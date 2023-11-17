“Hey, let’s menace members of Congress, I’m sure that after 1/6 that will go great!” https://t.co/lRqqHvEzXo — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) November 17, 2023

Biden called in to a meeting of DNC and campaign staff today and “expressed appreciation to law enforcement who kept everyone

inside the DNC safe last night,” including members of Congress, White House says. https://t.co/8fpyJaSWhk — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 16, 2023





Fifteen minutes of fame — at least among their equally ill-informed peers. Per the local paper (the Washington Post):

At least one person was arrested when demonstrators calling for a cease-fire in Gaza “illegally and violently” protested outside the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday night, U.S. Capitol Police said. Lawmakers who were inside the building in Southeast D.C. for a fundraiser said on X, formerly Twitter, that Capitol police evacuated them from the building. Capitol Police said that all members of Congress were evacuated from the area. Demonstration organizers said at least 100 participants suffered injuries after being pepper-sprayed and pushed by police. Six officers suffered injuries after being pepper-sprayed and punched, police said on social media. Organizers for Jewish Voice for Peace Action, which describes itself as the largest progressive Jewish anti-Zionist organization in the world, said protesters arrived outside the DNC building at 430 South Capitol St. SE about 7 p.m. after a candlelight vigil at 3rd Street and Maryland Avenue SW… Capitol Police spokespeople could not be reached for comment, but the agency said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that “our officers are working to keep back approximately 150 people who are illegally and violently protesting in the area of Canal Street and Ivy Street, SE.” The demonstration was one of several across the nation since the attack on Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7 and Israel’s blockade and recurring strikes against Gaza.

‘Jewish Voices for Peace Action’ is, to say the least, extremely sketchy — I’m glad the Capitol Police defused their attempt to incite violence.

Major props to @daveweigel, who did what great reporters do in that fracas outside the DNC. He reported what happened and then defended the truth against a torrent of instant misinformation. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 17, 2023

Video w/ context from one of the groups protesting. https://t.co/7LPqxDUVq7 — David Weigel (@daveweigel) November 16, 2023

There was a vigil nearby; when it ended, protesters walked to the DNC. A small group was already protesting at one entrance, but the protesters, surprising the police, moved around them and ran to block the main and other entrances. https://t.co/fSGndYleZX — David Weigel (@daveweigel) November 16, 2023

The mid-October sit-in at the Cannon rotunda didn't get this reaction, but the tactics on Wednesday – blocking entrances to DNC, resisting police as they pulled them off – have been roundly denounced by Dems. — David Weigel (@daveweigel) November 16, 2023

You have the Constitutional right to peaceably assemble and protest. But blocking all entries to a building with multiple members of Congress in it, protected by Capitol Police officers who have lived through January 6 is putting you and other innocent people at risk. /2 — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) November 16, 2023

I am grateful for the USCP’s professionalism and that all were safely evacuated. I’m also keenly aware that it could have been much worse. Americans have a right to assemble and protest. But PLEASE do so at a safe distance and respect local police orders. /fin — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) November 16, 2023

re this House lockdown – the DNC is two blocks from the House office buildings. SOP to do this if there's a protest nearby but if you were on the House side you couldn't even see this protest down the street. pic.twitter.com/GbHVnaRzHW — David Weigel (@daveweigel) November 16, 2023

Dem leadership releases statement on the protests last night at the DNC pic.twitter.com/sPuF07QcrY — Tal Kopan (@TalKopan) November 16, 2023