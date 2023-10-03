Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

He imagines himself as The Big Bad, Who Is Universally Feared… instead of The Big Jagoff, Who Is Universally Mocked.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Cole is on a roll !

The words do not have to be perfect.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

No one could have predicted…

How can republicans represent us when they don’t trust women?

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

Ron DeSantis, the grand wizard, oops, governor of FL

In after Baud. Damn.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

The willow is too close to the house.

Everybody saw this coming.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – BigJimSlade – German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 3, Eibsee

On The Road – BigJimSlade – German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 3, Eibsee

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

BigJimSlade

So we got the buses figured out and took the bus we had to pay for up the valley to the Eibsee. Well, after boarding, then getting off because we still needed to go to the bank and get some cash – then we caught the next one an hour later. And it was another cloudy day…
On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 3, Eibsee 8
This is zooming in on some local peak – the only one we could get a peek of through the clouds. Bigger picture.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 3, Eibsee 7
Eibsee
We walked clockwise around the lake (about 4.5 miles), and enjoyed the views… Enlarge.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 3, Eibsee 6

View more big.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 3, Eibsee 5

The big picture.

On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 3, Eibsee 4
And again we opted to walk home down the valley (about 5.5 miles). These valley walks were quite relaxing and lovely. Embiggen.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 3, Eibsee 3
Per usual, beflowered balconies abound. View large version.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 3, Eibsee 2
And sometimes a little village has a fine onion-domed church. Enlarge.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 3, Eibsee 1
The next it was clear(!) we went up the Zugspitze (that will be have own post), and had a very fine view of the Eibsee. View bigger.
On The Road - BigJimSlade - German and Austrian Alps, Summer 2023, part 3, Eibsee
Germany has many dairy products. We didn’t try this one, but you’re welcome to read all about it. Sure, you can see this one bigger, too.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.