On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
BigJimSlade
So we got the buses figured out and took the bus we had to pay for up the valley to the Eibsee. Well, after boarding, then getting off because we still needed to go to the bank and get some cash – then we caught the next one an hour later. And it was another cloudy day…
This is zooming in on some local peak – the only one we could get a peek of through the clouds. Bigger picture.
Eibsee
We walked clockwise around the lake (about 4.5 miles), and enjoyed the views… Enlarge.
And again we opted to walk home down the valley (about 5.5 miles). These valley walks were quite relaxing and lovely. Embiggen.
The next it was clear(!) we went up the Zugspitze (that will be have own post), and had a very fine view of the Eibsee. View bigger.
Germany has many dairy products. We didn’t try this one, but you’re welcome to read all about it. Sure, you can see this one bigger, too.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings