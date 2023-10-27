I wish the writers would go back on strike, because whoever wrote this timeline for Earth-1 is really starting to piss me off. I hope things are going better on some of the other Earths.

NEW: The independent redistricting commission ballot initiative in Ohio suffers a setback after a single typo was discovered in the summary. The group must collect another 1,000 signatures and resubmit the language for approval to get on the 2024 ballot.https://t.co/RzVxIMFD2D — Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) October 26, 2023

I’m sure the Ohio group will be able to get the signatures they need, and more, but geez.

Also, this seems odd. Or at least interesting. Anybody have any theories?

Sorry about the link to the stenographer.

NEW: Jack Smith withdraws another subpoena in the investigation into trump defrauding donors. It’s assumed that he’s not prosecuting. If that’s the case, we will learn about it in the final report he’s required to write. https://t.co/Lpcupvt4v2 — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) October 27, 2023

