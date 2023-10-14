It’s postcards and music time!
All the details on options for writing for Ohio Issue 1 and for Virginia – and images of postcards – are always available in the sidebar. To make it extra easy to find, I have copied it just below the postcard image.
Chime in if you know about others good post-card writing options for OH or VA.
Also, send me a photo of your postcards and I’ll post it in the thread and add it to the link in the sidebar.
Postcard by Blue Guitarist!
(click the image to see a bigger version)
Political Action
Music!
No playlist from brendancalling tonight, but we’ll have a metal playlist next Saturday. So add your musical links in the comments!
I can’t stop watching this video that Alison Rose linked to last week. It makes me so happy to watch, and yet so sad at the same time. All those great musicians, so youthful, so long ago. Time is passing, dammit!
Open thread.
