Last-minute trip by HinTN and he’s hoping to meet up with some folks. This is all I know:

South Bay, technically Pacific Coast highway just north of Half Moon Bay This Tuesday, 17 October 2023. Reservation at La Costanera. 5:30 PM

Anybody think they might be able to make it?

I have HinTN’s email and phone number for anyone who is interested.

Totally open thread.