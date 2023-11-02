Everyone loves a good train wreck:

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) says he will host 119 town halls in his long-shot primary challenge against President Biden. If the reception at his first is any indication of the next potential 118, the nascent campaign faces an even steeper uphill battle for the nomination than expected as a little-known congressman challenging an incumbent president.

Keeping up with politics is easy with The 5-Minute Fix Newsletter, in your inbox weekdays. Speaking in a theater here less than a week after announcing his campaign, Phillips faced screaming and profanity from voters disappointed in his response to a question on a ceasefire in the Middle East. He was accused of gaslighting the lone Black woman in attendance, who was escorted out of the event — but not before a handful of other attendees walked out of the room.

I dunno what this guy is thinking. One thing I am super happy about is although I am a man with many flaws and far fewer talents, I am at least fortunate enough to have enough self awareness that over abundance of ego was never a problem. Whatever, Dean. Have fun.

I have lost all patience with the Israel/Hamas war. It simply has to stop. They are bouncing rubble at this point. Never again means for fucking everyone.