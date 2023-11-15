Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

RIP, Zandar

RIP, Zandar

39 Comments



I regret to inform you that the bad news we discussed last evening is in fact true, and Zandar has died:

Good morning. This is Zandar’s Dad. I am sorry to tell you that he passed away over the weekend, peacefully in his sleep. Fortunately, his computer was on and open to this page but I don’t know if I will be able to post again. This blog was Jon’s passion. He was an ardent advocate for justice and for our Democracy. He was brilliant. He was funny. He never stopped believing in our country but he never stopped fighting the “stupid” and there was plenty of it for him to fight. He was thrilled with KY reelecting a Democratic governor, and he posted up until Friday, but he was feeling sick over the weekend and when he went to bed Saturday night, he thought that he would feel better when he woke up, but he never did.

I posted a few replies to his recent posts, hoping to get the word out, before I located this page. As I said, this blog is his pride and joy. In many ways, it is his legacy. He greatly appreciated all of you who read the blog, who posted, and who supported ZandarVTS financially. If you are inclined to make a financial donation in his memory, the chosen organization is the American Heart Association, but the BESTthing you can do to honor Jon’s memory is to VOTE like your life and your Democracy depend on it, because they do.

Zandar’s full name was Jonathan David Mott. He was born on 6/8/75 in Omaha, NE. His obituary should appear soon on the the Hickory Daily Record website, www.hickoryrecord.com.

Thanks and please VOTE.

    39Comments

    3. 3.

      Ohio Mom

      I always vote of course, and I usually utter a short thanks to the universe for arriving at the moment as I color in those rectangles. I’ll add thinking a good thought about Zander.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I didn’t follow Zandar’s blog, but I remember him with fondness and admiration from his time here at Balloon Juice. His passing is terribly sad, and even sadder when you look at his birthdate and realise he was only 48. RIP, Zandar. Your memory is a blessing.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Alison Rose

      the BESTthing you can do to honor Jon’s memory is to VOTE like your life and your Democracy depend on it, because they do

      Indeed they do. Definitely seems like a good way to honor him, by voting to try to make this country the better place he wanted it to be.

      May his memory be for a blessing. I hope his family and friends are able to find some comfort among the grief, whatever that looks like for them. A quote from a book I just finished (literally minutes ago):

      There is a proper way to grieve in the eyes of others: not too little, not too much. But there is a part of grieving that occurs behind the curtains, a part that is just for us and the deceased. And I suspect it is in this private communion, away from the crowd and the judgment, that we can find solace.

      Agreed.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      WaterGirl

      the BESTthing you can do to honor Jon’s memory is to VOTE like your life and your Democracy depend on it, because they do.

      With a Dad writing that, it appears that Zandar came by his passion honestly.

      You fought the good fight, Zandar.  Gone too soon.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MomSense

      Oh Zandar’s dad, my heart goes out to you.  He was loved and respected and when I cast my vote I will say a word of gratitude for Zander.

      Thank you so much for letting us know.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Betty Cracker

      Such awful news. We were Twitter mutuals, but that connection was another thing Musk ruined.

      Zander was funny, fierce and focused on fighting the stupid. May be rest in peace while we carry on that fight.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishments☘🌈 Koch

      Some time when the team is up against it, when things are wrong and the breaks are beating the guys, ask them to go in there with all they’ve got and win one for the Zandar.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Kathleen

      Rest in peace,  Zandar, though I hope he still raises hell somewhere in heaven! I did not realize we were both born in Omaha.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Odie Hugh Manatee

      Awww damn… Rest in peace, Zandar. My condolences to his family and friends, what a shock this is. Way too young and too soon. Thank you to his father for letting us know what happened, it must have been very difficult to write that. Thank you for giving us his name and a bit about him and his life.

      To everyone out there; tell your loved ones that you love them, hug them and do it every day.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      satby

      Yeah, after he quit posting here I followed him on Twitter too, and frequently clicked through to his blog. Zandar was a good writer, a passionate defender of democracy, and an implacable foe of the stupid.
      Go raibh sé ar neamh sula mbeidh
      a fhios ag an diabhal go bhfuil
      sé marbh! (May he be in heaven
      before the devil knows he’s dead!)

      Reply
    24. 24.

      SteveinPHX

      I’m new to this place and still discovering. I remember stumbling across some reference to Balloon Juice 18-24 months ago and in no time was back here constantly. Didn’t really know what a blog was.

      I’m 30 years past Zandar and am very touched by your words about this gentleman. May he Rest in Peace.

      I’m working past lurking, but not going anywhere. I vote Democrat. The missus votes Democrat and my sons vote Democrat.

      Zandar went way too young.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      geg6

      @SteveinPHX:

      Good to meet you, Steve!  Stick around.  We may be profane and there are a lot of in-jokes you’ll have to learn (I highly recommend checking out the Balloon Juice Lexicon link).  But we’re almost all good people (we have our trolls, as any blog does) and we are a varied bunch.  The one thing we all agree on is the existential importance of voting.  And we love welcoming new jackals to the pack.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JGreen

      Dammit, we also lost Lance Mannion not that long ago and a couple of others I can think of. I’m always saying the wrong people keep dying.

      RIP to Zandar. I did read his blog often and I’m sorry to think there will be no more posts from him.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      WaterGirl

      Zandar had a real way with words.  One of his last posts here was:

       NC GOP “Bathroom Bill” Is A Steaming Load Of Crap

      I think you all know that you can find all the posts of former front-pagers in the sidebar, but I’ll put a link here in case Zandar’s Dad reads this post.

      Zandar

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Alison Rose

      @WaterGirl: This was a good one, too:

      Correlation Is Apparently In The Opposite Galactic Quadrant From Causation

      Opening line:

      I’m relatively sure that a Five Thirty Eight piece on how Democrats are suppressing the vote by having off-year elections with the “advantage” of low turnout is the actual definition of peak data journalism.

      Closing lines:

      This whole idea is stupid on its face and serves only as High Broderism that hides the very real issue of Republican efforts to disenfranchise voters across the country.

      Jesus hell, what an asshole.

      PS, GO VOTE.  Frowny Bee wants you to vote.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Paul W.

      Haven’t commented in a while here, but this blog brought me to Zandar whose whimsical irreverence at the number of threats facing this country, and whose steadfast focus on how dangerous and intimate those threats were, gave me a lot of peace. So, I hope he now rests peacefully in whatever hereafter comes next. He will certainly be missed, and damn the fat man for outliving him!

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Old School

      @WaterGirl:

      I think you all know that you can find all the posts of former front-pagers in the sidebar,

      When did MisterDancer become a “Past Author”?

      I missed his retirement party.

      Reply

