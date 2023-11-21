Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: T-Day Countdown

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: T-Day Countdown

Some *very* happy Midwestern Thanksgiving gatherings…

Speaking of screwing things up…

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: T-Day Countdown 2

    85Comments

      narya

      My dad–a lifelong sheet metal union worker–always said that everyone didn’t have to be unionized, that unions raised everyone’s wages. He was right. That strike and those contracts make me very happy.

      @Baud: Love that shirt!

    6. 6.

      Kay

      Nate Cohn
      @Nate_Cohn
      Two things are true:
      — It’s a year before the election, so polls aren’t ‘predictive’
      — The voters know these candidates well, so what they say is worth taking seriously. Indeed, campaigns taking it seriously may even contribute to changing the numbers over the next years

      He means “taking me seriously”. I’m sorry they’re just too self centered and… precious for me. Their pissiness towards Biden, the pettiness, seems personal and unprofessional to me. I get that they don’t like the guy and think he should resign, drop out, whatever and be replaced by some generic “Independent”. I just don’t care.
      I actually love newspapers. I pefer to read rather than listen or watch. I subscribe to two of them. But they have to stop making this about themselves. They are WAY too out front. Step back and stop creating/controlling narrative.

    8. 8.

      Betty Cracker

      PSA: Here’s a link to a CBS News piece on a mysterious respiratory illness seen in dogs in several states. It doesn’t respond to antibiotics and can develop into severe pneumonia that is sometimes fatal. Vets suspect it’s contagious but don’t know for sure. Keep your furry pals safe!

    14. 14.

      Kay

      I think the NYTimes can’t now admit that there is a clear contrast between Biden on Trump on economic ideology (labor unions, in this example) because the NYTimes, more than any other outlet, sold the idea in 2016 that Trump was not Right wing ideologically. It’s why they use all that careful language around Trump’s position on abortion, although he has stated more than once that he backs abortion bans and criminal charges for women.

      They cannot admit that Trump is a Right winger. It wasn’t their original narrative and as we know they never, ever admit or correct an error.

      Biden runs good campaigns. Hopefully he’ll be able to inform the public on the policy differences between the two candidates – expecting political media to get better is a fools game. It ain’t gonna happen. The incentives in that industry are all wrong.

    16. 16.

      Baud

      @Kay:

      The NYT is supported by liberal subscribers.  If they reported that Trump is a right winger, their liberal readers would expect content that would follow from that observation, and the NYT doesn’t want to provide that content.

    19. 19.

      raven

      We rent a house at the beach and the owner’s brother lives next door. We’ve always had just the two of us and the brother invited us for T-Day. Even though we already bought a small bird we don’t think we can refuse. As my bride often says “like oh well”!

    20. 20.

      NobodySpecial

      That Bernie Lomax quote irritates the living hell out of me, mostly because I lived with real food insecurity for most of my childhood and early adulthood. Sometimes you don’t have the extra to waste “fucking shit up.”

    21. 21.

      Kay

      @Baud:

      I maintain that if Donald Trump had come out of Arkansas or Minnesota he never would have been President. NY being a media center and Trump being a NY’er were absolutely central to this. It’s WHY they ignored or did not see his obvious racism, sexism and far Right views. They simply could not align those views with someone they “know” so they invented an alternate Donald Trump, one who is socially “liberal”. Remember- this is AFTER he took out a full page ad calling for the summary execution of AA teenagers.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Soprano2

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Evidently she’s never been around a teenager!

      We already had our Thanksgiving on Sunday because my niece and her husband are going to CA to celebrate with his family and my SIL is on call on Thursday. I don’t know what we’re going to do for the actual day. Probably try to find a restaurant that’s open. I think our pub is going to be open in the evening because by then people are ready to flee from their family. It’s busier than you’d think.

    25. 25.

      Scout211

      We know Musk filed his “thermonuclear” lawsuit against Media Matter for reporting facts that Elon didn’t like.

      But a young man who was targeted by right wing social media “investigations” and wrongly accused of being a neo-Nazi is suing Musk for getting involved and trumpeting those lies. Link.

