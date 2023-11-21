Rosalynn Carter Will Be Buried at Family's Georgia Residence After Lying in Repose Next Week https://t.co/gBQQV1fO1M via @people
— Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) November 20, 2023
Per People Magazine, “Rosalynn Carter Will Be Buried at Family’s Georgia Residence After Lying in Repose Next Week”:
Rosalynn Carter, a lifelong advocate for mental health and human rights advocate and the wife of former President Jimmy Carter, will be memorialized with a series of public and private events in Georgia after the Thanksgiving holiday — ending with her burial at the Plains residence she called home since 1961.
On Monday, Nov. 27, ceremonies will begin with a wreath-laying at Georgia Southwestern State University’s Rosalynn Carter Health and Human Sciences Complex. The former first lady will then be taken to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, where members of the public are invited to pay respects while she lies in repose from 6 to 10 p.m.
On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Carter motorcade will move to Emory University’s Glenn Memorial Church for a private tribute service, and on Wednesday, Nov. 28, a formal funeral service for family and friends will take place at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.
The public is welcomed to line the family’s motorcade route after the funeral service before she is privately interred at the Carter family’s residence, near the home she and President Carter built more than 60 years ago.
In lieu of flowers, the Carter family is requesting that those interested consider contributing to the Carter Center’s Mental Health Program or the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers…
In a statement released following her death, the former president said, “Rosalynn was my equal partner in everything I ever accomplished. She gave me wise guidance and encouragement when I needed it. As long as Rosalynn was in the world, I always knew somebody loved and supported me.”
The couple’s son, Chip Carter, added in a statement: “Besides being a loving mother and extraordinary First Lady, my mother was a great humanitarian in her own right. Her life of service and compassion was an example for all Americans. She will be sorely missed not only by our family but by the many people who have better mental health care and access to resources for caregiving today.”
After leaving the White House, the Carters started The Carter Center, a health and human rights organization aimed at alleviating human suffering around the globe. Rosalynn chaired the center’s Mental Health Task Force and served as a member of the Carter Center Board of Trustees.
In 1987, Rosalynn also founded the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers with the goal of empowering caregivers and advocating for public policy changes. RCI was inspired by her own experience caring for others with illnesses and disabilities, beginning when she was 12 and tasked with supporting her terminally ill father and younger siblings…
That’s a whole narrative, just that last sentence. More details, and pictures, at the link.
Coretta Scott King, Rosalynn Carter, Betty Ford and Lady Bird Johnson supporting Equal Rights Amendment, November 1977: pic.twitter.com/oFfJJbeKNi
— Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) November 19, 2023
“Blessed are the peacemakers…” Love and prayers for former First Lady, #RosalynnCarter, and former President, #JimmyCarter. pic.twitter.com/hU37Jb6Owc
— Be A King (@BerniceKing) November 19, 2023
The most exciting thing that’s happened to Jimmy Carter pic.twitter.com/xfyWLKwVmN
— Jeff 🌊 ☕ (@wellsy57) November 20, 2023
In a touching story revealed by historian Michael Beschloss, when former President Jimmy Carter was at his sickest, and they feared the worst, he refused hospital care saying he wanted to pass away holding Rosalynn’s hand.
New information has surfaced that when Rosalynn died… pic.twitter.com/CGfhDBWRdF
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 20, 2023
Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter on their wedding day in 1946. ?? pic.twitter.com/X0xYQa1jNw
— Marin K Levy (@marinklevy) November 19, 2023
You learn very quickly that there is no handbook or rules to being First Lady. Technically, it’s not even an official position. And while there are spoken and unspoken expectations that provide some structure, the role is largely shaped by the passions and aspirations of the… pic.twitter.com/MDOVk8NtR1
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 19, 2023
.@POTUS statement on the passing of Rosalynn Carter: pic.twitter.com/SSNB5cX6CB
— Bros46 (@Bros4Joe) November 19, 2023
Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter, a truly beautiful love story. pic.twitter.com/7OtClWpBrY
— ᗰᗩƳᖇᗩ ℙ𝕙𝕠𝕥𝕠𝕘𝕣𝕒𝕡𝕙𝕪 (@LePapillonBlu2) November 21, 2023
Gentlemen: In a world full of cold hearted, gold digging Melania Trumps, find yourself a Rosalynn Carter.
Ladies: May you find someone who loves and respects you as much as Jimmy Carter loved & respected Rosalynn. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xlayOvCVZo
— Exhausted American 🏀⚒️Nuggets Stan (@ShePersisted70) November 20, 2023
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings