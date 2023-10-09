Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

by

(Clay Jones via GoComics.com)

The inimitable Alexandra Petri, at the Washington Post, on Lord Marred-A-Largo and the Ginger TinTin “How long can YOU be near Trump without learning secret information?”:

The more that comes out about Donald Trump’s post-presidency conduct, the clearer it becomes that the real challenge was not prying confidential information out of Trump but avoiding receiving confidential information.

I think I see the problem. Donald Trump has two modes of conversation. He is either ranting about all the things he intends to do when he becomes dictator of the country — so many rights to strip away! so much vengeance to extract against his enemies! so many guardrails to dismantle! — or he is volunteering classified information. Those are really it. If you don’t want one, you have to buckle in for the other.

Which brings us to the news from special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation that Donald Trump apparently shared sensitive information about U.S. nuclear submarines with an Australian billionaire. You might be wondering: Is this a private party, or can anyone play? Yes! All you have to do is pay money to be around Donald Trump by, say, attending a fundraiser or joining Mar-a-Lago, the most valuable golf club on the planet, valued at approximately $6 billion more than the sun, and you, too, can take the Trump Top Secret Challenge! See how long you can go without having Donald Trump just hand you some classified information…

Anyone can try! If you win, they give you a T-shirt (printed all over with state secrets), but nobody has won it yet. Somebody came close, once, because she was at Mar-a-Lago during a weekend when Trump was absent, but she made the mistake of visiting the wrong bathroom and — boom! Nothing but boxes of classified documents. Now she knows all our sources and methods. She wasn’t even interested in the sources and methods, but she hadn’t brought her phone into the bathroom with her, and she needed something to read.

Presumably the Australian billionaire who reportedly learned about our nuclear submarines was also trying to do the Trump Top Secret Challenge. He thought he had a shot. Here he is, a foreign national, a cardboard magnate, with no obvious interest in naval warfare. (Usually, you can tell if a man has interest in naval warfare. That is one of the first things you know about him, usually.) Going into the challenge, his fear was that, knowing his passion for cardboard, Donald Trump was going to rush him to the bathroom and start showing off his collection of boxes, asking for his opinion on their absorption power and shape stability, and he might accidentally glimpse a secret that way. He had girded his loins against that possibility. What he was not prepared for was the fact that Donald Trump, any time there is a lull in conversation, will just tell you how close our nuclear submarines can get to a Russian submarine without detection…

It is one thing to walk into a meeting in the Oval Office and, say, be Russian. Everyone knows that Donald Trump loves to impress Russia. The odds were heavily against them. But researchers working on a book about somebody else mistakenly thought they had a shot. They weren’t even at Mar-a-Lago. That seemed promising. But no! Moments into the conversation at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., and the former president is waving classified documents at them. “Secret,” said Donald Trump. “This is secret information. Look, look at this!” Those are actual quotes.

This game is hard! But if you are willing to pay for proximity to the ex-president, you can play as many times as you like! Eventually, you’re bound to lose!

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    13Comments

    4. 4.

      Ruckus

      @Baud:

      For this SFB/TFG level of punishment there has to be more to it than that.

      I mean that was pretty damn bad but still, to be trumped?

      That hurt everyone, including those that wanted Hillary.

      This level of punishment is unparalleled!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Doc Sardonic

      Damn shame Obama didn’t rock the full Gangsta ensemble going to Marine 1. The freak out would have been one for the ages.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I don’t know about Ginger TinTin, but as a Veep watcher he looks like the missing link between Mick McClintock and Sherman Tantz, with Roger Furlong in there somewhere

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Shalimar

      @Baud: Collective punishment takes a lot longer than that.  We’re still being punished for what our nation did to indigenous Americans in the 1820s.  It’s gonna be constant natural disasters by the time we get into the 1870s.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      SomeRandomFellow

      So: France was going to sell Australia diesel subs, but, now, America has to sell them nuclear subs, because Australia isn’t forbidden to spill stuff some moronic incompetent tells an Aussie businessman, but *would* be forbidden to sell nuclear secrets the US is providing to Australia’s submarine fleet….

      Reply
    10. 10.

      twbrandt

      You can interpret “cardboard magnate” a couple of different ways. Is it someone in the cardboard industry, or is it like a paper tiger – a fake magnate? Given Trump, probably the latter.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Citizen Alan

      @zhena gogolia: I wouldn’t know. I would not read the comment section about anything pertaining to Michelle Obama for any sum of money. I learned my lesson on that nearly a decade ago.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Elizabelle

      So grateful that Old Joe Biden is president during these years of peril.

      And fuck the fucking NY Times.  I’ve gotten to the point of:  their US political coverage blows. Why should I believe anything they have to report about Israel-Hamas?  How do I know if it is accurate??

      Reply

