointments with Death Jack Smith.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      JaySinWA

      @Baud: That doesn’t mean that Trump doesn’t think it would work. It would fit with his magical thinking and he probably would have some idiot telling him it would. OTOH I doubt that is foremost in what is left of his feral brain. I think it is more about sowing disruption in general, kind of like redecorating the walls with ketchup.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Ruckus

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Wha?  It’s almost like Melon Husk is a racist, apartheid-loving shitstain!

      NO, say it isn’t so!

      I’m just kidding, say it loud, say it often. A rich toddler who has a long way to go to get to grown up, even as he has lived long enough to have grown up a couple of times. He’s just not into being grown up, having actual responsibility and reasonable concepts of life outside his own.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      trollhattan

      @Rusty: I believe in contemporary Republicanspeak what Milley is stating renders Milley helplessly woke. Whatever the fuck woke even means.

      Constitutions are for wusses. Except that Holy 2nd Amendment. That’s for Real Mens.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: You’re still applying a level of intelligence and understanding to Trump that he has never demonstrated. Just because his beliefs about the effects of a shutdown on his situation are wrong does not mean that he doesn’t believe that they are right.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      trollhattan

      @Wyatt Salamanca: Odds Maher and guests conclude the Real Problem is woke liberals approaching infinity to zero.

      He’ll softball the hell out of those two mooks while lauding them for being so very brave to come on the show.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      bbleh

      MEANwhile Squeaker McQarthy’s little right-wing jalopy of a bill failed miserably, with 21 (!) Republicans voting against.  So shutdown it is.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Geminid

      @Baud: Yeah, I think if Trump is acting here it’s because he hopes a shutdown will hurt the economy. He is also a chaos agent who thrives emotionally on chaos, and thinks he can thrive politically as well.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Gravenstone

      @Rusty: I suspect it’s because of the increasingly virulent rhetoric coming from Trump. He’s closer every day to openly calling for outright insurrection (again).

      Reply
    31. 31.

      JoyceH

      DC circuit should set up a GoFundMe page – plenty of people would pony up to keep Trump’s appointment with destiny on schedule.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Wyatt Salamanca:

      Asshole Alert!!

      Asshole Bill Maher’s Real Time is back on the air tonight and two of his guests include asshole Ron DeSantis and asshole conservative commentator Mary Katharine Ham.

      Definitely sliced deli ham that gets gross and slimy after 3 days.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      smith

      @Yarrow: It’s also telling that TFG apparently doesn’t understand that GA and NY courts are not part of the federal system, and if he were able to significantly slow down Jack Smith that would just clear the way for speedier action on the state cases.

      Also, it looks like Fani Willis is offering a plea deal to Chesebro and Powell, and if they, and subsequently others, go that route, that will make TFG’s appointment with her faster and easier.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @rikyrah: Yep. You make an excellent point. No matter how bad the situations are in the lawsuits, the sum reality was and is very likely way, way worse for Black employees.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Citizen Alan

      @Baud: Shitgibbon doesn’t have to be a “genius” to come up with the idea of “The  government can’t prosecute me if I destroy it first.” It’s the sort of demented toddler reasoning one might expect from him and the Freakshow Caucus in the House.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      JWR

      Did anyone need more reason to hate Repubs? Well, here ya go.

      Acyn
      @Acyn 15h
      Dale: So the Congresswoman is right. Congressman Donalds did leave out critical context.. Donalds did not release the Hunter Biden text message that preceded his uncle’s response so he didn’t allow people to understand this was about alimony,
      Sep 29, 2023 · 2:55 AM UTC

      It was about freakin’ alimony, among other things that aren’t bribes or prostitution rings or etc.! I would only fault AOC for not telling us what that message was about in real time, because that’s what I was waiting to hear about.

      @Wyatt Salamanca:  Re: Maher: Christ, what an asshole!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      hueyplong

      Trump’s bullshit is analogous to early 1945 German strategy (refuse to surrender, buy time, hope for miracle weapons/allied coalition breakup). So everyone here is correct. Trump is pushing a shutdown, his cognitively challenged trolls in the House are doing it to shut down the prosecutions, and it’s not going to work.

      It’s nearing the point at which the media are going to have to decide whether bothsiding Eisenhower and Goebbels is really the way to go.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      MattF

      OT. Got an appointment for a COVID shot tomorrow at a CVS pharmacy. Local (suburban MD) vaccination sites have been waiting for supplies, looks like they’re finally arriving.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Ruckus

      @hueyplong:

      It’s nearing the point at which the media are going to have to decide whether bothsiding Eisenhower and Goebbels is really the way to go.

      Do you think they are in any way capable of making that sort of decision? Or at the least have any desire to?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      bbleh

      Gonna go out on a limb here and say that TIFG’s expressed or implied wishes are certainly not the only, and maybe not even the principal, reason most of the Crazies are voting to shut things down.

