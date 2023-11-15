BREAKING: New Hampshire sets its presidential primary date for Jan. 23, defying President Biden and the DNC’s new primary order. https://t.co/EI0QeHKQY8 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 15, 2023

Elections are choices. What the current polls are showing is that people aren’t yet being given the information (by the campaigns) that will shape their choices, & respondents know they’ve got almost a year before they have to choose. https://t.co/mEFgxYQg8A — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 15, 2023





What a charlatan. There’s no meaningful NH primary bc NH flouted DNC rules & jumped ahead of SC. Schmidt is going to convince Phillips to run a bunch of ads in NH, he’ll get the most votes (bc Biden’s not on the ballot), & he’ll win no delegates (but dumb pundits will talk it up) https://t.co/OhHdnvNq0x — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 15, 2023

Dean Phillips is like so many “businessmen” who think they’re going to “do things differently & not let consultants run a cookie cutter campaign” then go ahead & hire consultants who don’t work within the party but who flatter the candidates’ ego & pick the candidates’ pockets. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 15, 2023

This ends with Dean getting primaried out of his seat and turning in to a FOX News talking head whining about how the Democratic party is "too extreme" and thus "rigged" the primary against him. That first half will be Schmidt's doing, second half will be Weaver's. — Andy (@trtx84) November 15, 2023

Also, too…

I used to estimate that 5% of Americans were just complete idiots. I clearly underestimated. https://t.co/7jlVZS7WLo — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) November 11, 2023

I get all my public health hot takes from a guy who goes barefooted into an airplane bathroom pic.twitter.com/nbed32XDAh — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) November 13, 2023

(But for his ‘health advocacy’, among other reasons, RatFvcKer Jr *is* agitating the Repubs… )

Actually, no. Trying to debate people like RFK ends up doing more harm than good. RFK isn’t intellectually honest or interested in the truth and so ppl will gravitate to the best gotchas and not quality information. Science correction is done via science not circus performance. — Denise Deiloh (authentic) (@Deiloh) November 15, 2023

All else fails, there will always be Marianne Williamson, who *still* has a book-buying ‘base’ and nothing better to do with her time…