Mishmash and Hodge Podge Post

It’s been awhile since we had one of these Mishmash and Hodge Hodge posts!

In no particular order:

Ajabu Update (and FREE CD Offer)

Balloon Juice really came through for Ajabu with donations of $3,250!  As a special thank you to anyone who gave $100 or more, Ajabu would like to send you one of his CDs free of charge.  So if that resembles you, please send me your contact info so Ajabu can mail your CD!

Ajabu is kind of bummed that only the people who donated by check are getting CDs so far, so don’t be shy.  He paid for the CDs long ago, so the only cost to him is mailing, which is negligible.  He would really like to do something tangible as a thank you.

And, frankly, if you donated $25 but that meant you had to eat ramen noodles for a few days, I’m sure he would like to send you a CD, too.

I’m sure Ajabu will chime in below to share his infinite gratitude for helping him to get back on his feet.

⭐️

Artists / Authors in Our Midst

I was horrified to discover this week that I had dropped the ball on an Artists post way back in 2020.  So if you ever contacted me about an Artists or Authors post, and I dropped the ball, don’t take it personally – let’s pick it back up!

And if you are an author or an artist who hadn’t contacted me previously, don’t be shy about getting in touch if you would like to share with us.

⭐️

Quiltingfool Ukraine Quilt Raffle (or Auction)

Coming soon!

⭐️

$250 remains on the PatrickG Angel Match

We’re at $10,375 on the thermometer for our two Virginia delegates, with $250 remaining on the match.  I wouldn’t want our Angel to think his angel match wasn’t appreciated!

Thermometer is in the sidebar and is in the 3-dot hamburger menu on mobile.

⭐️

Possible Offer of a Match for Ukraine

Pretty sure I dropped the ball on this, too, because the timing wasn’t right and I was swamped.  Sincere apologies for that!  If that was you and you are in a forgiving mood and want to reach out to me again, please do.  Otherwise I will dig through my email and contact you with my abject apologies!

⭐️

Four Directions Zoom Coming Up Soon

I have spoken with the folks at Four Directions, and there’s a good overlap of their priorities and ours again for this cycle, so we’ll be setting up a zoom soon so they can tell us what they’ve been up to.

⭐️

Guest Posts on “What Has Biden Done for Me Lately” (on a personal level) 

Some of you happily agreed to put together a guest post on how you have personally been impacted by some of Biden’s programs. If you are one of those people, could you drop me a line to let me know whether that’s still in the works or if you have changed your mind?

Either one is fine; I would just like to know.

⭐️

Balloon Juice Pet Calendar

It looks like Cafe Press still doesn’t have their calendar option available.

We are looking into Zazzle or some other option.

In the meantime, please start going through your photos for good, high resolution photos of your pets!   Because the timeframe for submission will be shortened as we figure out the road ahead.

⭐️

Postcard Writing & Music Posts

The postcard writing and music posts will be on Saturdays at 8 pm.  (skipping Tuesdays until further notice.)

⭐️

General Request

Work for my summer client pretty much kicked my ass this year, so I know I dropped the ball on some things.  Now that things are settling down, I would appreciate if you would follow up with me on anything I dropped the ball on.

⭐️

Open thread!

 

 

  • Anoniminous
  • Mousebumples
  • Nancy
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • WaterGirl

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      WaterGirl

      It’s been so long since I did one of these that I had forgotten that either no one reads them or no one comments on them

      This reminds me of Cole, where I sometimes have to ask him to at least grunt as an indication that he has at least read what I wrote, even if he doesn’t reply.

      Which means that I get a text that says only “grunt”!  Which is fine with me, because at least I know he read what I wrote. :-)

      Reply
    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      This seems like a good fit for a Mishmash and Hodge Podge Post: Lost ‘holy grail’ film of life in Brazil’s Amazon 100 years ago resurfaces

      A long-lost Amazon documentary described as “the holy grail of Brazilian silent cinema” has been rediscovered nearly a century after it went missing.

      Amazonas, Maior Rio do Mundo (Amazon: Longest River in the World)was stolen from the original director, Silvino Santos, shortly after it was made in 1918. Just over a decade later, it had completely disappeared. The film resurfaced earlier this year in a Czech archive and was identified by specialists in Italy and Brazil.

      “It’s basically a miracle,” said Sávio Stoco, the Brazilian expert on Santos who confirmed the discovery. “We didn’t have the slightest hope that this work would one day be found.”

      A Portuguese-born cinematographer who spent most of his life in the Amazon, Santos was one of the main non-fiction film-makers of early 20th century Brazilian cinema. He is best remembered for his 1922 documentary No Paiz das Amazonas (In the Country of the Amazons), which experts read as an attempted remake of his lost production.

      The 1918 film is considered a rare gem of Brazilian cinematography for its length, subject matter, and quality of composition. Featuring fascinating footage of the Amazon forest’s diverse landscapes and inhabitants – including some of the earliest known moving images of the Indigenous Witoto people – the feature-length film “mixes different dimensions of the documentary genre into a very enjoyable narrative for the viewer”, explains Stoco, a professor of visual arts at the federal university of Pará in Belém.

      However, a negative copy of an older, now disintegrated nitrate print of the film survived at the Národní filmový archiv, in Prague, where it had been miscatalogued as a US production from around 1925. Doubting its labelling, a curator sent a copy earlier this year to Jay Weissberg, a specialist in silent cinema.

      “Within seconds, I knew it was not 1925, it was much earlier, and it certainly had nothing to do with anything anyone in the US might have made,” says Weissberg, who is director of Italy’s Pordenone silent film festival where the documentary will be screened this week.

      Stoco then confirmed Weissberg’s hunch that the Amazon footage was “the holy grail of Brazilian [silent] documentaries”.

      I won’t say it’s a miracle but it is quite miraculous.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Nancy

      Hi Watergirl,

      I have been in that “ball-dropping, losing important pieces and forgetting others, not recalling work and planning for projects that I actually did, then finding said work all too late” kind of place maybe since March.

      I continue to be impressed by your efforts. I count on Balloon-Juice* for reality checks and sanity. What that may say about me will remain unspoken. You are a large part of why it all works.

      I’m going to donate while I’m getting paid regularly and increase my Patreon automatic from the minimum because I get so much from this community.

      Everyone* but right now I’m responding to H2O Woman.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Anoniminous

      Re: Dropping the Ball

      I have had my full run of Covid vaccinations and my skin STILL hasn’t turned chartreuse and my head is STILL (sadly) lacking tentacles.

      I would appreciate your attention to this matter.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Mousebumples

      I mentioned this late in the postcarding thread last night, but unfortunately, I’m booked or out of town (or both) for I think all remaining Saturdays this month. Happy postcarding to all, and I’ll miss interacting with you all in the threads, but hopefully next time/cycle! And I’ll keep postcarding on my own time. 😊

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anoniminous

      @OzarkHillbilly: ​
       
      No. Nothing. Zip. Nada.

      Depressing.

      The only “benefit” was neither She Who Must Be Obeyed or myself ended up in the hospital, ventilated, while gasping for breathe while we drowned in our own lung fluids.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      WaterGirl

      @Mousebumples: Sorry you won’t be able to be there!  I hope you will still keep reminding folks about the postcard posts in the comments, though.

      Sometimes that’s a reminder to me –” oh shit, I forgot, I have to put the post together for tonight!”

      :-)

      Reply

