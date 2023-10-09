What’s everybody up to?

I am feeling kind of melancholy at the moment because it kind of feels like the world is on fire, and on top of that our 37 degree low tonight just turned into a prediction of 32 degrees, and the end of the garden season is just so sad for me.

Henry is hanging in his chair, with Tucker’s favorite snuggly animal.

That’s one of my swivel rockers from the screened-in porch, The metal rod that allowed it to swivel and rock broke last fall, so I moved the now-short chair into the house, in front of the window to the street so Henry can hang out there with a better view of the street.

For those of you who don’t believe Henry has ears, you now have proof that he does!

Open thread.