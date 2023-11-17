A model for us all!
"Before we get going, are there any Moms for Liberty in the house? No? Good. then hands will not need to be thrown tonight."
Host LeVar Burton kicks off this year's National Book Awards ceremony. #NBAwards pic.twitter.com/tQtLj8azGS
— Publishers Weekly (@PublishersWkly) November 16, 2023
President Joe delivers:
Chinese President Xi Jinping signaled late Wednesday that China will send new pandas to the United States, calling them “envoys of friendship between the Chinese and American peoples.” https://t.co/cvM6NfNWiQ
— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) November 16, 2023
Biden at last night's presser:
1) He looks, sounds, "reads as," and is … old.
2) He also walked across an absolute minefield of issues and Qs — PRC/Taiwan, detente-but-diff w Xi, Gaza, Ukr, etc—without any missteps.
#2 is much harder than it seem. He is still doing the job.
— James Fallows (@JamesFallows) November 16, 2023
??NEW VIDEO??
On Nov. 5, 2024, American democracy will be in imminent danger if we don't unite.
Democracy needs you ????#TomorrowIsTooLate pic.twitter.com/r8Bt4bXUBZ
— Eleven Films (@ElevenFilms) November 16, 2023
