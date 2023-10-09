Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Quiet Night

What’s everybody up to?

I am feeling kind of melancholy at the moment because it kind of feels like the world is on fire, and on top of that our 37 degree low tonight just turned into a prediction of 32 degrees, and the end of the garden season is just so sad for me.

Henry is hanging in his chair, with Tucker’s favorite snuggly animal.

That’s one of my swivel rockers from the screened-in porch,   The metal rod that allowed it to swivel and rock broke last fall, so I moved the now-short chair into the house, in front of the window to the street so Henry can hang out there with a better view of the street.

For those of you who don’t believe Henry has ears, you now have proof that he does!

Open thread.

    83Comments

    3. 3.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      Regarding Henry’s ears:  those images could have been manipulated by someone who was near or at the grassy knoll.   Also, how do we know that is the real Henry?  (Having just come over from a previous thread, am trying my hand at conspiracy theorizing.  How am I doing so far?)

      Also too:  Puppy!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      HumboldtBlue

      Phillies lead the Braves 4-1 heading into the 7th inning, and they lead the best of five series 1-0.

      Go Phils!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      @WaterGirl:   One of the prior threads about the fustercluck in the Middle East.  There was talk about how FDR  knew in advance of the attack (by the Germans) on Pearl Harbor, etc

       

      Edit:  It was Betty C.’s Odds & Ends Open Thread

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Jay

      Past couple of days have been warm,

      today, rainy and nice fall temps,

      didn’t have to kick any stinkbugs off the balcony, today.

      15 days to Arizona and seeing Bun and Bob, so I have to find some shorts and get a couple more tshirts.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Steeplejack

      Halfway watching Phillies-Braves. Maybe prepping for The Irrational on NBC at 10:00. Jesse L. Martin’s new series—behavioral psychologist consults with police. Not a blazing premise, but he was good on Law and Order, and I thought I’d give it a chance. First two episodes sort of okay. Too early to make a decision. Second MLB game and some NFL game available if it doesn’t pan out.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Another Scott

      Just doing a bunch of reading.

      KyivIndependent.com:

      The White House is considering a strategy to bundle Ukraine funding with a forthcoming request for urgent aid to Israel, people familiar with the discussions told the Washington Post. This approach aims to enhance the likelihood of Congress approving assistance for Ukraine, despite facing growing opposition from House Republicans.

      No final decisions have been reached regarding the linkage of these requests, as per two senior administration officials who spoke anonymously to protect the privacy of the conversations.

      One of these officials noted that such a move might have strategic merit, as it could place pressure on the far-right faction, which vehemently opposes increased Ukraine aid but is firmly in favor of supporting Israel.

      Key figures within the Biden administration have communicated with leaders in both the House and Senate, as well as members of influential committees, revealing that the White House intends to seek congressional approval for additional military aid to Israel.

      […]

      In a sane Congress, it would make all kinds of sense to bundle them together.

      I expect another substantial package of aid for Ukraine – they voted 311-117 for $300M for Ukraine on September 28 – but who knows how long it will take to get it through the House given that the GQP leadership continues to make itself captive of a handful of crazies…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      J. Arthur Crank (fka Jerzy Russian)

      @pat:   I wasn’t being serious when I wrote that, of course.  However, I think some people actually believe that.  I am on my phone now and can’t do a thorough search of the internet now.  Perhaps others who are even more aware on all internet traditions can chime in?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Alison Rose

      Two days ago it was in the mid 90s. Today the high was 66. Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

      Also, seeing people simping in Facebook comments for a murderous rapist monster who’s been dead for over 500 years really makes a bitch feel better about her own thirst objects.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      schrodingers_cat

      Listening to Manjusha Patil singing Abeer gulal udhlit rang, written by the saint poet Chokha Mela in the 14th century, who belonged to the Mahar caste, an untouchable caste in Maharashtra and was not able to even enter the temple.

