Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

I did not have this on my fuck 2022 bingo card.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

They think we are photo bombing their nice little lives.

Incompetence, fear, or corruption? why not all three?

And so it is for the politically and morally bankrupt Kevin McCarthy.

I’ve spoken to my cat about this, but it doesn’t seem to do any good.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

Fani Willis claps back at Trump chihuahua, Jim Jordan.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

Everyone is in a bubble, but some bubbles model reality far better than others!

Don’t expect peaches from an apple tree.

Putin dreamed of ending NATO, and now it’s Finnish-ed.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

American History and Black History Cannot Be Separated

T R E 4 5 O N

“I never thought they’d lock HIM up,” sobbed a distraught member of the Lock Her Up Party.

When do we start airlifting the women and children out of Texas?

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Mike in Oly – Hiking Long Island, WA, Part 2

On The Road – Mike in Oly – Hiking Long Island, WA, Part 2

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

Mike in Oly

More photos from our hike on Long Island, WA. Please see previous post for the full story.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Hiking Long Island, WA, Part 2 2
Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, WASeptember 23, 2023

There’s no scale here but they were towering over us.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Hiking Long Island, WA, Part 2 3
Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, WASeptember 23, 2023

Because this is a coastal forest most of the oldest trees were multi-limbed on their upper areas. The old leaders had broken off in wind storms and rebranched to continue upward.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Hiking Long Island, WA, Part 2 4
Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, WASeptember 23, 2023

This one had recently died off leaving its branches exposed to the sky.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Hiking Long Island, WA, Part 2 5
Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, WASeptember 23, 2023

The narrow path around the loop. So lush! Even tho we just came out of a very dry summer season the forest here stays moist from gathered fog dripping from the trees to water the forest. No danger of wildfires here.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Hiking Long Island, WA, Part 2
Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, WASeptember 23, 2023

So many shades of green.

On The Road - Mike in Oly - Hiking Long Island, WA, Part 2 1
Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, WASeptember 23, 2023

If you look  close you can see Skookum in the lower right. Even the undergrowth was taller than us. Anyone that has experienced the vast forests of Washington, and the rest of the west, knows very well what a laughable idea it is that TFG carries on about when he says we just need to clean up the dead wood and rake the forests to prevent wildfires. Anyone parroting this nonsense has no grasp of the sheer enormity of the lands and forests here, nor how a living ecosystem functions.

This was such a fun trip, even if it was challenging. The NWR staff were so great, keeping a positive attitude during adverse conditions, always ready with some informative facts and history of the area and lands, and being friendly, helpful and kind the entire day. We appreciated their service.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.