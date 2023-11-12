The media doesn’t care about this because they don’t imagine themselves as being part of the “vermin” he’s going to root out. Management at the big corporate outlets continue to mistakenly believe Trump returning would be good for business rather than an existential threat. https://t.co/Whh593Achm — Clean Observer (@Hammbear2024) November 12, 2023

It is Nazi propaganda. He knows this. He kept the book by his bedside for years. https://t.co/yX0BrsPpic — Joe Trippi (@JoeTrippi) November 12, 2023

“When the vermin are dead, the German oak will flourish once more.” Der Stürmer, December 1927 The rats are labeled “Stock Exchanges,” “The Press,” & “Trusts” pic.twitter.com/7TU5F8vHpp — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 12, 2023

I doubt Trump will be POTUS in 2025. No Russians+no Comey letters=Hillary wins. Since 2020 been only bad news for him & mostly bad news for Repubs. He may not be the nominee So, unlikely he ever gets to put someone in a camp. But lot of GOP voters OK w possibility that he could — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 12, 2023

(Astringent) palate cleanser:

Bill Burr’s wife Nia giving Trump the double bird is the content I’m here for pic.twitter.com/x7A2GKK9f5 — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) November 12, 2023