      The Bhakti movement was influenced by Sufi elements and preached and believed in universalist principles like equality for regardless of caste and gender . It was and is a major cultural force in Maharashtra

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Steeplejack

      @mrmoshpotato:

      It’s 54° here in NoVA, going to 44° overnight. Windows closed a couple of days ago but heat not turned on yet. Supposed to get a bit warmer this week, so I’m holding out. Thermostat has the inside temp at 67°. Bearable, but the heat might be coming on soon.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      @Steeplejack: We’re trying “Irrational” too. It seems okay so far. I was just thinking today about how he showed that people could be convinced they remembered things that never happened. My brother seems to have memories of our childhood that I don’t. Maybe he’s right but maybe not. And a couple of days ago a friend told me she did something during the pandemic when I know she didn’t because I was there. At least, I think I remember I was.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      pat

      I am watching msnbc about the war in Israel and wow this is going to be terrible.  And it will take attention away from Ukraine.  Too bad Ukraine wasn’t already in NATO, you can just imagine the response….

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Scout211

      I’m sorry you are getting a freeze tonight in the “middle of everything,” WaterGirl.  I am loving the cooler weather here in NorCal today.  Yesterday the high was 95, but today it was only 71.  I think maybe fall has finally arrived.  Yay!

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Steeplejack

      @WaterGirl:

      I haven’t seen anything that piqued my interest, but I haven’t looked hard. I’m starting to whittle away at my streaming backlog.

      Which reminds me: if you have Hulu you might like Cardinal. Cops hunt serial killer in snowy Canada. I’ve watched the first two episodes, and it’s pretty good. Might be treadmill material.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Steeplejack

      @Alison Rose:

      Yeah, Briscoe and Green were the best cop team.

      I must say that I consider Criminal Intent the crown jewel of the franchise, and Goren and Eames are a great team too.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      West of the Rockies

      I wish the news out of Israel was clearer.  What is Israel bombing?  I assume it’s not just indiscriminate rockets lobbed onto random buildings.  How many are dead on both sides?  I know it’s early in the conflict, but there’s sure not much known yet.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Dan B

      Surfing the web with a pretty grey kitty asleep on the back of the chair like my parrot.  It was drizzly out and mid 60’s so a mild evening and lights on at 3:30PM the better to see to pay bills.  Soon the orange marinated lamb shanks go in the pot with wine and vegetable stock.  The Laceleaf Maple is brilliant orange and the Oxydendron is red.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Rachel Bakes

      Back from a long weekend/mini vacation In Philadelphia. Younger child decided to wake for the day at 2:15 am, so one parent or the other has been on control-lest he blare the computer during quiet hours in our VRBO.  Still a fun weekend at the Please Touch Museum (Dinosaur Train exhibit), Philadelphia Zoo, and a quick prelim trip to Valley Forge with our Rev War history fan.
      I’m tired and going to bed.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Alison Rose

      Some total pieces of shit vandalized a pumpkin patch and tried to steal a tractor in the South Bay.

      The security guard on the scene encountered the alleged vandals, Estrada said, who had driven the tractor that typically pulls the patch’s “cow train” ride through the flower fields and the fences and into the street.

      The security guard reportedly confronted the driver when the tractor stalled on the road, and the driver ran away.

      Staff members showed up to repair the pumpkin patches after midnight and worked until about 3:30 a.m. to prepare for six class field trips expected to arrive that morning, Estrada said.

      “There’s no way we could have canceled or shut the park down because the schools and kids have been planning this all year,” he said.

      The vandals also knocked over several port-a-potties and custom-made scarecrows, smashed and threw pumpkins, tore down the park’s fencing and damaged some structures, including a dinosaur, he said.

      They said it’s at least $3k in damage, and the park’s engineer had spent all day for months setting everything up. No leads yet on who these assholes were, but if they get found, I hope they pillory them in front of the pumpkin patch and let visiting children throw pumpkin guts at their faces.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Steeplejack

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      “Okay so far” is about right. Willing to see if it tightens up. The main thing that bugs me a little is the clunky (so far) subtext about his pining for his ex-wife (girlfriend?).

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Alison Rose

      @Steeplejack: I liked Criminal Intent too, and I appreciated that they paired someone like Eames with Goren, because she often seemed like a source of, like…safety for him? When he would have those times where he went beyond his usual weirdness and seemed to be struggling with his demons, she knew how to help him through that.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Another Scott

      @West of the Rockies: APNews.com:

      Around 900 people, including 73 soldiers, already have been killed in Israel, according to media. In Gaza, more than 680 people have been killed, according to authorities there; Israel says hundreds of Hamas fighters are among them. Thousands have been wounded on both sides.

      I think I saw somewhere that real the Israeli numbers are much larger – they’re no-longer updating the count.

