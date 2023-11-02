Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

So This is Going Well

Everyone loves a good train wreck:

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) says he will host 119 town halls in his long-shot primary challenge against President Biden. If the reception at his first is any indication of the next potential 118, the nascent campaign faces an even steeper uphill battle for the nomination than expected as a little-known congressman challenging an incumbent president.
Speaking in a theater here less than a week after announcing his campaign, Phillips faced screaming and profanity from voters disappointed in his response to a question on a ceasefire in the Middle East. He was accused of gaslighting the lone Black woman in attendance, who was escorted out of the event — but not before a handful of other attendees walked out of the room.

I dunno what this guy is thinking. One thing I am super happy about is although I am a man with many flaws and far fewer talents, I am at least fortunate enough to have enough self awareness that over abundance of ego was never a problem. Whatever, Dean. Have fun.

I have lost all patience with the Israel/Hamas war. It simply has to stop. They are bouncing rubble at this point. Never again means for fucking everyone.

    1. 1.

      MattF

      The catch seems to be that although we can all imagine a glorious future where good is rewarded and evil is punished, the path you take to get there is littered with the skeletons of your predecessors.

      Rose Weiss

      I have never understood what he thinks he can offer to Dem primary voters. Apparently he thinks he should be elected because he’s young?

      Jeffro

      I dunno what this guy is thinking.

      I bet there’s some Harlan Crow-type dark money swirling around ol’ Dean Phillips’ bank accounts right about now.  Or at least, the promise of mucho dinero to come.

      No Labels…RFK Jr…Cornel West…it’s all the same m.o. for the Guys With Too Much Money.

      karen marie

      a loud live musical performance featuring his singing wife kicked off the event,

      Kill me now, before I have to hear his wife sing.

      BellyCat

      Israel, bombing women and children to “eradicate HAMAS” is trying REALLY HARD to lose America’s (previously) unwavering support. FFS…

      Tony Jay

      The dark eminences of the over-indulged richerati seem to be throwing every possible flavour of Not-Biden against the wall to see if they stick, but all they’ve produced so far is a growing pile of flat, shallow failures. Still, its not like they can’t afford to keep on trying.

      Oh, and while your solution to the Israeli assault on Palestinian civilians seems perfectly sensible, since it failed to open with a sufficiently exhaustive condemnation of Hamas it’s either unhelpful or somehow bordering on antisemitic blood libel. Not sure which, but it’s probably safer to assume the worst and just get on with the self-scourging.

