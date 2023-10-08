It’s been awhile since we had one of these Mishmash and Hodge Hodge posts!

In no particular order:

Ajabu Update (and FREE CD Offer)

Balloon Juice really came through for Ajabu with donations of $3,250! As a special thank you to anyone who gave $100 or more, Ajabu would like to send you one of his CDs free of charge. So if that resembles you, please send me your contact info so Ajabu can mail your CD!

Ajabu is kind of bummed that only the people who donated by check are getting CDs so far, so don’t be shy. He paid for the CDs long ago, so the only cost to him is mailing, which is negligible. He would really like to do something tangible as a thank you.

And, frankly, if you donated $25 but that meant you had to eat ramen noodles for a few days, I’m sure he would like to send you a CD, too.

I’m sure Ajabu will chime in below to share his infinite gratitude for helping him to get back on his feet.

⭐️

Artists / Authors in Our Midst

I was horrified to discover this week that I had dropped the ball on an Artists post way back in 2020. So if you ever contacted me about an Artists or Authors post, and I dropped the ball, don’t take it personally – let’s pick it back up!

And if you are an author or an artist who hadn’t contacted me previously, don’t be shy about getting in touch if you would like to share with us.

⭐️

Quiltingfool Ukraine Quilt Raffle (or Auction)

Coming soon!

⭐️

$250 remains on the PatrickG Angel Match

We’re at $10,375 on the thermometer for our two Virginia delegates, with $250 remaining on the match. I wouldn’t want our Angel to think his angel match wasn’t appreciated!

Thermometer is in the sidebar and is in the 3-dot hamburger menu on mobile.

⭐️

Possible Offer of a Match for Ukraine

Pretty sure I dropped the ball on this, too, because the timing wasn’t right and I was swamped. Sincere apologies for that! If that was you and you are in a forgiving mood and want to reach out to me again, please do. Otherwise I will dig through my email and contact you with my abject apologies!

⭐️

Four Directions Zoom Coming Up Soon

I have spoken with the folks at Four Directions, and there’s a good overlap of their priorities and ours again for this cycle, so we’ll be setting up a zoom soon so they can tell us what they’ve been up to.

⭐️

Guest Posts on “What Has Biden Done for Me Lately” (on a personal level)

Some of you happily agreed to put together a guest post on how you have personally been impacted by some of Biden’s programs. If you are one of those people, could you drop me a line to let me know whether that’s still in the works or if you have changed your mind?

Either one is fine; I would just like to know.

⭐️

Balloon Juice Pet Calendar

It looks like Cafe Press still doesn’t have their calendar option available.

We are looking into Zazzle or some other option.

In the meantime, please start going through your photos for good, high resolution photos of your pets! Because the timeframe for submission will be shortened as we figure out the road ahead.

⭐️

Postcard Writing & Music Posts

The postcard writing and music posts will be on Saturdays at 8 pm. (skipping Tuesdays until further notice.)

⭐️

General Request

Work for my summer client pretty much kicked my ass this year, so I know I dropped the ball on some things. Now that things are settling down, I would appreciate if you would follow up with me on anything I dropped the ball on.

⭐️

Open thread!