      :-(

      HTH a little.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Alison Rose

      @mrmoshpotato: See, I am a frail little husk, and 66 degrees is cold for me. But I also melt at even low heat. If I were a magical empress controlling the universe, the temperature would never dip below 70 and never rise above 80.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      pat

      I should have added, What? Pearl Harbor bombed again???

      msnbc now going on about the tupperville blocking all those important positions, and the repukes blocking ambassadors….

      Reply
    52. 52.

      bbleh

      I’m actually glad it’s not a week ago.  That full moon was cray-zee.  All this on top of that, I dunno…

      Reply
    55. 55.

      eclare

      Henry is adorable!  I am having a blah night too.  I sent this clip to a friend of mine, mood.

      https://www.google.com/search?gs_ssp=eJzj4tVP1zc0TDIvKchOL0szYPRSS81JzMxLVchUz8lRSM9XyExTyFRIyc9TL1HISCxLVSjJVyhJzMkGAOm3Ef4&q=elaine+i%27ll+go+if+i+don%27t+have+to+talk&oq=elaine+Ill+go+if+i+dont+have+to&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCQgBEC4YDRiABDIGCAAQRRg5MgkIARAuGA0YgAQyCggCEAAYhgMYigXSAQkxNTM4MWowajeoAgCwAgA&client=ms-android-verizon&sourceid=chrome-mobile&ie=UTF-8#fpstate=ive&vld=cid:98027eae,vid:mWFEMystYGc,st:0

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Mousebumples

      I’m watching the Packers on MNF right now.

      If I’ve needed a spark of happy this week, I’m been pulling up the women’s gymnastics world championships from this weekend.

      But ❤️ Simone Biles. And an all Black podium for the women’s All Around for the first time, which I thought was awesome.

      Biles is also married to a Green Bay Packer, and she’s just looked genuinely happy recently. I’m glad to see she’s doing well – and kicking ass in the gymnastics world, if that’s what she wants to do.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      bbleh

      @WaterGirl: and not just on BJ.  Our aides, the visiting nurses, lots of people (the best people, really, believe me) were saying people were kinda unhinged for about 4-5 days.  Ain’t no myth.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Steeplejack

      @Dorothy A. Winsor:

      Interesting about memories. One of the side effects of the pandemic isolation was that, with not much content in my current life, I fell into a habit of rumination (a lot of it negative) about past times and past events. The usual: missed opportunities, mistakes, etc. When I realized I was doing it I started to consider how my memories of what happened, say, 40 years ago are not necessarily a reliable record of what actually did happen. And that, for better or worse, all that my memories can do is inform my feelings and actions today. So why hang onto the ones that are unhelpful? They can still be present, but they don’t need to have a prime position.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Dan B

      @Mousebumples: In addition to Biles there’s the 19 year old black guy who got Bronze is amazing, good looking, and has great charisma.  Not long ago there were no people of color in gymnastics.  Wahoo!

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Mousebumples

      @Omnes Omnibus: Speaking of Biles and the Packers, I want to see more from her husband.

      Yes, after that touchdown, we need more defense!

      @Dan B: And the 19 year old black guy who got Bronze is amazing, good looking, and has great charisma. Not long ago there were no people of color in gymnastics. Wahoo!

      Absolutely! Another great story. He fell on the high bar, his last event and figured he’d get 4th and was overheard on audio saying, “This is just part of my journey.” And then the guy who went after him *also fell*… So he still got Bronze!

      I wonder if Biles being so amazing is making an impact and getting Black athletes to pursue gymnastics. 10 years into her career, it feels too fast, maybe? But I don’t want to discount how much representation matters either.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      Geminid

       

       

      @NotMax: London-based Middle East Eye also has good reporting.

      Al Jazeera may be especially interesting in that it reflects to some extent the views of the Qatari government, or at least will not contradict them. The Qataris mediated the ceasefire that ended the 11-day Gaza war in May of 2021, and will probably play a key role in ending this one. Egypt and Turkiye likely be involved on the diplomatic front as well.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      Steeplejack

      @Alison Rose:

      Sort of similar to Lucy Liu’s Watson on Elementary, Eames went from being eccentric genius Goren’s handmaiden in the early episodes to full and equal partner—not just helping him with his demons but bringing skills to the partnership that he just didn’t have.

      Reply

