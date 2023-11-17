Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / 2024 Elections / TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: The Infighting Will Continue Until Morale Improves

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: The Infighting Will Continue Until Morale Improves

A model for us all!

President Joe delivers:

TGIFriday Morning Open Thread: The Infighting Will Continue Until Morale Improves

    55Comments

    1. 1.

      Dangerman

      Good. then hands will not need to be thrown tonight.

      OK, it’s early and caffeine levels are … at ZERO? Shit, gotta do something about that immediately …

      … but that statement makes no sense to me. What am I missing?

      And, sure, maybe Biden got us some new Pandas, but has anyone thought about all that Panda Poo? Terrible. Baud 2024.

    3. 3.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Dangerman:

      … but that statement makes no sense to me. What am I missing?

      He means that Moms For Censorship are not welcome at the book awards and if they were there, he would be tempted to punch them, also known as ‘throwing hands’.

    6. 6.

      Scout211

      Thanks, AL. That Eleven Films video is awesome.  Challenging people to get involved using their social media platforms to inform others  and become active to save democracy is a good move.

      But the voter who wasn’t aware that the end of Roe v Wade was a SCOTUS  decision and assumed it was BIDEN’s decision? Yikes, we’ve got a lot of work to do in the next 11 months.

    9. 9.

      Dog Mom

      @AJ of the Mustard Search and Rescue Team: I’ve got to say thanks for the link to this absurd Irish artist’s video   – It gave me a much needed laugh.  I’ve had a rough week and insomnia hasn’t helped – it wasn’t Bezos, but some other Vulture Capitalists that took over my company last week and by now have riffed a significant portion of the employees including my whole team.  Coldly got the news with 100+ others via a ‘Zoom’ meeting.  Company was financially doing well with great potential for growth – I was with a great team and feeling good.  Actually, I think I’m will be glad to be gone if this is the new management.

    11. 11.

      Baud

      I don’t think any Republican voters are dumb enough to blame Republican presidents for everything bad that happens in their watch.

      Sorry, but that’s solely a problem for Team Blue.  We have to deal with it, but we should be honest about it.

    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      I got back home last night after four long and unpleasant days of on-site client meetings/work dinners. All I have mental space for right now are the pandas.

    13. 13.

      The Oracle of Solace

      The Eleven Films short speaks to me. I’ve been making that content since the Mueller Report four years ago. Zero budget and only a few hundred viewers, but damn, it is nice to vent when all this gets to be too much, and I suppose every little bit helps.

    14. 14.

      Matt McIrvin

      That abortion-rights response reminds me very much of the students who stopped supporting Biden when the Supreme Court killed his first student-loan-forgiveness plan–they assumed he’d somehow killed it, or that he could have prevented that from happening.

      Many Americans really do not have enough basic civics understanding to know how the government works and they think the President is a kind of King whose word is law. Trump actively encouraged that attitude, of course. But democracy doesn’t work that well unless there’s some understanding of cause and effect on the part of the voters.

    17. 17.

      Eunicecycle

      @Scout211: isn’t it incredible, that people still don’t know how government works? I thought news reports were clear that it was the states enacting abortion bans, after the SC said there was no federal right. I remember a co-worker years ago blaming our state government for problems with Social Security.

    18. 18.

      H.E.Wolf

      Excerpts from last night’s Four Directions Zoom chat with OJ Semans (co-founder, and a member of the justly famous Rosebud Sioux tribe) and Bret Healy:

      FYI: Matching-funds drive in progress! https://balloon-juice.com/2023/11/16/fundraising-for-four-direction-in-montana-a-match-and-an-angel-match-with-new-rules/

      Four Directions is prioritizing 5 states for GOTV in 2024: NV, AZ, GA, WI, and MT. They use relational organizing, they pay their organizers, and their organizers are tribal members.
      https://www.impactive.io/blog/relational-organizing-faqs

      NV, AZ, GA, and WI are states where the Native American population is large enough to make a difference (and has!) – and Four Directions has prior experience in all 5 of those states. A few of MT’s election officials were very contentious the last time Four Directions was there (2012); Four Directions is eager to return.

      2024 will mark 100 yrs since the passage of the Indian [sic] Citizenship Act in 1924, which granted citizenship to all Native Americans born in the USA. Per OJ: “tribes are going to want to get in on the voting action to celebrate that anniversary”.

