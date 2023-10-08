Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Cole is on a roll !

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

“woke” is the new caravan.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Consistently wrong since 2002

Come on, man.

You don’t get rid of your umbrella while it’s still raining.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Optimism opens the door to great things.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

Never entrust democracy to any process that requires republicans to act in good faith.

I know this must be bad for Joe Biden, I just don’t know how.

Why is it so hard for them to condemn hate?

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Republicans can’t even be trusted with their own money.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

      Several gop aholes are blaming President Biden for the attack.  They somehow think Israel is our 51st state and we have to protect and defend as if it were.

