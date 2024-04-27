Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / Biden Administration in Action / White House Correspondents Dinner: Sleepy Don Isn’t Going to Like This

White House Correspondents Dinner: Sleepy Don Isn’t Going to Like This

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Don’t hold back, Joe. Tell us what you really think!

.

.

This one has some of the above, plus “stormy weather” and more jabs at the former guy.

Open thread.

  • AlaskaReader
  • Another Scott
  • Chet Murthy
  • danielx
  • FastEdD
  • frosty
  • Hoppie
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Jackie
  • Mike in NC
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • Nukular Biskits
  • Ohio Mom
  • Spanky
  • Steeplejack
  • WaterGirl

    33Comments

    4. 4.

      WaterGirl

      No fucks left to give, I think.  Joe is leaving it all on the field, as they say.

      @NotMax:  I’ve never heard of the Colin guy, so I don’t plan to watch.  Unless some really great clip from him changes my mind.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Steeplejack

      @WaterGirl:

      Colin Jost is co-host of “Weekend Update” on Saturday Night Live and also the husband of Scarlett Johansson. (She’s an actress, if you haven’t heard of her either. 😹)

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ohio Mom

      @WaterGirl: Colin Jost is one of the anchors on Saturday Night Live’s news desk.

      I wouldn’t say he’s particularly funny in that role — that’s on the SNL writers though — but he is relaxed and has a certain charm in those segments. Which he did not exhibit tonight.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Another Scott

      I watched it on C-Span. Biden was good, and his heart-felt ask for the press to take their job seriously and leave the horse-race stuff behind this time was important.

      Jost’s story about his grandpa was touching and a good endorsement. Maybe it will sway some fence-sitters.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      mrmoshpotato

      Paraphrasing Colin Jost: Every courtroom sketch of the orange shitstain looks like the Grinch had sex with the Lorax.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Mike in NC

      Obama once made a couple of innocuous jokes about Fat Bastard at the dinner and here we are still paying the price all these years later.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Another Scott

      @Mike in NC: My theory, and it’s all mine, is that TIFG ran to punish JEB for not giving him the casino license he wanted.  He announced a day after JEB did.

      FWIW.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Ohio Mom

      @Mike in NC: That also crossed my mind. Trump was in the audience that night and I remember the camera cutting to him and he was fuming. He certainly wasn’t there tonight, a small improvement I guess.

      I’ve always wondered what he was doing there, he wasn’t a member of the press.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Chet Murthy

      @Ohio Mom: I have no actual idea, but maybe he was there b/c he was still laboring under the delusion that he could be accepted as one among The Great And The Good.  I mean, there’s that story of him turning up for that charity gala, sitting at the head table, when he’d donated bupkis, zilch, and was taking the seat of an actual high-rollerr donor.  Maybe he was still laboring under the delusion that high society would accept him ?  Of course, at this point he knows that the only high society that’ll accept him is those for whom “behind every great fortune is a great crime” is a badge of honor, but back then, maybe he still thought he could be accepted ?

      Idunno.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      FastEdD

      I found myself listening to Colin Jost and repeating to myself, “That’s not funny.” One joke I remember was along the lines of, “If you’re home watching this on CSPAN on a Saturday night, what’s the matter with you?” Not even anything to do with politics, but you’re going to insult all your viewers? I liked the jabs at TFG from The Current Guy, but giving awards to the NYT, yuck. I guess I shouldn’t have been watching CSPAN on a Saturday night. I learned my lesson, Colin.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Spanky

      @Chet Murthy:

      Trump, the “Celebrity Apprentice” star, was a natural for the dinner: wildly popular, gregarious, huge. He came at the invitation of writer Lally Weymouth. The daughter of The Washington Post’s legendary Katharine Graham and mother of ­then-publisher Katharine Weymouth co-hosted the Washington Post-Newsweek reception for years and always invited her famous New York and D.C. friends as guests of the newspaper.

      Trump arrived with his wife, Melania, at his side. He was ­gracious and engaging “as he greeted, charmed and flattered his way through the endless security line,” recalled Marcus Brauchli, The Post’s executive editor at the time. Reporters asked Trump whether he expected any jokes to come his way. Sure, he told them: “I’m fine with this stuff.”

      The next morning, the newspapers had a different version that boiled down to “Trump humiliated.” Trump says he was baffled by the headlines, because that wasn’t his take on the night. “I didn’t know that I’d be virtually the sole focus, and I guess when you’re leading in most of the polls, that tends to happen,” he told “Fox & Friends” the next morning. “I thought Seth Meyers, frankly, his delivery was not good — he’s a stutterer and he really was having a hard time.”

      In retrospect, Trump broke the classic rule of political humor that says that the only response to a joke about you is to laugh harder than anyone else in the room. Whatever he was thinking, Trump looked unhappy and gave pundits a reason to pounce.

      — WaPo article by Roxanne Roberts, 4/28/2016
      So Trump was a guest of the Washington Post.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Chet Murthy

      @FastEdD: I didn’t watch it; I’m a little sad you (and apparently others) found him unfunny.  He and Che are quite funny on SNL, so I’d have hoped he’d be funny solo.  but maybe not.  Ah, well.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Chet Murthy

      @Spanky: “leading in most of the polls” ?  This was in 2012, right?  He wasn’t running back then — where he does get that from?  Oh right, pulled outta his butt.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      AlaskaReader

      What’s the one word that describes a construction put in place to enforce both,

      uniform resistance to diversity and individuality,

      …and at the same time to effectuate there be no deviation from groupthink ?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      frosty

      @NotMax: ​ Yeah, I watched his whole bit and I laughed a lot, but it was kind of lame. The pauses? They work on Weekend Update but not so much here. The jokes and punchlines weren’t killer, either.

      I guess we’re spoiled by Colbert.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Spanky

      @Chet Murthy:

      One of the paragraphs hiding in one of those ellipses:

      In 2011, however, Trump had become more than a television star. He was one of the leaders of the birther movement, a loud campaign that insisted that Obama had not been born in the United States and was not eligible for the presidency. Although the claim was discredited, Trump (publicly toying with a presidential campaign) remained unconvinced of the president’s citizenship. The story was everywhere; Hawaii released Obama’s original long-form birth certificate just days before the April 30 dinner.

      The whole article can be found here.

      Reply