      Per Bret, re: the GOTV prospects in MT: Blackfeet Nation is the largest Native tribe in MT (and is in Republican US Rep. Zinke’s district in Western MT). Butte is an historic labor town; there are college towns; “and then there are all those CA residents moving to MT”. :)​

      ETA: 2nd 3rd try w/ links​

    19. 19.

      There go two miscreants

      @Baud: It’s not that the MAGAs have a better understanding of how the government works, it’s that tribalism is much stronger on that side than on most of ours.

    20. 20.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Eunicecycle: I think most people only pay even the barest amount of attention even to news reports–they might hear headline summaries but nothing else. They’re too busy just surviving.

    21. 21.

      Matt McIrvin

      (There has also been some speculation from liberals about Biden softpedaling his support for abortion rights out of a personal moral objection to abortion. It’s true that he hasn’t been the most vehement advocate on the issue.)

    24. 24.

      OzarkHillbilly

      ‘Astounding’: Alabama woman with two uteruses is pregnant in both wombs

      Ugh.

      While Hatcher prepares for two babies, doctors are preparing to have extra staff available for Hatcher’s labor. Women with two uteruses and two cervixes can present special challenges to doctors.

      “I have cared for many patients with two uteruses and two cervixes, and it is oftentimes challenging to even induce labor with two cervixes and two uteruses,” said Miller.

      The babies may even be born hours or days apart, as the uteruses could independently go into contractions. Hatcher’s doctors also highlighted to NBC the risk of cesarean section for a woman with two uteruses – namely, that there could be more blood loss because two incisions would be necessary (one in each uterus).

      Double Ugh.

    25. 25.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @Eunicecycle:

      that people still don’t know how government works?

      Alas, all too predictable and part of the plan.  At least 2 generations of GOP efforts to strangle public education are in full display here with lack of basic civics understanding, aka, an ignorant citizenry is easier to control.  What we’re seeing is 2-3 generations of people who lack critical thinking skills and basic understandings of how things work.  These people are easy to sway when it comes to voting and in the case of the GOP, such morans run for office and win.

      Or as Garrison Keillor (I know, I know) said years ago:

      “If you attack public schools, you are attacking the mortar that holds western civilization together. This means you are not a conservative, you are a vandal”.

    26. 26.

      eclare

      @Dog Mom:

      I am sorry to hear that, it is so disappointing when the company culture around a job you like changes for the worse.  Believe me I know.  Best wishes.  Only advice:  I waited too long to get out.

    27. 27.

      H.E.Wolf

      @H.E.Wolf: ​
       Personal win! I went 3 rounds with the Comments software, and successfully posted notes from last night’s Zoom with Four Directions. See my prior comment for details….

    28. 28.

      Eunicecycle

      @Matt McIrvin: that’s true. I know my adult kids run things by me, because they know I pay attention. My son-in-law even called me while standing in line to vote last week, to make sure he was supposed to vote Yes on Issue 1 (Ohio’s Reproductive Freedom Issue). (We had to vote No on an Issue 1 just a few months ago.)

    29. 29.

      eclare

      @Eunicecycle:

      Wow.  I know I should not be surprised after the whole “keep the gov’t out of my Medicare!” screechfest, but wow.  It’s sad.  You wonder who people would vote for if they had some basic understanding of gov’t.  Schoolhouse Rock needs to come back with a SCOTUS song ASAP.

    32. 32.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: Remember the people pushing this were educated in the Christian equivalent of a madras, think The West means “white” and the Flintstones is an a historical documentary.  Probably less they want dumb voters, more they resent those kids being right all the time.

    36. 36.

      Jeffro

      I’m trying to think how the RW noise machine will spin that Levar Burton quote…hmm…

      “NOTED GROOMING ENABLER THREATENS VIOLENCE AGAINST SUBURBAN WOMEN”, something like that?  * yawn *  (during a segment featuring Scott Baio’s or Kid Rock’s take on it) * double yawn *

       

      ANYway…I had dinner with some colleagues last night and it was a surprise to almost all of them that state support for higher ed has mostly evaporated over the past 25-30 years.  And these are people who work in higher ed.  Different version of the low/no-info voter issue Bouie is describing, but I was shocked.  These are educated people, people!  Ah well…

    39. 39.