      Ben Brody says his life was going fine. He had just finished college, stayed out of trouble, and was prepping for law school. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, Elon Musk used his considerable social media clout to amplify an online mob’s misguided rants accusing the 22-year-old from California of being an undercover agent in a neo-Nazi group.

      The claim, Brody told CNN, was as bizarre as it was baseless.

      But the fact he bore a vague resemblance to a person allegedly in the group, that he was Jewish, and, that he once stated in a college fraternity profile posted online that he aspired to one day work for the government, was more than enough information for internet trolls to falsely conclude Brody was an undercover government agent (a “Fed”) planted inside the neo-Nazi group to make them look bad.

      For Brody, the fallout was immediate. Overnight, he became a central character in a story spun by people seeking to deny and downplay the actions of hate groups in the United States today.
      The lies and taunts, which Musk engaged with on social media, turned his life upside down, Brody said. At one point, he said, he and his mother had to flee their home for fear of being attacked.

      Now, he’s fighting back.

      Brody filed a defamation lawsuit last month against Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter. The suit seeks damages in excess of $1 million. Brody says he wants the billionaire to apologize and retract the false claims about him.

      Brody’s lawyer—who is the same attorney who successfully sued conspiracy theorist Alex Jones over his lies about the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre —said he hopes the suit will force one of the world’s richest and most powerful men to reckon with his careless and harmful online behavior.
      . . .
      The suit outlines how Musk has engaged with accounts that traffic in racism and antisemitism and lists instances in which he publicly shared or engaged with conspiracy theories – including last October when he shared false claims about the attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of then House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

      The suit alleges that in August after Musk was made aware through his lawyers about Brody’s case for defamation, Musk refused to delete his tweets.
      Bankston and his client said the lawsuit is about a lot more than money.

      “I just want to make things right,” Brody told CNN. “It’s not about vengeance. I’m not angry. It’s not resentment. I just want to make things right, to get an apology, so that this doesn’t happen again to anyone else.”

    29. 29.

      Kay

      I mentioned that we’re going to a funeral in Connecticut n Friday so skipping T-Day to drive on Thursday – which is fine- we want to be at the funeral, to show up for Susan – but it IS odd. This is the first time I’ll be just skipping the whole thing. 

    30. 30.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Baud:

      The NYT is supported by liberal subscribers.

      One of the many failures of my life is that I just cannot get my brother and his wife, who are fantastic human beings, to understand how much damage TFNYT does in the guise of being a “liberal” news outlet.

      Oh well.

    33. 33.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: I remember being told that TFG wouldn’t be that bad, because his social positions were closer to Democrats! I knew that was wrong, but a lot of people honestly believed it was true. Some of them still believe it because of reporting like what the Times does. It’s irresponsible – they should report what he actually says and does, not what they think what he says and does means!

    35. 35.

      Scout211

      @Kay: I maintain that if Donald Trump had come out of Arkansas or Minnesota he never would have been President

      You are probably right about that.  But in IMHO, NBC Entertainment division was more responsible for his presidency than the news media, with their creation of Trump as a larger-than-life, charismatic and powerful businessman.

      The NDAs prevented us from seeing the outtakes, which would have informed us all.  Those outtakes wouldn’t make a difference now, though.  His fans would never believe them to be real.

    37. 37.

      Kay

      @Scout211:

      I think these lawsuits are great. I cheered the Sandy Hook lawsuit, and this is the same damn thing.

      Right wing nuts have to stop bothering normal people. It’s outrageous. They need to leave people alone. Since you can’t get a protection order or some other legal remedy to just be left alone I think making them al hire lawyers and defend is an excellent idea.

    38. 38.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @NobodySpecial: ​
      @Soprano2: ​

      Not arguing with your point (because I too have been there) but I’m all about experimenting with food. Food is a cheap adventure and a great way to get the different tastes of the world. And yes, it helps that I can afford the failed experiment from time to time.

    41. 41.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      Oh, sure. I remember when he was going to be a supporter of labor because, after all, he’s from NY! There’s labor unions in NY!

      Donald Triump hired Justice Scalia’s son to set labor rules. His labor policywasn’t just “Right” it was FAR Right. The NYTimes could not have been more wrong about him. But again. They had clues. He took out full page ads announcing his racism. They CHOSE not to see it.

