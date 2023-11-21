Rosalynn Carter Will Be Buried at Family's Georgia Residence After Lying in Repose Next Week https://t.co/gBQQV1fO1M via @people

Rosalynn Carter Will Be Buried at Family's Georgia Residence After Lying in Repose Next Week

Rosalynn Carter, a lifelong advocate for mental health and human rights advocate and the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, will be memorialized with a series of public and private events in Georgia after the Thanksgiving holiday — ending with her burial at the Plains residence she called home since 1961.

On Monday, Nov. 27, ceremonies will begin with a wreath-laying at Georgia Southwestern State University’s Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex. The former first lady will then be taken to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, where members of the public are invited to pay respects while she lies in repose from 6 to 10 p.m.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Carter motorcade will move to Emory University’s Glenn Memorial Church for a private tribute service, and on Wednesday, Nov. 28, a formal funeral service for family and friends will take place at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

The public is welcomed to line the family’s motorcade route after the funeral service before she is privately interred at the Carter family’s residence, near the home she and President Carter built more than 60 years ago.

In lieu of flowers, the Carter family is requesting that those interested consider contributing to the Carter Center’s Mental Health Program or the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers…

In a statement released following her death, the former president said, “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”

The couple’s son, Chip Carter, added in a statement: “Besides being a loving mother and extraordinary First Lady, my mother was a great humanitarian in her own right. Her life of service and compassion was an example for all Americans. She will be sorely missed not only by our family but by the many people who have better mental health care and access to resources for caregiving today.”

After leaving the White House, the Carters started The Carter Center, a health and human rights organization aimed at alleviating human suffering around the globe. Rosalynn chaired the center’s Mental Health Task Force and served as a member of the Carter Center Board of Trustees.

In 1987, Rosalynn also founded the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers with the goal of empowering caregivers and advocating for public policy changes. RCI was inspired by her own experience caring for others with illnesses and disabilities, beginning when she was 12 and tasked with supporting her terminally ill father and younger siblings…