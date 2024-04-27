Don’t hold back, Joe. Tell us what you really think!

President Biden: Please, not so loud, Donald is listening. Sleepy Don. I kind of like that pic.twitter.com/CPBChcINGf — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 28, 2024

.

President Biden: Age is the only thing Trump and I have in common. My Vice President actually endorses me pic.twitter.com/siSZL7msbu — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 28, 2024

.

President Biden: The 2024 election is in full swing and yes, age is an issue. I’m a grown man running against a six-year-old pic.twitter.com/0IcKyEwtn8 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 28, 2024

This one has some of the above, plus “stormy weather” and more jabs at the former guy.

“I’m a grown man…running against a six-year-old.” President Joe Biden jokes about his age and Donald Trump at the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Watch more: https://t.co/81NH5r3hg2 pic.twitter.com/2bD4ZOo9cl — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 28, 2024

Open thread.