Mike in Oly
More photos from our hike on Long Island, WA. Please see previous post for the full story.
There’s no scale here but they were towering over us.
Because this is a coastal forest most of the oldest trees were multi-limbed on their upper areas. The old leaders had broken off in wind storms and rebranched to continue upward.
This one had recently died off leaving its branches exposed to the sky.
The narrow path around the loop. So lush! Even tho we just came out of a very dry summer season the forest here stays moist from gathered fog dripping from the trees to water the forest. No danger of wildfires here.
So many shades of green.
If you look close you can see Skookum in the lower right. Even the undergrowth was taller than us. Anyone that has experienced the vast forests of Washington, and the rest of the west, knows very well what a laughable idea it is that TFG carries on about when he says we just need to clean up the dead wood and rake the forests to prevent wildfires. Anyone parroting this nonsense has no grasp of the sheer enormity of the lands and forests here, nor how a living ecosystem functions.
This was such a fun trip, even if it was challenging. The NWR staff were so great, keeping a positive attitude during adverse conditions, always ready with some informative facts and history of the area and lands, and being friendly, helpful and kind the entire day. We appreciated their service.