    43. 43.

      Jeffro

      @Kay:NY being a media center and Trump being a NY’er were absolutely central to this. It’s WHY they ignored or did not see his obvious racism, sexism and far Right views. They simply could not align those views with someone they “know” so they invented an alternate Donald Trump, one who is socially “liberal”.

      True, and he also was a) one of the most famous (and supposedly rich) people in the world, and b) had played the parts of being a libertine, clown, and wrestling ‘heel’ for his whole life.  That’s an additional part of why they blew off his obvious fascist bent: “Donald?  He’s never been serious about anything.  It’s all an act.”  That’s where the whole stupid “take him literally but not seriously” or whatever came from.  No more.

    44. 44.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Kay: T-day lost it’s flavor for me when Peggy died, just wasn’t the same. When Ma got too old to feed the family I started a new tradition of my own and started doing ridge walks over the long wkend. Now I’m too old and decrepit for that so I have a new tradition of visiting popular state parks and unique geological features on T-day and Xmas. Usually, I have them all to myself.

    46. 46.

      Frankensteinbeck

      Reposted from a thread that was inches from dead:

      So, uh, if anybody heard Musk threatened a ‘thermonuclear’ law suit against Media Matters, he did indeed file.  I’ve been reading lawyers on Bluesky go over it, which I’m not sure how to link.

      Summary:  It is unbelievably stupid.  It was filed in Texas based on ‘some of our viewers live there’ so he could judge shop two of the most radical judges, which will get the suit tossed right there.  His primary argument is that Twitter lost business (no evidence cited) because Media Matters as a progressive organization desires (no evidence cited) to make Twitter look bad.  They did this by setting account parameters that make explicitly Nazi content appear next to big corporation ads, but then pretended (no evidence cited except one edited, out of context quote that still doesn’t say it) that these are normal, random, common results.

      Fun details include that they sued the writer as well as Media Matters, then forgot to mention the writer anywhere else in the document.  If the suit is not instantly dismissed, defense will get to question the advertisers in discovery stuff like “So how much appearing next to swastikas and Hitler praise are you okay with?”  Media Matters can sue in California saying that the jurisdiction is wrong.

    47. 47.

      Scout211

      Newsom and DeSantis are really going to debate next week.

      Ugh.

      California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s televised debate against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will take place in Alpharetta, Georgia, next week.

      The swing state debate will air on Fox News Channel from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, Nov. 30. It’s being moderated by Sean Hannity and Fox News is billing the meeting of the two governors as “The Great Red Vs. Blue State Debate.”

      I hope Newsom gets in some good digs at DeSantis (and at Hannity), but I think this debate is just dumb.

    48. 48.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Soprano2: I can’t forget his comment that Mexico was sending us all their worst people when the sad truth is the ones who come here are from their best.

      Reply
      Kay

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      Oh, that’s nice. My youngest is in Spain so it was going to be a quiet one anyway – I had invited just my middle son and the woman he’s seeing. They were really good about my cancelling.

    53. 53.

      Soprano2

      @Scout211: ITA with this. I think a lot of people thought they were voting for the Donald Trump character they saw on The Apprentice, not realizing it was a made-up person.

    55. 55.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: It was nuts how people were saying he was going to be different than the things he was saying out loud in public, and even then he was even worse than the things he was saying. I knew it was bad when he said “I alone can fix it”. I’ll never forget the Daily Show episode Trevor Noah did where he compared TFG to African dictators, and they were exactly the same except that TFG never wore a fake military uniform! It was chilling to see that TFG was using exactly the same words and phrases as the dictators. All of this was right out there in the open, but people like the staff of the major press outlets mostly refused to see it.

    56. 56.

      Matt McIrvin

      @narya: But that means there’s a free-rider/collective-action danger, right? If there’s not a big individual advantage to being unionized, employers can make the case that you’re spending union dues for nothing.

      I suppose that if the benefit from being unionized is still substantially larger, it’s harder to do the busting.

    57. 57.

