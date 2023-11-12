Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Evening Open Thread: It Can’t Happen Here…

by | 17 Comments

(Astringent) palate cleanser:

Context:

    17Comments

    3. 3.

      Daoud bin Daoud

      The house of cards we call a political system is going to fall, and fall soon. I pray the cards crush the Nazis beneath them, and not the innocent. If the Orange Obscenity and his minions take power, millions will end up dying. (Not that Der Drumpfenführer will actually win the vote – they’re not counting on voters.)

      Reply
    4. 4.

      MattF

      I’ve heard what Trippi says— that TFG kept a copy of Hitler’s speeches under his pillow. MSM seems to be wrinkling its brow, not really clear about what’s going on.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Dan B

      It seems that a lot of people are upset about high grocery and gas prices.  Since the average distance food is shipped is said to be 1,500 miles the gas prices have a lot of impact.  The big oil companies had their highest profits on record.  Would TIFG force them to lower their prices?  But many voters do not understand how the economy works especially vulture capitalism.  Also what happens to corporate profits if all brown people were deported?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      dmsilev

      Trump’s mouthpiece:

      Steven Cheung, a Trump campaign spokesman, told The Post “those who try to make that ridiculous assertion are clearly snowflakes grasping for anything because they are suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome and their entire existence will be crushed when President Trump returns to the White House.”

      Notice how he both says that this is a ridiculous assertion and that those making it will be crushed like bugs, thereby …proving the assertion.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      H.E.Wolf

      These are all very good points; and eliminationist rhetoric is always, always a sign that a group or an individual is very dangerous.

      It’s also important for white folks to remember that it has happened here… as Native Americans, Black Americans, and Japanese Americans (among others) can attest.

      It is up to us, singly and collectively, to take the Nelle path of building community in whatever ways are most appropriate for us.

      I’d say that Balloon Juice, when we’re on our game, is one example of that. :)

      Reply
    10. 10.

      p.a.

      Dear media: when they show you who they are, believe them.

       

      Dear media: I know for a fact you are not below the fold on their hit list.  (Pointing this out since you only seem to call the fascists fascists when you are the target.)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Tony G

      @Villago Delenda Est: Rich people tend to believe that they have superior intellect and can therefore control the monsters that they create.  Actually, though, the German plutocrats made out quite well under Hitler — the Jewish slave labor, for example, was a nice benefit for them — until, that is, around 1943 when Germany really started to lose the war.  Many of the plutocrats, however, were nicely whitewashed and were back in power soon after the war ended.  All in all, many of them did very well after backing Hitler.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      I’d dearly love to have some AV person cut TFG’s mike and continue with audio from Hitler finishing up a speech, including a rousing series of “Seig Heil” cries, just to see if his followers notice, of if they join in. It’d make for interesting TV, folks.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      moonbat

      A part of the blame for this willful blindness to this rhetoric is the stupid “American exceptionalism” embraced under Reagan and his heir. This unfounded belief in the inerrant goodness of whatever the US does led to this false sense of moral security.

      “No, WE could never do Nazi things because the US is exceptional!”

      I realize why so many politicians embraced it or were pressured to because it became a sort of litmus test for loyalty to the nation, especially when Obama began running for president. But on the whole it is a poisonous doctrine.

      Of course we can screw up and we DO. The role of good governance is to make sure we don’t.

      Reply

