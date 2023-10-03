Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A democracy can’t function when people can’t distinguish facts from lies.

Putting aside our relentless self-interest because the moral imperative is crystal clear.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

No one could have predicted…

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

When do the post office & the dmv weigh in on the wuhan virus?

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

It’s time for the GOP to dust off that post-2012 autopsy, completely ignore it, and light the party on fire again.

Thanks for reminding me that Van Jones needs to be slapped.

An unpunished coup is a training exercise.

Roe isn’t about choice, it’s about freedom.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

No Justins, No Peace

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

We still have time to mess this up!

I was confident that someone would point it out and thought why not me.

Nancy smash is sick of your bullshit.

Just because you believe it, that doesn’t make it true.

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Not so fun when the rabbit gets the gun, is it?

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Knowing One’s Worth

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: Knowing One’s Worth

by | 47 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,


From 2021, Glamour on “The Scientist Who Saved the World”:

In 2013—after enduring multiple professional setbacks, one denied grant after another, and a demotion at the institution to which she’d been devoted for decades—Katalin Karikó, Ph.D., walked out of her lab at the University of Pennsylvania’s School of Medicine for the last time.

For decades the Hungarian biochemist had been fixated on the possibilities of mRNA, the genetic messenger that delivers DNA instructions to the protein-making infrastructure in each of our cells. Karikó—with her collaborator, immunologist Drew Weissman, M.D., Ph.D.—believed in its potential to treat stubborn and fatal conditions like strokes and even cancer, hoping that mRNA could be used to program cells to produce their own cures. The two were evangelizers, but their work attracted few converts. Those who knew about it tended to be dismissive: fanciful, nice concept, dead end…

Back in 2013 pandemics were the subjects of big-budget blockbusters like Contagion and books about the great influenza of 1918. Few people expected to experience one, and even fewer knew the name of the scientist whose marginalized research would go on to serve as the foundation for some of the most effective vaccines ever made.

Karikó has never craved fame, nor did she spend decades toiling at the bench for prizes (although she and Weissman have received the Lasker Award, the Horwitz Prize, the Dr. Paul Janssen Award for Biomedical Research, and the Breakthrough Prize in Life Sciences in just the past few months). But fine, she has started to take a little pleasure in certain aspects of worldwide renown. First there’s the dream turned real—for her, scientific progress is measured in actual impact. With millions inoculated and the path out of the pandemic charted on the foundation of her research, she has lived to see the purpose in her work. And second, there’s the small, modest delight she takes in the fact that a few weeks before our interview, she ran into the man who’d led her out of her beloved lab at Penn eight years earlier. He told her he was preparing to give a lecture about her.

“You will talk about me?” she asked him. What about?

The focus, he said, would be on how he’d missed it—one of the greatest scientific and humanitarian achievements in their lifetimes, and he’d let the woman responsible for it walk out the door…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • catclub
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • eclare
  • Eunicecycle
  • Fled the US
  • LiminalOwl
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Lyrebird
  • Matt McIrvin
  • MattF
  • NotMax
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • RandomMonster
  • rikyrah
  • sab
  • satby
  • SFAW
  • Steeplejack
  • Suzanne
  • The Thin Black Duke
  • Yarrow

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    47Comments

    2. 2.

      lowtechcyclist

      We know the Baud 20XX campaign will prove the doubters wrong!

      We just aren’t sure what the correct values of XX are.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      SFAW

      So they’re getting the Nobel for the fake science leading to the creation of a “vaccine” which has killed millions — if not billions — of sheeple, and has now allowed the survivors to be tracked by the Soros/Gates nano-transmitters in their bloodstream(s)?

      And I imagine if I posted the above on my local NextDoor, there’d be a bunch of responders agreeing.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      RandomMonster

      and he’d let the woman responsible for it walk out the door…

      Now that’s a movie I’d like to see.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Steeplejack

      In my role as Alexa minion influencer (hoping to be promoted to thought leader), I will note that Amazon is running some scorching deals on Echo devices right now: Echo Pop for $18, Echo Dot for $23, big Echo for $55. “Limited time deals.” Steep Deep discounts for those interested.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Any jackals have experience with positive tests vs disease progression?

