You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / 2024 Primaries / Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Meanwhile, At the Kiddy Table…

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: Meanwhile, At the Kiddy Table…

35 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Wednesday Evening Open Thread:


Also, too…

(But for his ‘health advocacy’, among other reasons, RatFvcKer Jr *is* agitating the Repubs… )

Wednesday Evening Open Thread: 1

All else fails, there will always be Marianne Williamson, who *still* has a book-buying ‘base’ and nothing better to do with her time…

    35Comments

    6. 6.

      Baud

      Dean Philips winning New Hampshire would be a huge story if Biden were on the ballot, and no pundit will let inconvenient facts get in the way of a huge story.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Jertian

      When I graduated college, RFK jr. was given an honorary degree.  We were outside on a broiling hot day with no clouds or breeze.  Packed shoulder to shoulder in black graduation robes with no shade or relief in sight.  RFK Jr. gave a long speech that did not mention college or graduation or going out into the world once.  He droned on and on, giving the same speech he was probably giving to corporate boards about corporate environmentalism.  The whole time, he was under the only shade on the entire field, and a small fan blew on the speaker’s podium alone.  Multiple graduating seniors passed out from heat stroke, and he didn’t notice.

      I’ve been Not a Fan of RFK Jr. for a very long time.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Old School

      C’mon. 3% for Cornel West? I doubt 0.003% of Americans know who he is.

      And .003% of that .003% of Americans would actually vote for Cornel West.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Bill Arnold

      @SpaceUnit:
      Well, better to not get (negative) emotionally riled-up about it, because knowing the landscape is important, but if that is difficult, better to ignore.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      hells littlest angel

      I get all my public health hot takes from a guy who goes barefooted into an airplane bathroom

       

      I just threw up a little in my mouth, then copiously all over everything.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch

      people responding to the poll are probably confused and think they’re supporting Canye West, not Corny West

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Matt McIrvin

      @SpaceUnit: But the pollsters predict those Democratic wins more or less correctly, so it’s not just that they’re off. They’re probably measuring something.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      RaflW

      I only saw the departure gate barefoot photo when I wrote this Bsky (or whatever it’s called when I post there):

      “If you walk into an aircraft lavatory barefoot, it should be 100% legal and maybe even mandatory that a flight attendant lock you in and call the cockpit for an emergency landing”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Jay

      @Baud:

       

      @David 🌈 ☘The Establishment☘🌈 Koch:

      Hummmm,…….. have a 1500 word op-ed on the election to write this week for the check to clear,…..

      ???????? It really wasn’t about Roe?,…………… nope, I have done 16 of those and even my spellchecker doesn’t like those.

      Biden is old? Nope?

      Where is Harris?

      Open up on TFIG? Nope, too much hate mail, doxxing and death threats.

      I’ve got it,……… Honey, what was the name of the TV series you keep watching?,…….. “Young Rock”,….. thank you, got it,…….

      This op ed is going to be a game changer,……

      Reply
    25. 25.

      bjacques

      Under President Williamson, the new coinage will have E Pluribus Unum replaced with the New Age motto Owa Tagu Siam.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Baud:

      No one predicts wins a year out.

      This.  At this point in 2011 Romney was winning.  We’re going to be slapped with every poorly constructed poll that looks bad for Biden for months because the media is trying to make us afraid.  They’re dispiriting as Hell to see, but they don’t actually mean anything.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Jay

      @Baud:

      Not Scott’s not Canadian Girlfriend?*

      *He dragged her on stage, she’s possibly a real girl, therefore she can’t be his Canadian girlfriend, Occam’s Razor for the win.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      RaflW

      @bjacques: I dunno why (besides that I’m old) but whenever I see a reference to Maryanne Williamson I think immediately of the insipid/weird evening soap Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Dangerman

      Rode in a Tesla 3 (care of Uber) for the first and hopefully last time today. How the fuck that passed any safety board is beyond me.

      The door doesn’t have a handle or button like every other car on the planet. Oh no. You hit the button and push the door. Sure, I’ve seen buttons that open the door automatically (generally sliding) but button AND push out?

      Fuck off Elon. I know you want to be different but, seriously, eat shit. If the Uber driver had a head on, I woulda been in trouble exiting the car.

      At least it wasn’t different like push a button and solve a Rubik’s Cube. That woulda been different, too.

      Asshole (I might be referring to myself for using Uber). Or not.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Rusty

      Here is a case where I wouldn’t panic.  Myself and the other Democrats I know in New Hampshire are going to show up at the primary and write in Joe’s name.   Phillips isn’t going to get some huge win.  There is a firehouse of shit to worry about with this election, but this won’t be one of the issues.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      piratedan

      we could be getting stories about how the decision on Dobbs is STILL driving elections… or real grass roots efforts to kick out the Moms for Liberty astrofurfers at a local level or what sectors that the Infrastructure Bill has helped the most or what the delay in the House is costing our allies fighting for their country… but no… we get this shit instead.

      I mean, some enterprising soul could even note the number of outstanding J6 warrants or talk about how every economic pundit has been wrong about the Biden administration… c’mon 4th estate, you absolutely adore it when experts are wrong!  We could be talking about Long Covid, Climate Change, or even fun topics like corruption on the highest court in the land….

      Reply
    34. 34.

      RaflW

      @Ladyraxterinok: I was actually probably a few years too young when it ran. Like, I didn’t get Fernwood 2night either. Mary just seemed like an even more depressed Vera from Alice, but with less physical comedy.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      hrprogressive

      This is the kind of shit that literally exists only to satiate the wet dreams of the beltway consultant/pundit class and nobody else.

      I freely admit I didn’t want Biden to be the candidate, and as President, he’s left a lot to be desired (his “nothing to see here” approach to the pandemic still makes me angry to this day).

      That said, I’m pragmatic enough to know that, short of Biden becoming unable to fulfill the office – IE, he passes away or something – I’m not voting for anyone other than him.

      Because no matter how many ego-maniacal, self-important people are trying to take votes away from him by offering platforms that would never go anywhere with the broken Congress we have, the American People have exactly two choices in 2024

      Fascism or Not Fascism.

      And it’s a pretty clear choice.

      Reply