      It’s true he’s a chaos agent, but so are they.  Their brand is gleeful destruction.  Plus, it allows them to pose as Stalwart Defenders of half a dozen or more hopelessly doomed reactionary pipe-dreams (apparently, the bill required resumption of all activity on The Wall) as well as the usual not-at-all-racist wholesale destruction of WIC, SNAP, etc.  It raises their profile substantially, increases their bargaining power (at least as long as Qevin’s nuts are being held in escrow), and thrills the red-meat base.  What’s not to like?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      narya

      @Baud: I actually do think that it’s part of it–he’s someone who presses every lever and button he can, as the J6 and GA indictments demonstrate. Mind you, I don’t think it’s some big mastermind thing, I think it’s just his standard MO–pressure wherever, however, and whoever he can; delay in every way possible; assume your opponents will just give up–because those thing have all worked for him most of his life. Teri Kanefield, I think, said that he’s used to doing this in CIVIL suits, because that’s what he’s mostly faced; he doesn’t understand that criminal cases work differently. Even there, Cannon was so awful the first time around, he thinks that it works at the federal criminal level, too, because it appeared to do so. So, yeah, I DO think it’s a piece of his “shut it down” orders to McCarthy; it’s another piece of linguini to throw at the wall.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      OT

      2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to announce he will run as an independent on October 9 in Pennsylvania, Mediaite has learned.

      Kennedy’s campaign machine is now planning “attack ads” against the Democratic National Committee in order to “pave the way” for his announcement in Philadelphia about running as an independent, according to a text reviewed by Mediaite.

      “Bobby feels that the DNC is changing the rules to exclude his candidacy so an independent run is the only way to go,” a Kennedy campaign insider told Mediaite.

      h/t https://www.mediaite.com/politics/exclusive-robert-f-kennedy-jr-planning-to-announce-independent-run/

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jeffro

      @WaterGirl:I think everything Trump does these days is to stay out of prison, or delay it inevitably.  So that one rings true to me.

      Rings true here too.

      Sometimes burning down the government doesn’t involve a match (or even a rioting mob).  If there’s a shutdown and it lasts more than a day, he’ll be tweeting “Keep it up until they drop the charges!!  MAGA!”

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud: You said the OP was a dumb take and that because it ascribes a level of genius to Trump that is silly. I agree that that is silly.  I’m saying it’s a solid take because Trump is so ignorant and stupid that I think it is likely that Trump encouraged some of his supporters in the House to act in ways that will move us towards a shutdown the government and it’s a solid take his likely motive was a vague feeling that that will somehow delay his cases. It’s a level of ignorance and stupidity that fits with everything he does.

      But apologies if I misunderstood your intent. Unfortunately I have divided attention today.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jeffro

      @MattF: good for you!

      @Ruckus:

      Mrs. Fro and I found we had more soreness than usual in our arms at the site of the injection, and we felt a bit more fatigued than usual the next day.  Nothing to worry about, but FYI.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      BlueGuitarist

      @mrmoshpotato:

      Have we got to these rulings just being “🙄 No.” yet?

      James Madison, ahead of the curve on emojis in political discourse, argued in Federalist 46 that the national government would be restrained from abusing its authority by the frowny faces of governors.

      ok, well, actually: “the frowns of the executive magistracy of the state”

      ☹️

      Reply
    61. 61.

      hueyplong

      @Ruckus: A few convictions might get it done.

      Surely everyone has noticed that the things Trump is saying for public consumption on a daily basis right now are much worse than anything he said the only time he actually won something (2016) and at nearly every point of his term as president.  It will get even worse as the trials approach and then take their course.  It will get more and more difficult to normalize.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Jeffro

      Way OT but: there is a mid-sized praying mantis hanging out on our deck, in between the two hummingbird feeders.  I kinda want to warn the little buggers or shoo the mantis away (but mantises have to eat too, right?)

      Thoughts?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      wjca

      @smith: It’s also telling that TFG apparently doesn’t understand that GA and NY courts are not part of the federal system, and if he were able to significantly slow down Jack Smith that would just clear the way for speedier action on the state cases.

      There is also the detail that, as I understand it, the Special Counsel is funded separately.  And already funded for the next year plus.  So, not helping on that front either.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Brachiator

      @rikyrah:

      Heard about the suit at Tesla years ago, which only stiffen my resolve to never buy one.

      Non-Whites encounter racism at work on a daily basis.

      For it to rise to the occasion of mass lawsuits and now Government Agency Accusations…means that this place is hell on Earth for those Black employees.

      The sad thing is that racism and sexism is rife in the tech industry. Many of the executives and employees are relatively young and grew up and even lived in supposedly liberal communities, and yet are sometimes just as bigoted as old Jim Crow era racists. Some companies have non-white CEOs and yet still the racism and sexism continues.

      Activision Blizzard…

      Wednesday morning, hundreds of Blizzard employees rallied outside the company’s main campus in Irvine, California to protest the company’s handling of sexual harassment and discrimination charges. They’re asking the gaming studio to agree to four demands, including ending mandatory arbitration in all employment contracts. “Until these demands are met, we won’t stop fighting,” a walkout representative tells The Verge.

