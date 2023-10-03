From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard , we would love to see the world through your eyes.

BigJimSlade

So we got the buses figured out and took the bus we had to pay for up the valley to the Eibsee. Well, after boarding, then getting off because we still needed to go to the bank and get some cash – then we caught the next one an hour later. And it was another cloudy day…