So many things happening on so many fronts!

🚨🚨🚨At his retirement ceremony, Gen. Mark Milley attacks Trump in a major way: “We don’t take an oath to a king, or queen, or a tyrant or a dictator. And we don’t take an oath to a wannabe dictator. We take an oath to the Constitution. We are willing to die to protect it”. — Spiro’s Ghost (@AntiToxicPeople) September 29, 2023

In indictment news:

Judge Scott McAfee DENIES Ken Chesebro’s (1) motion to suppress evidence obtained from his Microsoft email account and (2) motion to dismiss on grounds that Chesebro did the alleged conduct while “fulfilling his duties to a client as an attorney.” pic.twitter.com/wMmklIoF1n — Anna Bower (@AnnaBower) September 29, 2023

In a surprise move, Trump declines to seek removal. 2 upsides: 1) neednt preview his defense or testify (not that he would have); 2) case in front of republican state judge up for reelection, rather than Obama appointed federal judge. https://t.co/Ez6s7qmA7r — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) September 28, 2023

If you were wondering why trump ordered the house republicans to shut down the government and kick children and infants off assistance and not pay our troops – here’s why: https://t.co/RLFzHK0a3G — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) September 29, 2023

The lawsuit accuses Tesla of violating “federal law by tolerating widespread and ongoing racial harassment of its Black employees and by subjecting some of these workers to retaliation for opposing the harassment.” https://t.co/VHBWNo5FE4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 28, 2023

