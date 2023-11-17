Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Tick tock motherfuckers!

Bad news for Ron DeSantis is great news for America.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

A consequence of cucumbers

I’d like to think you all would remain faithful to me if i ever tried to have some of you killed.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Everybody saw this coming.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Pessimism assures that nothing of any importance will change.

Battle won, war still ongoing.

This really is a full service blog.

People are complicated. Love is not.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires

The GOP couldn’t organize an orgy in a whorehouse with a fist full of 50s.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Republicans in disarray!

It’s easier to kill a dangerous animal than a man who just happens to have different thoughts/values than one’s own.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

If you’re pissed about Biden’s speech, he was talking about you.

Chutkan laughs. Lauro sits back down.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Dank Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Angry Eejits Get The Attention They Crave

Dank Grey Pre-Dawn Open Thread: Angry Eejits Get The Attention They Crave

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: ,



Fifteen minutes of fame — at least among their equally ill-informed peers. Per the local paper (the Washington Post):

At least one person was arrested when demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza “illegally and violently” protested outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday night, U.S. Capitol Police said.

Lawmakers who were inside the building in Southeast D.C. for a fundraiser said on X, formerly Twitter, that Capitol police evacuated them from the building. Capitol Police said that all members of Congress were evacuated from the area.

Demonstration organizers said at least 100 participants suffered injuries after being pepper-sprayed and pushed by police. Six officers suffered injuries after being pepper-sprayed and punched, police said on social media.

Organizers for Jewish Voice for Peace Action, which describes itself as the largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world, said protesters arrived outside the DNC building at 430 South Capitol St. SE about 7 p.m. after a candlelight vigil at 3rd Street and Maryland Avenue SW…

Capitol Police spokespeople could not be reached for comment, but the agency said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE.”

The demonstration was one of several across the nation since the attack on Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7 and Israel’s blockade and recurring strikes against Gaza.

‘Jewish Voices for Peace Action’ is, to say the least, extremely sketchy — I’m glad the Capitol Police defused their attempt to incite violence.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • prostratedragon
  • satby
  • Steeplejack

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      I didn’t realize the entrances were blocked.

      Interesting that six officers were injured but only one person was arrested.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      prostratedragon

      So, I guess, those inside who wanted to leave were free to craah through the windows to avoid the nonsurrounding crowd.😶

      Reply
    3. 3.

      satby

      The blog is acting funky again. This post wouldn’t open at first.

      As to the protest, blocking exits is illegal for safety reasons. So they should have expected to get arrested.

      WCK sent food trucks into Gaza overnight, in case anyone wants to send donations their way.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Steeplejack

      @satby:

      WTF? The “template” posts appear to be an effort to give the overnight crowd a fresh place to comment, with a starter question or idea. The previous posts were at 7:49 and 8:40 p.m., the latter being the Ukraine post, not generally regarded as an “open” thread.

      And none of these preëmpt Anne Laurie from publishing whatever she wants whenever she wants. There is no quota system.

      So what exactly is your problem?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Steeplejack

      @satby:

      All too often the reality was no late-night post at all. Anyway, the “cookie cutter” post is open, so you can feel free to bring up whatever weighty topic you want

      ETA: And why would you think WaterGirl is “preëmpting” Anne Laurie?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Baud

      @satby:

      I’m usually asleep so I don’t care. We only have three people who do regular front page posts here, and AL is the only one that searches the tubes for a variety of info to post, so options are limited for the insomniac crew and West coasters.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.