      Jeffro

      Btw this is something one would think the media would fall all over themselves to cover: what’s trumpov mean by “final battle” in his increasingly unhinged rants this year?

      So, after the final battle…(to borrow from Hamilton)…what comes next?

      “[trump] went on to promise readers — supporters, mostly, because this was on the social media site he owns, Truth Social — that they, together, would “expel the warmongers from our government” and “drive out the globalists” and “cast out the Communists, Marxists, and Fascists” and, of course, “rout the Fake News Media.”

      That’s where my mind went next, understandably, with my kids in their car seats behind me: What does “routing” the media mean? What does it mean that the guy who will almost certainly be the Republican presidential nominee next year and has a very good chance of winning the election wants to “rout” me and my colleagues?

      Over and over, the same framing…

      Evangelical Americans are not uniformly Republican but are overwhelmingly so. They are also unusually receptive to Trump’s central campaign pitch that America’s best days are in the past. “Make America Great Again” sounds pretty good to a voting bloc in which three-quarters of members believe that the country has changed for the worse since the 1950s.

      So we arrive at the final battle. If your immediate point of reference for that phrase wasn’t to the Book of Revelation’s depiction of the apocalypse, you are probably not a Trump supporter. (A 2012 poll from PRRI found that the religious group most likely to say that the end times as predicted in Revelation would occur during their lives was evangelicals.)

      …The final battle, Trump would later tell his supporters, would once again set all of this right. By implication of its title, this is their last chance to fix what’s broken, to intervene in lieu of anticipation of a divine hand.

      Might just be rhetoric aimed at turnout. You’ll forgive me if I take it more seriously than that.

      Former president Donald J. Apocalyptic Death Cult.  Frequent examination of this topic might, just might help a few swing voters make the decision to, oh, keep our democracy.

    58. 58.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Soprano2: I think a lot of racist trash in this country loved that Dump was racist trash too.  (It’s not like he hid it while campaigning in 2016.)

      His garbage TV show definitely got him the name recognition, but he’s through and through white trash.  And his cult love that.

    59. 59.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, …

      Autism 101 :autism: :verified:
      @[email protected]

      Why do you need a label?

      “Because there is comfort in knowing you are a normal zebra, not a strange horse. Because you can’t find community with other zebras if you don’t know you belong. And because it is impossible for a zebra to be happy or healthy spending its life feeling like a failed horse.”

      q: @omgimautisticaf

      Learning the “why” didn’t change me, but finding a community of others like me who I can share things with and learn from has been helpful.

      #ActuallyAutistic @actuallyautistic

      Nov 21, 2023, 07:06

      Those oldsters that discovered that words have power were onto something.

      (via https://mastodon.social/explore )

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    60. 60.

      Soprano2

      @OzarkHillbilly: I think that’s one of their favorite conspiracy theories, that other countries empty their prisons and send all their criminals here, when the truth is that it’s mostly the hardest-working and hardiest people who make the effort to come here.

    62. 62.

      Soprano2

      @Jeffro: It’s been a constant problem that the press soft-pedals and softens the things he says instead of just telling us what he said and letting us decide what we think about it. At first I think they truly believed he couldn’t be serious, but by now they should know better but they’re still doing it!

    63. 63.

      Steeplejack

      @raven:

      The owner’s brother doesn’t own the 10-bedroom, 10-bath monstrosity, does he? I’m guessing he’s on the other side of you.

      Also, sorry to hear about your mobility problems. What’s going on with that (if it’s not a painful subject)?

    64. 64.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Jeffro:

      Former president Donald J. Apocalyptic Death Cult.  Frequent examination of this topic might, just might help a few swing voters make the decision to, oh, keep our democracy.

      It’s never really worked before–some things about Trump are novel, but this isn’t; appeals to the Apocalypse of Revelation have been a major part of the mainstream Republican pitch ever since Ronald Reagan. But we can dream.

    65. 65.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Matt McIrvin: ​ All the nonunion carpenters I knew realized their high wages were a result of our contracts. But they did not get as much $ as we did, none that I knew* got health insurance and they sure as shit didn’t get a pension.

      * I feel like I have to allow for the possibility that a nonunion contractor provided health insurance, however infinitesimal that possibility might be.

