Apparently, today is a front-pager holiday, and I did not get the memo. Betty is out of town, Cole is crazy busy this week, and Anne Laurie gets to sleep sometime. If everyone else is at a party, I will be cranky.
Open thread.
RepubAnon
I always wanted to start an Irish band named “ Free Guinness”. I’ll bet the bar would be packed.
Unexpected windfall today. Apparently there’s a provision of the ACA that if an insurance company spends over 20% of its premiums on administrative costs, it owes the insured a rebate. So I just got $400 back on my 2022 premiums. Thanks Obama!
In other news, I’m shaking off Covid. Tuesday was the positive test and the first time symptoms really got me down. I think that’s supposed to count as day 0, so this is only day 3 and quarantine goes till day 5 (Sunday). I feel fully human again today, so that really wasn’t so bad.
And in case you have been living in a cave and missed this yesterday, or you just need a pick-me-up, I offer this.
Crockett: “If they would continue to say ‘if’ for Hunter and we were playing a drinking game, I would be drunk by now.” pic.twitter.com/VDi2fBQ8e4
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 28, 2023
Hoppie
I’m still not the least bit tired of winning.
@Ceci n est pas mon nym: Yay for $400 bucks, boo for Covid.
Steeplejack
Put something in the hopper for tonight. Last night we didn’t have a non-Ukraine thread from 6:30 p.m. to 2:13 a.m. blog time. Tough on the night owls and West Coasters.
AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team
@Ceci n est pas mon nym: hope you feel better soon!
WG ty for all the great posts today.
Lapassionara
@WaterGirl: I loved this. Usually, staid white guys look really cringe trying to sing like this, but these guys were fun to watch.
ETA, thank you, WaterGirl
NotMax
And then there were 18.
First co-defendant in Trump Georgia election case pleads guilty
zhena gogolia
@WaterGirl: I love her. I wish she were my rep! (Although Rosa De Lauro is okay)
@zhena gogolia: I wish she were my rep, and my friend!
Yarrow
Sorry about all that rain and flooding, NYC….
NEW: FEMA has paused $2.8 billion in disaster recovery spending as the agency runs out of money. This funding freeze has left communities across the country in limbo as they wait on federal help to rebuild after floods and fires. https://t.co/NLjdtJ20ZS— Jake Bittle (@jake_bittle) September 29, 2023
RandomMonster
@Ceci n est pas mon nym: In other news, I’m shaking off Covid.
May I ask what your first symptom was? RandomMrs has come down with something that could be…a cold…or maybe covid. I bought tests but she’s putting off taking them.
@RandomMonster: Apparently losing your voice is a symptom of the new covid. My neighbor had that as her only symptom, and she tested positive.
@RandomMonster: When Mr DAW and I had covid, it looked like a mild cold. Mr DAW also had a cough.
ETA: The test went positive so fast, I blinked.
different-church-lady
GIVE THE MANTIS UPDATES FRONT PAGE STATUS!
bbleh
@WaterGirl: I saw a line about the judge asking one of the county attorneys whether the defendants would be offered deals, and he made affirmative noises without answering definitively. Certainly I can see why it would be in everybody’s interests, especially if they agree to testify but even if they don’t. I think the judge is (rightly) concerned about a gigantic circus, and he wants to cut back on the clown contingent (with the usual apologies to actual clowns).
But more on topic, what are the plans for managing during the shutdown? I read somewhere that most of the Department of Blog will be closed. Have you been deemed “essential”? Do we need to crowdsource living expenses?
Wyatt Salamanca
This is great! Next, I look forward to hearing Blinken’s versions of Statesboro Blues and Stormy Monday.
RandomMonster
Thank you both. A colleague in Paris said a lot of people he knows reporting a sore throat initially.
Yarrow
@RandomMonster: My first symptoms were a bad sort throat and fever.
Yarrow
@Dorothy A. Winsor: Oh, yeah, my test went positive in about five seconds. They said to wait five (?) minutes or something but really there was no need. Also, I was really sick.
frosty
@WaterGirl: Yes, I saw it, it was great. Kudos for singing Muddy and not being a total embarrassment. I sure couldn’t do it.
Jackie
I bought tests but she’s putting off taking them.
Any reason for NOT testing?
Tony Jay
Lady Jay has had exhaustion, tight chest, headache, bunged up nose and inability to taste for about a week, but has had two tests and both negative.
So she’s very much annoyed that Covid is either test resistant now or she’s just got a crap flu.
Doc Sardonic
@RandomMonster: Do not put off taking the COVID test, that just bit myself and my wife in the ass. Ours started off like a bad bout of hay fever. A couple of days later felt like sinus infection/bad cold. Then the fever, chills coughing so hard you felt like you were either going to puke or pass out or both. Wife missed the Paxlovid window because she didn’t test, I made the window barely, but can’t do the Paxlovid because it conflicts with a couple of cardiac meds and the interactions can hospitalize you or really ruin you. We are both better now 9 and 12 days out, but if this was a mild case due to full vaccinations, don’t want to experience the non vaccinated case.
James Carville on Kevin McCarthy: “When you elect a bowl of Jell-O, what you get is a bowl of Jell-O.
frosty
@different-church-lady: DAMN STRAIGHT!
I want to see that part where it stays still then molts by splitting the carapace and coming out TWICE AS BIG!!
