You are here: Home / Open Threads / Postcard Writing & Music Thread

Postcard Writing & Music Thread

It’s postcards and music time!

All the details on options for writing for Ohio Issue 1 and for Virginia – and images of postcards – are always available in the sidebar.  To make it extra easy to find, I have copied it just below the postcard image.

Chime in if you know about others good post-card writing options for OH or VA.

Also, send me a photo of your postcards and I’ll post it in the thread and add it to the link in the sidebar.

Postcard by Blue Guitarist!

Postcard Writing & Music Thread 4

(click the image to see a bigger version)

Political Action

Postcard Writing Information

Music!

No playlist from brendancalling tonight, but we’ll have a metal playlist next Saturday.  So add your musical links in the comments!

I can’t stop watching this video that Alison Rose linked to last week.  It makes me so happy to watch, and yet so sad at the same time.  All those great musicians, so youthful, so long ago.  Time is passing, dammit!

Open thread.

  • Alison Rose
  • eclare
  • Emily B.
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Honus
  • lamh36
  • lowtechcyclist
  • NotMax
  • realbtl
  • SenyorDave
  • WaterGirl

    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      @Alison Rose: Yeah, it looks like tonight the Music will be the headliner!

      They all looked so happy in that video, in particular Tom Petty and Neil Young, as you said last week.  They were all in their prime and happy to be doing what they are doing.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      H.E.Wolf

      Happy postcard night! The people united can never be defeated. (I am still salty that I didn’t keep my “VIVA LA RAZA” button from high school….)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @lamh36: That is amazing!

      edit:  I just saw comment about the changes at your currently location.  Yikes.  Everything changes on a dime, it sounds like,

      Wondering, any news on the job you were interviewed for?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      lamh36

      @WaterGirl: I wasn’t selected for that one.  I think the interview went well, but I suspect they only interviewed me because I was a former student, which I appreciate, but I put in sooo much effort on the damn presentation part of it so, I kind wish they woulda just never done the interview.

      Anyway, onward to something else.  I’ve got a zoom interview for a fed position coming in about 2 weeks!

      Reply
    23. 23.

      H.E.Wolf

      @WaterGirl: ​
       Yes, I’m here! But only as a quick fly-by… I can be online *or* write postcards, and tonight I’m going to log off and write. :)

      I think our various forms of GOTV work are going to pay off in exciting ways this November!

      Reply
    24. 24.

      SenyorDave

      Not a bad lineup, Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Eric Clapton, Neil Young, Tom Petty, and singing one of Dylan’s best songs (although I like the Byrds version best).  One of my favorite lines in a song, “I was so much older then, I’m younger than that now”.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      WaterGirl

      @lamh36: Yeah, that happened to me once, too.  That’s when I learned to ask whether they had an internal candidate apply8ing.

      It’s no fun to give it your all if they have something else in mind.

      On the other hand, it was probably a good experience to have under your belt, so let’s go with that. :-)

      Reply
    27. 27.

      lamh36

      @WaterGirl: Def appreciate the experience.  I haven’t had to come with up with a powerpoint presentation in years.  I was/am very proud of the presentation I gave and my interaction with the teaching faculty

      Reply

