Late Night Open Thread: The Company He Chooses

The Miami Grand Prix sent a cease and desist letter Friday night to a prominent Trump fundraiser, informing him that he cannot use a suite at an upcoming Formula One race as a high-dollar fundraiser for the Trump campaign. Trump, according to multiple people familiar with the event, has been planning to attend the race.

The letter was sent to Steven Witkoff, a longtime Trump friend who recently testified on behalf of Trump in a suit in New York that resulted in a New York judge handing down a $350 million civil fraud judgment against the former president for financial misdeeds.

“It has come to our attention that you may be using your Paddock Club Rooftop Suite for a political purpose, namely raising money for a federal election at $250,000 per ticket, which clearly violates the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix suite license agreement,” read the letter, which was obtained by The Washington Post. “If this is true, we regret to inform you that your suite license will be revoked, you will not be allowed to attend the race at any time, and we will refund you in full.”

The Miami Grand Prix is scheduled for May 5 at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens. A spokesman for the race declined to comment…

Reached Friday by phone, Witkoff said, “This is something fake, for sure,” but declined to comment further.

Witkoff donated more than $2 million to Trump’s political action committees, according to a 2021 Pro Publica story.

When Mohammed Bone Saw’s beneficiaries go Ugh, too gross for our brand… for some reason, I was reminded of a certain Irish poem.