    67. 67.

      Betty Cracker

      @raven: If y’all would rather not go, I think you CAN politely decline! Thank him for his generous offer, but let him know you already purchased stuff for the meal and are looking forward to preparing it together. Maybe say you’ve got some family Zoom calls planned or something like that. (A little white lie is no sin in my book if it helps you squirm out of an unwanted social obligation without hurt feelings!)

    68. 68.

      Steeplejack

      @Kay:

      Also, I’m tired of New Yorkers still weighing in with “Oh, we knew Trump was a POS all along,” as if they’re taking credit for something. Well, you* didn’t do a goddamn thing about him for decades, so STFU.

      * You = state institutions—courts, regulatory bodies, tax authorities, news media, fawning “he’s such a colorful character” public.

    69. 69.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Soprano2: ​ Courageous, hard working, willing to sacrifice damned near anything just for a chance at a better life for them and their families. And they don’t whine about how unfair it all is.​

    71. 71.

      Steeplejack

      @Kay:

      Thursday might be the good day to be on the road, with everyone else presumably at their destinations (except for local traffic).

    72. 72.

      Geminid

      @Jeffro: This rhetoric also ties into the Q-Anon belief about the coming “Storm.”

      Last year I saw a sign posted at a garden center in Elkton: “God is greater than the Storm.”

    73. 73.

      Betty Cracker

      @Scout211: I think the Newsom – DeSantis debate is dumb and pointless too. I’ve seen enough of Newsom on TV to be confident he can run circles around a humorless, lumpen prig like DeSantis, and I suppose Newsom believes it’s an opportunity to showcase the Forces of Light on the Channel of Darkness. But I see little upside and lots of potential downside.

    75. 75.

      sdhays

      @Scout211: I just want to make things right, to get an apology, so that this doesn’t happen again to anyone else.

      If damages aren’t denominated with a big B, I don’t see this lawsuit doing anything to curb Elmo from doing this again. Even then, I wouldn’t place any large bets on it stopping.

    78. 78.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Ocotillo: ​ Hmmm… Gonna have to disagree to this extent: I built a lot of truly idiotic shit in my life but it put food on the table, gas in my truck and electricity in my house and that was pretty meaningful to me. :-)

    80. 80.

      SFAW

      @Steeplejack: ​
       

      Well, you* didn’t do a goddamn thing about him for decades, so STFU.

      * You = state institutions—courts, regulatory bodies, tax authorities, news media, fawning “he’s such a colorful character” public.

      Well, when Cy Vance Jr. gets some campaign contribs from TFG-lovers, he somehow forgets to prosecute the asshole. I’m sure there’s no correlation.

    81. 81.

      narya

      @Matt McIrvin: Sure–and I think part of the decline in union membership was a result of that. But I think it works–and is working–in the opposite direction, too: people see Harbucks baristas and Amazonian workers strike and organize, they see fast food workers organizing, they see auto workers winning big contracts, and that makes it more possible for them to consider it as well.

      @OzarkHillbilly: My parents likely wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for the health insurance they got through my dad’s union.

    82. 82.

      Jackie

      From Semafor:

      David Weigel: “Democrats are fretting about President Biden’s weaker numbers with Black voters. The new messaging shop Blueprint has a solution: Keep talking about his record until these voters hear about it.”

      “In a new batch of polling, Blueprint found that Black voters, while overwhelmingly Democratic, have priorities and issue awareness much closer to swing voters. The vast majority want the president to bring down prices and raise wages, which the White House is already messaging; between 35% and 40% of Black voters aren’t aware of Biden policies designed to drive down drug prices and end junk fees, which are overwhelmingly popular.”

      EVERY VOTER should be treated as a swing voter IMHO. No one’s vote should ever be taken for granted.

    85. 85.

      Betty Cracker

      My sister and I are having TG with the North FL deplorati this year, with bonus drama due to a dumb spat between two family members that will likely come to a head during the gathering. Once we arrive, we’ll have to play a quick game of rock-paper-scissors to determine who is the designated driver. I like my chances. Bill claims I won 70% of the time when we played to see who had to change the baby’s diaper.