      The move comes after the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) sued Activision Blizzard on July 20th, alleging the company had a pervasive “frat boy” culture where female employees were constantly harassed, discriminated against, and underpaid.

      Pinterest…

      On Tuesday, CEO Bobby Kotick wrote a public letter calling the initial response “tone deaf.” He noted the company was engaging WilmerHale, an outside law firm, to audit its “policies and procedures.”

      Last year, Pinterest hired WilmerHale to investigate its company culture after two prominent Black women who’d worked at the company went public with allegations of racism and discrimination.

      And of course, Microsoft plans on buying Activision for $69 billion. Racism and sexism are profitable.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      H.E.Wolf

      @mrmoshpotato: ​Have we got to these rulings just being “🙄 No.” yet?

       Indeed we have. Thanks to Electoral-Vote.com, you can read about it here:
      https://electoral-vote.com/#item-5 [worth clicking the link for their snarky intro]

      From the relevant paragraph in the link above:
      “And yesterday, the appellate court issued one of the shortest legal rulings we’ve ever seen. The executive summary: ‘Hmmm. No.’ The actual ruling isn’t much longer than that.”

      Reply
    77. 77.

      randy khan

      Reading those two decisions back to back in the Chesebro case and seeing how bad the arguments were – “I didn’t get a target letter even though that’s only a thing under federal law and even then DoJ is clear that you don’t need to get one to be a suspect” – I have to wonder if Chesebro has the best lawyers and if they realize that filing things that stupid only tends to make the judge annoyed at you.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, … RollCall.com:

      “The CR’s gonna fail. The votes aren’t there,” Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn., one of those pledging to vote against it, said before the vote. “That being said, I would consider a seven-day CR with conditions,” Ogles said. “We have to keep moving appropriations bills.”

      Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., called a seven-day CR an “outstanding idea” that would be discussed among the conference later on Friday.

      “I think it may be the only one that could possibly pass because it would alleviate the concern of some that we’re relieving the pressure of the calendar that, unfortunately, Congress historically needs to operate,” Good said. “If you did it for a week with the requirement, you pass two or three bills, and you can do another week and pass two or three bills, then you’re showing progress.”

      Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., another holdout, said “I’m sort of thinking three days,” but then added: “What difference does it make if you’re talking about three days or seven days?

      Next week, House GOP leaders intend to bring to the floor the fiscal 2024 Energy-Water and Interior-Environment bills. If they can pass those two, the House will have passed half of the dozen annual appropriations bills, after the three they passed Thursday night and the Military Construction-VA measure that passed before the August recess.

      This sounds too much like Underwear Gnomes to me. Why would the Senate consent to a system like this??

      We’ll see…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @Baud@trollhattan@mrmoshpotato:

      @JWR@RandomMonster:

      As much as I hate DeSantis and resent the fact that Maher will give him the ultimate blowjob tonight by praising his handling of COVID and his war on wokeness, I take comfort in the fact that Ron will be humiliated in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary and will likely withdraw from this race within days of his New Hampshire defeat.

      @Baud:

      @Yarrow:

      I was a great admirer of RFK Sr., but I’m hard-pressed to identify a more pathetic individual than RFK Jr.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      trollhattan

      @Geminid: ​
      Oh hell yes, he’d jump at the chance. All that camera time, all that bitching about how bad Democrats and big pharma are. But, can he gaze adoringly at our lord and savior Trump on command? Not an easy skill for everyone.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @MattF: That’s good…I had a confirmed appointment at CVS on the 17th and when I arrived, I was informed they had no Covid vaccine…didn’t bother to let me know beforehand though.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      lowtechcyclist

      @trollhattan:

      Constitutions are for wusses. Except that Holy 2nd Amendment. That’s for Real Mens.

      I one-up those silly 2A people by being a Third Amendment absolutist. :-D

      Reply
    86. 86.

      Ruckus

      @Jeffro:

      Thanks!

      I have over the decades had so many shots that it has to be pretty bad to really bother me. And yes I’ve had some of those. I also have to be stabbed every so often for blood samples, like Wednesday this week. I used to hate needles as a kid but I’ve gotten so used to them that most of the time they don’t even raise an ouch any more. People have told me that their Covid shots hurt like hell and I really never noticed them. So if one out of six is a bit of a bother that’s a good record. I’ll let you all know if it’s much worse than I expect.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Wyatt Salamanca

      @Geminid:

      I agree with you.

      RFK Jr. is completely shameless and I believe there are no limits when it comes to how much he’d debase himself for personal gain.

      Reply
    88. 88.

      catclub

      There was an amusing headline on CNN:  “Rightwing commentators angry that one of the Univsion moderators asked hard questions.”

       

      They really think the only  discussion that matters is that within the rightwing echo chamber.

      Of course, how do you convince voters who are not tuned into that echo chamber?  Well, not my problem.

      Reply