      First positive test was last Tuesday so I’m on Day 7. Still testing a strong positive but I feel pretty much symptom-free and the CDC says I can go out in public (but should mask).

      Still I’d like to have 48 hours of negative results before I really feel like jumping fully back into regular life again.

      The premise of all this being it matters to me whether I expose my community to risk.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      More Nobel

      The 2023 Nobel Prize in physics has been awarded to a team of scientists who created a ground-breaking technique using lasers to understand the extremely rapid movements of electrons that were previously thought impossible to follow.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Yarrow

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym:  I’m not sure what you are asking but I tested positive for 2.5 weeks and felt horrible the whole time and still felt awful after I tested negative. Edit: This was in June/July and I was as vaxxed as they’d allow me to be. Sill bitter they wouldn’t allow me another vaccine so I had to get really sick instead.

      If you’re testing positive, especially a strong positive (more likely to transmit it), you should stay home if possible and definitely wear a mask if you have to go out.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      LiminalOwl

      @Baud: He’s pretty sick—high fever, very sore throat, extreme fatigue—but so far doesn’t look life-threatening. Thank you.

      (I’m replying because my beloved tends to minimize; he doesn’t want people worrying about him. But this community is very important to him, and I have his permission to post updates.)

      @eclare

      @Yarrow

      @Steeplejack

      Reply
    28. 28.

      satby

      @LiminalOwl: My sister got the Pavloxvid (sp) as soon as she tested positive, and felt it really cut down on how long she felt really sick, so have him get that ASAP! The main benefit is that it reduces dramatically serious covid and complications.  All the best wishes for his full recovery and you dodging the virus!

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      @Yarrow: Basically asking if anyone did enough daily testing during the disease to see how positive tests and symptoms vary together or separately.

      We stockpiled tests during lockdown and never used most of them, so we’re testing about every 2 days for the data.

      My wife is about 2 days ahead of me on this and she’s fully negative. But she also had Paxlovid.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: When I got COVID in January, I didn’t bother re-testing after I tested positive. But some experts seem to think the CDC’s shortened recommendation was affected by non-medical concerns and that you should still isolate for 10 days if you can.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Matt McIrvin

      @satby: When I got COVID I had a telemedicine meeting with a nurse practitioner who basically said, in not quite these words, “I can give you Paxlovid if you raise a stink but I don’t recommend it since your case sounds mild”. Of course, the very next day I got the worst sore throat I’d ever experienced. But it only lasted about a day.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Suzanne: Everything that’s circulating now is a descendant of Omicron, so, it probably is. Of course what’s different is that almost everyone has some degree of prior resistance, from vaccination, infection or both.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Fled the US

      Can’t wait for my first anti-vaxxer to tell me “Ivermectin won the nobel prize”  so I can reply “so did mRNA vaccines”

      Check.

      Mate.

      (as if. but it’s funny to think about)

      Reply
    41. 41.

      catclub

      Selection bias is what the Nobel Prize is. It is awarded to people who do not benefit from the prize, because they have already won everything.
      There is probably more than one person with a similar (but slightly different!) career arc, doggedly studying something that other experts had dismissed as not promising… and getting nowhere.​

      Reply
    43. 43.

      satby

      @Matt McIrvin: The trouble is, we still can’t predict who will have a mild case and whose mild case will progress to something worse, until it does. My sister is 63 and generally healthy, but the doctor ordered it for her right away. I would insist on it, being older.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      SFAW

      @The Thin Black Duke: ​
       
      “I tested positive for COVID” kinda minimizes things, at least according to your beloved, doesn’t it?
      I had it recently, used tylenol to make sure I kept the fever down. High fever can mess you up, more than just in the moment (if I understand things correctly), so please keep yours knocked down.
      And best wishes for a speedy recovery and no “long COVID.”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.