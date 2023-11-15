I regret to inform you that the bad news we discussed last evening is in fact true, and Zandar has died:

Good morning. This is Zandar’s Dad. I am sorry to tell you that he passed away over the weekend, peacefully in his sleep. Fortunately, his computer was on and open to this page but I don’t know if I will be able to post again. This blog was Jon’s passion. He was an ardent advocate for justice and for our Democracy. He was brilliant. He was funny. He never stopped believing in our country but he never stopped fighting the “stupid” and there was plenty of it for him to fight. He was thrilled with KY reelecting a Democratic governor, and he posted up until Friday, but he was feeling sick over the weekend and when he went to bed Saturday night, he thought that he would feel better when he woke up, but he never did.

I posted a few replies to his recent posts, hoping to get the word out, before I located this page. As I said, this blog is his pride and joy. In many ways, it is his legacy. He greatly appreciated all of you who read the blog, who posted, and who supported ZandarVTS financially. If you are inclined to make a financial donation in his memory, the chosen organization is the American Heart Association, but the BESTthing you can do to honor Jon’s memory is to VOTE like your life and your Democracy depend on it, because they do.

Zandar’s full name was Jonathan David Mott. He was born on 6/8/75 in Omaha, NE. His obituary should appear soon on the the Hickory Daily Record website, www.hickoryrecord.com.

Thanks and please VOTE.