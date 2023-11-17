A model for us all!

"Before we get going, are there any Moms for Liberty in the house? No? Good. then hands will not need to be thrown tonight."

President Joe delivers:

Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled late Wednesday that China will send new pandas to the United States, calling them “envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American peoples.” https://t.co/cvM6NfNWiQ

Biden at last night's presser:

1) He looks, sounds, "reads as," and is … old.

2) He also walked across an absolute minefield of issues and Qs — PRC/Taiwan, detente-but-diff w Xi, Gaza, Ukr, etc—without any missteps.

#2 is much harder than it seem. He is still doing the job.

