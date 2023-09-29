Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Unexpected windfall today. Apparently there’s a provision of the ACA that if an insurance company spends over 20% of its premiums on administrative costs, it owes the insured a rebate. So I just got $400 back on my 2022 premiums. Thanks Obama!

      In other news, I’m shaking off Covid. Tuesday was the positive test and the first time symptoms really got me down. I think that’s supposed to count as day 0, so this is only day 3 and quarantine goes till day 5 (Sunday). I feel fully human again today, so that really wasn’t so bad.

      Steeplejack

      Put something in the hopper for tonight. Last night we didn’t have a non-Ukraine thread from 6:30 p.m. to 2:13 a.m. blog time. Tough on the night owls and West Coasters.

      Yarrow

      Sorry about all that rain and flooding, NYC….

      NEW: FEMA has paused $2.8 billion in disaster recovery spending as the agency runs out of money. This funding freeze has left communities across the country in limbo as they wait on federal help to rebuild after floods and fires. https://t.co/NLjdtJ20ZS— Jake Bittle (@jake_bittle) September 29, 2023

      RandomMonster

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: In other news, I’m shaking off Covid.

      May I ask what your first symptom was? RandomMrs has come down with something that could be…a cold…or maybe covid. I bought tests but she’s putting off taking them.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: I saw a line about the judge asking one of the county attorneys whether the defendants would be offered deals, and he made affirmative noises without answering definitively.  Certainly I can see why it would be in everybody’s interests, especially if they agree to testify but even if they don’t.  I think the judge is (rightly) concerned about a gigantic circus, and he wants to cut back on the clown contingent (with the usual apologies to actual clowns).

      But more on topic, what are the plans for managing during the shutdown? I read somewhere that most of the Department of Blog will be closed.  Have you been deemed “essential”?  Do we need to crowdsource living expenses?

      Jackie

      @NotMax: Ali Velshi published a paperback with all 4 of TIFG’s indictments complete and unabridged. Under $20 including s/h.

      I ordered one and got it Tues, to have on hand for following the trials.

      Already came in handy to jot “pled guilty/9/29/23” next to Hall’s name 😁

      Tony Jay

      Lady Jay has had exhaustion, tight chest, headache, bunged up nose and inability to taste for about a week, but has had two tests and both negative.

      So she’s very much annoyed that Covid is either test resistant now or she’s just got a crap flu.

      Doc Sardonic

      @RandomMonster: Do not put off taking the COVID test, that just bit myself and my wife in the ass. Ours started off like a bad bout of hay fever. A couple of days later felt like sinus infection/bad cold. Then the fever, chills coughing so hard you felt like you were either going to puke or pass out or both. Wife missed the Paxlovid window because she didn’t test, I made the window barely, but can’t do the Paxlovid because it conflicts with a couple of cardiac meds and the interactions can hospitalize you or really ruin you. We are both better now 9 and 12 days out, but if this was a mild case due to full vaccinations, don’t want to experience the non vaccinated case.