      Scout211

      @Matt McIrvin: It’s true that he hasn’t been the most vehement advocate on the issue

      Maybe that’s true for him personally but I also think that his campaign strategy is following more traditional line of waiting until next year to go “big and loud” with his political agenda.  That worked for him in 2020 and being an old school politician, it will (hopefully) work again for him.

      His surrogates are not holding back, though.  VP Harris is clear, big and loud about restoring abortion rights, for one example.

      I have to admit I thought Biden ran a really lazy, quiet campaign in 2020 and had little chance to beat the loud mouth who was out there screaming all the time, but he and his team totally surprised me.  The closer it came to the election, the bigger and louder he became, even with the social distance required at the time due to COVID.

      What I want for Biden to do or say is probably not the right way for him to win re-election.  LOL  I will try to trust the campaign to advise him on what to say and when to say it.

      Just my two cents, worth much less than that, I am aware.

    41. 41.

      Matt McIrvin

      @comrade scotts agenda of rage: I wonder about that as the cause, though. The people most likely to support Trump are people old enough that they DID have civics in high school or junior high. Hell, I did. They got the beyond-Schoolhouse-Rock explanation of how all this is supposed to work. But did they retain the information?

    42. 42.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Baud:

      Do you think any MAGA would blame Trump for something someone else did?

      Hell, they don’t even blame him for things he clearly and provably did.

    44. 44.

      Baud

      @Matt McIrvin:

      Anyone can be ignorant. But if they cling to their ignorance after being shown that Biden isn’t responsible for the Supreme Court, they’re not different than anti-vaxxers.

    45. 45.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: I think you’re mostly right that it’s a Team Blue problem, and that’s because Red is an identity marker in a way Blue never will be because we’re not a homogenous bunch.

      That said, I am aware of a MAGA blaming Trump for something Trump didn’t do. It was a pandemic support thing that the state fucked up, not Trump. Anyhoo, when I heard the complaint, I just nodded and said, “Right? That BASTARD!!!” ;-)

    46. 46.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Jeffro: ​ it was a surprise to almost all of them that state support for higher ed has mostly evaporated over the past 25-30 years.

      Yeah but kids these days, wanting their onerous school loans forgiven like a bunch of lazy moochers.

    48. 48.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Scout211: The scariest thing in 2020 was that, pre-COVID-vaccine, the Democrats basically abandoned on-the-ground retail campaigning, whereas the Republicans were willing to ignore that COVID existed and just go out and do it. That lopsided advantage won’t be there any more in 2024 as long as we don’t let it exist.

    50. 50.

      Geminid

      @Matt McIrvin: Some Democratic state organizations and independent groups did door to door campaigning throughout the summer. The DNC finally relented on door to door campaigning in October of 2020, after getting yelled at for months..

      The Georgia Democratic Party was very active door to door for the Senate runoffs. A friend told me how he would ring a doorbell, leave literature on the porch, and step back. If someone answered he would talk briefly from 8 feet away

      I thought party volunteers could have done this the preceding months, and should have. The single most important way of mitigating the Covid crisis was bearting Trump, and we almost did not pull that off.

    51. 51.

      Brit in Chicago

      @OzarkHillbilly: I suspect that this kind of thing is why someone on the doorstep, preferably a neighbor or someone else you know, is so much more effective than TV ads. But it may also give a clue as to what kinds of ads would work.

    54. 54.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Spanky:

      Actual headline of the latest Dana Milbank column. I suspect Dana wrote that headline himself.

      Milbank used to be pretty much the same as any other Villager, but he’s been off the reservation for awhile now, thank goodness.

    55. 55.

      narya

      @Matt McIrvin@Geminid: What I thought was surprisingly effective, though, was the virtual convention. I absolutely loved the video voting, with folks showing up from around the country with a huge variety of backgrounds. It was WAY more interesting than any Dem convention I’ve seen–I usually don’t bother, because they’re so tedious (to me). I also thought it was a great highlight of the diversity within the party.

      That said, I’m otherwise completely ignorant about what works to inform people and get people out to vote–I do postcards, because it doesn’t involve actually talking to people in person (or on the phone).

